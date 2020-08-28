Dallas, Texas, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DALLAS, TX August 28, 2020 —September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) is tirelessly working to increase awareness of ovarian cancer risks and providing Survivors with programs that help improve their quality of life during treatment. In the United States alone, more than 22,000 women are diagnosed annually and over 14,000 women die from this disease each year. The signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer are vague or silent, and there is no simple or reliable screening. As a result, only 15% of women are currently diagnosed in the early stages of this disease which is when the five-year survival rate is at its highest. That’s why the key to earlier diagnosis is awareness of the subtle signs and symptoms. During September Awareness Month, NOCC will host the 2020 Together in TEAL - No Boundaries, National Broadcast Celebration on Saturday, September 26 at 7 PM ET/ 6 PM CT and 4 PM PT. NOCC is launching a new nationwide campaign and event that will enable the ovarian cancer community to unite from coast-to-coast with no limits. While NOCC’s traditional Together in TEAL Run/Walk events cannot take place in the interest of safety and public health, the community needs to be united. The organization’s signature event, hosted in communities across the United States each year, raises the critical funds necessary to support Earlier Awareness, Quality of Life for Survivors, Research, and Community Outreach. On September 26, people across the nation touched by ovarian cancer will join forces for the Together in TEAL - No Boundaries National Broadcast Celebration. This event will highlight the most inspiring and remarkable stories being told every day in communities across the nation. Many do not know that ovarian cancer is one of the deadliest of all gynecological cancers. Research shows that 1 in 78 women will be diagnosed in their lifetime and that there are no screening tests available. NOCC is a national women’s health organization focused on saving lives by fighting tirelessly to prevent and cure ovarian cancer and improve the quality of life for Survivors. All work is done with one vision in mind; to live in a world where no woman ever loses a life to this disease. When you support NOCC, you invest in saving lives. Join us on September 26 by visiting runwalk.ovarian.org.

Warning signs and symptoms women are urged to watch for include:

● Bloating

● Pelvic or abdominal pain

● Difficulty eating or a premature feeling of fullness

● Urinary symptoms (urgency or frequency)

● Nausea, indigestion, gas, constipation or diarrhea

● Extreme fatigue

● Shortness of breath

● Backaches

● Unexplained weight gain/loss

● Unexplained changes in bowel habits

● Menstrual changes

● Pain during intimacy

Risk factors for ovarian cancer:

● Genetic predisposition (BRCA1/BRCA2 gene)

● Personal or family history of breast, ovarian or colon cancer

● Increasing age

● Reproductive history and infertility

● Hormone replacement therapy

About National Ovarian Cancer Coalition For more than 25 years, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition has been committed to raising awareness, promoting education and funding the research that supports women, families, and communities touched by ovarian cancer. The NOCC is an important national advocate for patients and families struggling with ovarian cancer and remains steadfast in its mission “to save lives by fighting tirelessly to prevent and cure ovarian cancer, and to improve the quality of life for Survivors. For more information, please visit ovarian.org or call 888-OVARIAN (888-682-7426) and follow the NOCC on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

