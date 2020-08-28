Monterey, California, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard "professional help" might involve counseling sessions, medication, and social worker appointments, but Dr. Mark Schwartz of Harmony Place Monterey takes eating disorder therapy to a whole new level of compassionate rehabilitation, resulting in permanent recovery. How do him and his team accomplish this?





Dr. Schwartz gained his degree in Psychology from Johns Hopkins University over 30 years ago and has continued to educate himself and his associates as he administers tailored therapies to his patients, but shares this knowledge with others through his published books. Through his facility at Harmony Place Monterey, Dr. Mark Scwartz and his competent team address and treat clients struggling with today's lifestyle, health, and mental health issues.





The staff at Harmony Place Monterey understand that successful treatment is not a one-off or short-term event, but a gentle working through issues, symptoms, self-acceptance, and healing. These stages support the patient through in-house or out-patient treatment protocols and use a holistic approach to address the multiple sources of each type of problem.





Eating disorders, for example, are typically misunderstood and stigmatized in the wider community. Often the client has been able to hide their problem from even close family, perhaps for years, and it may only be when a crisis is experienced that the patient is persuaded to apply for help. Once in the care of the team of capable, friendly therapists and accountable leadership at Harmony Place Monterey, however, the healing journey can begin.





People who have had no contact with someone suffering from an eating disorder could be excused from thinking that it doesn't sound like a severe condition. Nothing could be further from the truth, however. The "eating" problem itself, of which there are many variations, is a symptom of quite complex underlying causes that Harmony Place Monterey’s therapy process seeks to uncover and remedy. To complicate matters (which often leads to misdiagnosis), eating disorders include behaviors in common with other mental health issues and addictions.





The disorder typically escalates in intensity over time if not managed, and manifests in repeated binge eating, food restricting and purging of ingested nutrition in a cyclic pattern. The patient increases their tolerance to these behaviors in a similar way to drug users who must increase their dose to achieve the same 'effect' on their system or brain. Thus the pattern of purging in a bulimia case reaches a compulsive degree or even dangerous levels of laxative use, induced vomiting, and excessive exercise until food consumption habitually triggers vomiting. Without corrective care, irrational behavior produces a state of mental conditioning, resulting in social isolation, loss of job, family, health, and sometimes life itself.





At Harmony Place Monterey, an experienced team of therapists who specialize in specific eating disorders is on hand to work with individuals and their families to sensitively unravel the causal factors and begin the holistic nurturing of the patient's future well-being. At the right stage, group therapy is introduced, and co-strengthening is encouraged as the self-sabotaging issues are unmasked and dealt with. As healing milestones are reached, Harmony Place Monterey professionals are on hand to coach the clients in their new daily skills and help them find balance and a fresh capacity to enjoy life once more.





The new standard in alternative health therapies and success attained by Dr. Mark Schwartz of Harmony Place Monterey and his associates has not gone unnoticed. Award-winning recognition and a deserved reputation for excellence place the facility at Harmony Place Monterey among the top clinics in the nation for long-term restoration of robust mental health.



