LAKE FOREST, CA, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remarkably inviting, two- and three-story detached residences at Teresina by Shea Homes are exciting both in design as well as setting in a charming hillside neighborhood in Lake Forest. Professionally decorated model homes showcase large, sophisticated home designs offering 4 to 5 bedrooms with lofts, master terraces, outdoor rooms and rooftop decks. Eight floorplan choices range from 3,238 to 4,329 interior square feet, starting at $1.3 Million. Of special financial benefit, there are no Mello-Roos assessments at Teresina.

“Teresina is a rare opportunity in Lake Forest that appeals to sophisticated tastes of those who relish entertaining in elegant indoor and outdoor spaces and open living areas,” said Karen Ellerman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Shea Homes. “The third level rooftop terraces are perfect for enjoying expansive views of the city lights and surrounding natural rolling foothills.”

Inspired by Modern Spanish, Transitional and Modern Prairie architectural styles, as well as the setting among natural vistas and open space, four two-story and four three-story floor plans feature 4.5 to 5.5 baths along with great rooms, fully-appointed gourmet kitchens with stainless steel Monogram® appliances, covered outdoor rooms, lofts and master suite terraces. Third level living includes bonus rooms with covered roof terraces and master suite retreats, per plan. Options are available including additional dens or flex spaces, and the Shea Design Studio offers endless opportunities to help you make your new home especially perfect for you.

The list of exceptional features throughout are impressive and invite the full extent of well-appointed indoor/outdoor living with advanced technology and designer finishes. Homes at Teresina include SheaConnect™ Smart Home features such as Ring video doorbell, Kwikset® Smartcode entry door lock, iDevice light switches, Liftmaster smart garage door opener, advanced Cat 6 wiring, Eero wireless access points, and Amazon Echo Show. Whole house energy-savings promise year-round comfort, including Honeywell smart thermostats, WiFi-controlled tankless water heaters, state of the art insulation and dual-paned windows.

Lake Forest’s convenient location puts you in easy reach of all Orange County’s charm and sophistication. Right at home, experience the relationship between nature and living well amid the peaceful rolling hills that are perfect for hiking and biking over miles of open space. Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park and O’Neill Regional Park are near, offering outdoor getaways with camping and abundant trails. Shop and dine to your hearts content at Irvine Spectrum, Foothill Ranch Town Centre, The Shops at Mission Viejo and world class centers of Fashion Island and South Coast Plaza. The beaches of Orange County are only a short drive away for a day of fun, or simply viewing the serenity of the vast Pacific Ocean. There is so much to discover, here your only option will be to enjoy life to its fullest.

The city of Lake Forest has also experienced tremendous growth in employment development. Among the many accomplishments are a Community Center, Senior Center, Performing Arts Center, new city parks, and several other prominent development projects.

Model tours at Teresina are offered daily by appointment, and you can now also visit from the comfort of your home with a virtual appointment. Call 866.OWN.SHEA to schedule a private in-person or virtual appointment by visiting www.sheahomes.com/virtual-home-buying-program.The Information Center is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. For driving directions and additional information, we invite you to register at SheaHomes.com and text TERESINA to 797979 to receive the latest news.

Shea Homes is one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation. Since its founding in 1968, Shea Homes has built more than 100,000 homes. Over the past several years, Shea Homes has been recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction with a reputation for design, quality and customer service. Shea Homes builds new homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Texas. For more information about Shea Homes and its communities, please visit the company’s website at www.SheaHomes.com.

