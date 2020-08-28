Downing THREE VCT plc
LEI: 2138008V2JDU2K6ZHF80
Notice of AGM
28 August 2020
The Board of Downing THREE VCT plc announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held as a closed meeting on 23 September 2020 at 11:15am.
Due to the current concerns about holding public meetings, in order to ensure the safety of Shareholders, the Management team and the Directors, the Board has taken the decision to restrict attendance at the AGM solely to Directors of the Company.
The Notice of the AGM is available on the Downing website at: www.downing.co.uk/assets/d3agm
London, UNITED KINGDOM