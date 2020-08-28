Lake City, Colo., Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new quick-read resource covering Carrier’s new Infinity 26 air conditioner and Infinity 24 heat pump with Greenspeed Intelligence is now available for free download. The book covers the company’s high-performance HVAC equipment and details how it answers homeowner demand for the highest quality indoor air, comfort, and unparalleled energy efficiency.

The book also addresses what today’s homeowners demand in their new homes when it comes to high-quality indoor air and how Carrier’s products address these requirements in a durable system that takes advantage of the latest Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technology.

“The Infinity 26 & 24 are the top of the line for air conditioning and heat pump technology—the pinnacle of HVAC,” says Todd Nolte, senior director, Product Strategy and Regulatory, HVAC-Residential, Carrier. “We’re pleased to have been able to work with Green Builder Media to produce this eBook, so builders and homeowners can learn about the features and benefits of these innovative products.”

This downloadable resource covers:

Variable speed technology and how it makes this equipment best-in-class for energy efficiency.

How Carrier achieved the lowest sound level in the ducted industry at 51 decibels.

The importance of humidity control and its role in keeping homeowners comfortable and helping them save on utility bills

The Infinity air purifier and how it addresses today’s concerns about safer indoor air.

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity and how it is changing the way homeowners control their HVAC--and how service techs update and repair them.

“The most exciting thing about Carrier’s HVAC line for us is its energy efficiency,” says Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman. “After all, energy efficiency isn’t just about lowering utility bills, it’s about addressing the impact of climate change, offering unparalleled indoor air quality, and meeting stringent energy codes.”

Green Builder Media and Carrier are proud to offer this free downloadable ebook to help builders and homeowners understand the metrics by which HVAC equipment should be judged, and how to make sure the systems they select are low-maintenance, durable, and have the latest technology for ultimate comfort.

Click here to get your copy today!

