Lake City, Colo., Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new quick-read resource covering Carrier’s new Infinity 26 air conditioner and Infinity 24 heat pump with Greenspeed Intelligence is now available for free download. The book covers the company’s high-performance HVAC equipment and details how it answers homeowner demand for the highest quality indoor air, comfort, and unparalleled energy efficiency.
The book also addresses what today’s homeowners demand in their new homes when it comes to high-quality indoor air and how Carrier’s products address these requirements in a durable system that takes advantage of the latest Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technology.
“The Infinity 26 & 24 are the top of the line for air conditioning and heat pump technology—the pinnacle of HVAC,” says Todd Nolte, senior director, Product Strategy and Regulatory, HVAC-Residential, Carrier. “We’re pleased to have been able to work with Green Builder Media to produce this eBook, so builders and homeowners can learn about the features and benefits of these innovative products.”
This downloadable resource covers:
“The most exciting thing about Carrier’s HVAC line for us is its energy efficiency,” says Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman. “After all, energy efficiency isn’t just about lowering utility bills, it’s about addressing the impact of climate change, offering unparalleled indoor air quality, and meeting stringent energy codes.”
Green Builder Media and Carrier are proud to offer this free downloadable ebook to help builders and homeowners understand the metrics by which HVAC equipment should be judged, and how to make sure the systems they select are low-maintenance, durable, and have the latest technology for ultimate comfort.
ABOUT GREEN BUILDER MEDIA
Green Builder Media is the nation’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, serving more than 200,000 progressive building professionals and consumers who are interested in sustainable living. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media covers a broad spectrum of sustainability topics. The company recently launched COGNITION Smart Data, a pioneering data service that combines artificial intelligence technology with user-specific metadata to achieve comprehensive market insights.
