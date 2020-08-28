Albany, NY, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curran Investment Management’s (CIM) Curran Core Growth Equity strategy received awards for Top Guns distinctions by Informa Financial Intelligence’s PSN database, North America’s longest running database of investment managers for the period ending June 30, 2020.
Awards for CIM’s Large Cap Core Growth Equity Portfolio Include:
To achieve a coveted Bull & Bear Masters recognition in Large Core Equity Universe and US Core Universe, managers must outperform their benchmark during periods of up markets and decline less than the benchmark during periods of down markets. Over its history, Curran Core Growth Equity has been recognized as a top strategy among its peers numerous times by PSN Top Guns.
Awards for CIM’s Small Cap Core Growth Equity Portfolio:
“It is an honor to have our hard work recognized and awarded by PSN an industry leading database for identifying top performing investment managers.” — Kevin T. Curran, CFA, President, Curran Investment Management
CIM is a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Albany, NY, serving both individual and institutional clients with additional offices in Cape May, NY and Philadelphia. CIM manages $439 million AUM as of June 30, 2020.
For more information about Curran, please visit www.curranllc.com
Past Performance does not guarantee future results. The information herein is considered to be obtained from reference sources deemed reliable. All Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal.
About Informa Investment Solutions
For more information on Informa Financial Intelligence, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com.
For more information about Zephyr’s PSN Separately Managed Accounts data, visit: https://financialintelligence.informa.com/products-and-services/data-analysis-and-tools/psn-sma.
Attachment
Emma Pasquali Curran Investment Management 5183914246 epasquali@curranllc.com
Curran Wealth Management
Albany, New York, UNITED STATES
Emma Pasquali Curran Investment Management 5183914246 epasquali@curranllc.com
898096.png
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Curran Wealth Management LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: