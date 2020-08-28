Albany, NY, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curran Investment Management’s (CIM) Curran Core Growth Equity strategy received awards for Top Guns distinctions by Informa Financial Intelligence’s PSN database, North America’s longest running database of investment managers for the period ending June 30, 2020.

Awards for CIM’s Large Cap Core Growth Equity Portfolio Include:

#1 total return for a three-year period among 279 investment strategies and 163 firms within the PSN Large Core Equity Universe

#3 total return for a three-year period among 692 investment strategies and 2,855 firms within the PSN US Core Universe

Designated a Bull & Bear Master in Large Core Equity Universe #1 among 279 investment strategies and 163 firms based on Upside/Downside Capture

Designated a Bull & Bear Master in US Core Universe #3 among 692 investment strategies and 2,855 firms within the PSN US Core Universe



To achieve a coveted Bull & Bear Masters recognition in Large Core Equity Universe and US Core Universe, managers must outperform their benchmark during periods of up markets and decline less than the benchmark during periods of down markets. Over its history, Curran Core Growth Equity has been recognized as a top strategy among its peers numerous times by PSN Top Guns.

Awards for CIM’s Small Cap Core Growth Equity Portfolio:

#9 total return for a 1-year period among 157 investment strategies and 128 firms for its 1-year total return within the PSN Small Cap Core Universe

“It is an honor to have our hard work recognized and awarded by PSN an industry leading database for identifying top performing investment managers.” — Kevin T. Curran, CFA, President, Curran Investment Management

CIM is a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Albany, NY, serving both individual and institutional clients with additional offices in Cape May, NY and Philadelphia. CIM manages $439 million AUM as of June 30, 2020.

For more information about Curran, please visit www.curranllc.com

Past Performance does not guarantee future results. The information herein is considered to be obtained from reference sources deemed reliable. All Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal.

About Informa Investment Solutions

For more information on Informa Financial Intelligence, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com.

For more information about Zephyr’s PSN Separately Managed Accounts data, visit: https://financialintelligence.informa.com/products-and-services/data-analysis-and-tools/psn-sma.

