Downing ONE VCT plc

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

28 August 2020

Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing ONE VCT plc announce an allotment on 28 August 2020 of ordinary shares of 1p each (“Ordinary Shares”) pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 19 September 2019 (“Offer”) as follows:

510,252 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 60.6p per share.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 4 September 2020.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 156,020,388 Ordinary Shares.