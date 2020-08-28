The earnings (loss) and financial position of the Company follow the expected budget and the construction process is ongoing.

The turnkey contractor expects to complete the construction works during October 2020 in line with the information provided in the last status update - Q2 2020. However, management sees a risk that the contractor may not be able to complete the construction works within the agreed time schedule. Therefore, management sees a risk that the sales process may not be completed before December 2020.

The rental process was initiated in June 2020 and is progressing well with currently 28 out of 85 lease agreements signed.

To create the best circumstances for finalizing the construction and complete the divestment process, management therefore considers to initiate a dialogue with the bondholders with the intention to extend the maturity of the bonds. At this stage, the outcome of the considerations has not been concluded.

The Annual Report 2020 will be published in March 2021.

Please see enclosed Interim Report for First half-year of 2020. The interim report has not been subject to audit or review.

Attachment