Come join the top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives from the Denver area and from across the U.S. as they share recommendations for strengthening employee engagement and motivation along with steps for fostering an Agile business strategy with the executive team.

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is jumping into its Fall event schedule after becoming the top producer of CIO and CISO Summits since shifting to a digital events format in early March.



When the global pandemic first hit in March, HMG Strategy embraced the opportunity for a digital pivot, producing 10 digital events in the first 30 days of the crisis and more than 50 digital events through July. The company is accelerating into its Fall events schedule, opening with digital CIO and CISO summits in Denver, Boston and Washington D.C. over the next few weeks, with 40+ summits and webinars planned through year-end.

With an emphasis on dynamic leadership and innovation in uncertain times, the rock star speakers that are lined up for each of these events also explore the top challenges and opportunities facing technology executives and the businesses they work for. This includes effective ways to keep employees engaged and motivated nearly six months into the pandemic along with opportunities for CIOs and technology executives to work with the CEO and members of the C-suite to move the business forward. The HMG Strategy community has embraced this opportunity to connect through digital events. With new features constantly added to make each event stimulating and engaging, attendance continues to climb.

“Our digital events connect technology executives with each other to share lessons learned in leading their teams with empathy, humility and compassion,” says Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “We have truly world-class speakers, talking about what matters most.”

To kick off its events schedule in September, HMG Strategy will be hosting the 2020 HMG Live! Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 3. Top technology executives and thought leaders speaking at the event will include:

Renee Arrington , President and COO, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

, President and COO, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Coley Burke , CRO, Zerto

, CRO, Zerto Rodney Fullmer , Global CTO, Global Services, Arrow Electronics, Inc.

, Global CTO, Global Services, Arrow Electronics, Inc. Chandy Ghosh , COO, General Manager, Inteliquent, Inc.

, COO, General Manager, Inteliquent, Inc. Rocco Grillo , Managing Director, Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director, Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal Meredith Harper , VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company

, VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company Mark Heydt , Chief Learning Officer and Founder, Game Plan Leader LLC

, Chief Learning Officer and Founder, Game Plan Leader LLC Tony Leng , Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search Sam Masiello , CISO, Gates Corporation

, CISO, Gates Corporation Warren McNeel , Sr Vice President, Product & Technology, Customer Experience, T-Mobile

, Sr Vice President, Product & Technology, Customer Experience, T-Mobile Jeff Miller , Chief Security Officer, Global Investigations Leader, Honeywell

, Chief Security Officer, Global Investigations Leader, Honeywell Mark Polansky , Senior Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

, Senior Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry David Politis, Founder and CEO, BetterCloud

Founder and CEO, BetterCloud Molly Rauzi, CTO & Managing Director, Gagen MacDonald

CTO & Managing Director, Gagen MacDonald Myles Weber, CIO, Appian



Sponsors for the 2020 HMG Live! Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Appian, BetterCloud, RingCentral, SIM Colorado, T-Mobile for Business and Zerto.

HMG Strategy will also be recognizing high-profile technology executives for their achievements in demonstrating courageous leadership in areas such as innovation, business transformation, talent development and digital disruption at the 2020 HMG Live! Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit. Finalists for the HMG Strategy 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards include:

Rodney Fullmer , CTO, Global Services, Arrow Electronics

, CTO, Global Services, Arrow Electronics Jeff Grayson , SVP Digital Platforms, Alterra Mountain Company

, SVP Digital Platforms, Alterra Mountain Company Stephen Katsirubas , CIO, Hunter Douglas

, CIO, Hunter Douglas Sam Masiello , CISO, Gates Corporation

, CISO, Gates Corporation Molly Rauzi , CTO & Managing Director, Gagen MacDonald

, CTO & Managing Director, Gagen MacDonald Margot Sharapova, Global CIO, Incitec Pivot Limited



To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards and to nominate a deserving leader, click here .

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.



HMG Strategy will also be hosting the 2020 HMG Live! Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 11. Top technology leaders speaking at the event will include:

Snehal Antani , Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon3.ai

, Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon3.ai Renee Arrington , President, COO, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

, President, COO, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Maury Cupitt , VP, Solutions Architect, Sonatype

, VP, Solutions Architect, Sonatype Ken Grady , CVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories

, CVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories Rocco Grillo , Managing Director, Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director, Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal Meredith Harper , VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company

, VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company Jamie Head , Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray

, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray Sean McCourt , Founder & Managing Director, Longford & Company

, Founder & Managing Director, Longford & Company David Morris , Founder, Chairman & CEO, HiPER Solutions Group, The HSG

, Founder, Chairman & CEO, HiPER Solutions Group, The HSG Pat Phelan , VP, Market Research, Rimini Street

, VP, Market Research, Rimini Street Mark Polansky , Senior Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

, Senior Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry David Politis, Founder and CEO, BetterCloud

Founder and CEO, BetterCloud Brian Shield , VP, IT, Boston Red Sox

, VP, IT, Boston Red Sox Patrick Thompson, CIO, Albemarle Corporation

CIO, Albemarle Corporation Mike Towers , Chief Security Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

, Chief Security Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. Brad Whitehall, VP of IT & CIO, UniFirst Corporation



Sponsors for the 2020 HMG Live! Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit include BetterCloud, Okta, Rimini Street and Sonatype.

Finalists for the HMG Strategy 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards at the Boston CIO Summit include:

Meredith Harper , VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company

, VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company Anjana Harve , SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care

, SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care Dan Sheehan , EVP & CIO, Beacon Health Options

, EVP & CIO, Beacon Health Options Brian Shield , VP, IT, Boston Red Sox

, VP, IT, Boston Red Sox Patrick Thompson , CIO, Albemarle Corporation

, CIO, Albemarle Corporation Mike Towers, Chief Security Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International



To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

On September 15, HMG Strategy will be hosting the 2020 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CISO Executive Leadership Summit . Accomplished security and technology executives speaking at the event will include:

Aileen Alexander, Senior Client Partner, Co-Leader Global Cybersecurity Practice, Korn Ferry

Senior Client Partner, Co-Leader Global Cybersecurity Practice, Korn Ferry Scott Daitzman, CISO, NVR Inc.

CISO, NVR Inc. John Iannarelli, Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI

Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI Wanda Jones-Heath, CISO, United States Air Force

CISO, United States Air Force Rahul Kashyap, President & CEO, Awake Security

President & CEO, Awake Security Jenny Menna, Deputy CISO, Business Security, U.S. Bank

Deputy CISO, Business Security, U.S. Bank Stephen Spagnuolo, NA Digital Security & Risk, Stanton Chase

NA Digital Security & Risk, Stanton Chase James Turgal, Managing Director, Cyber Risk Services, Deloitte

Managing Director, Cyber Risk Services, Deloitte Sylvie Veilleux, CIO, Dropbox

CIO, Dropbox Laura Whitt-Winyard, Global CISO, DLL Group



Sponsors for the 2020 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CISO Executive Leadership Summit include Awake Security, Insight Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Zoom.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CISO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

To view HMG Strategy’s lineup of upcoming summits, click here.



HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next two months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Ivanti, Moveworks, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, UiPath, Zoom and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy will host its next Digital Roundtable on September 9 with Zscaler on ‘ Protecting the Crown Jewels in the Age of the Flexible Workforce .’ This interactive roundtable discussion, which features Zscaler Global CISO Stan Lowe and HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller, will focus on the challenges CISOs and their teams are facing in protecting a hybrid workforce environment along with recommended approaches to enable and secure a work-from-anywhere model.

This interactive roundtable with security leaders and technology executives who register will also share advice for protecting the organization’s most critical assets in a highly-distributed environment, how to reimagine cloud security in the future of work as well as examples of leading companies that are delivering robust protection to their digitally-operated businesses.

To learn more about this interactive event and to register, click here .

HMG Strategy is hosting its next webinar on September 17 with Zoom on ‘ Communicate, Collaborate, and Operate Full Speed Ahead on Your Federal Mission with Zoom for Government .’ This webinar, which features Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO and Chairman, Zoom CIO Council at Zoom; Zoom CISO Jason Lee; Matt Mandrgoc, Head of U.S. Federal at Zoom; and Rocco Grillo, Managing Director, Global Cyber Risk Services at Alvarez & Marsal, will focus on how Zoom’s Zoom for Government platform can help Federal leaders and government contractors to meet mission needs, empower their workforce, and elevate the communities they serve and defend, both today and in the new future ahead.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here .

Click here to view HMG Strategy’s upcoming calendar of webinars.

Connecting Enterprise Technology Buyers with the Right Vendors to Meet Their Specific Needs

In the absence of large, national conferences or trade shows, CIOs and technology executives are seeking new ways to connect with their peers and find new business partners to help them drive innovation that can enable their companies to survive and grow.

Meanwhile, sales and marketing professionals at enterprise technology companies are looking for successful ways to engage with senior technology leaders and target accounts. HMG Strategy has harmonized these interests by creating the HMG Marketplace .

HMG Strategy’s high-octane Marketplace transforms the time-consuming request-for-information (RFI) process for CIOs and other technology buyers. Now, technology buyers can indicate the types of technologies and services they’re currently interested in and be matched with a prospective provider to make the connection.



“The HMG Marketplace is designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and enterprise technology buyers with specific needs to the right technology providers at the right time,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “By filling out a short needs assessment survey, CIO, CTOs and other technology executives are connected with executive leaders and subject matter experts from technology companies to have focused, relevant, and productive discussions.”

Charter members that are actively participating in the HMG Marketplace include Appian, Aryaka, Awake Security, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

“It’s challenging for all of us that we can’t all be together at these events,” says Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy & AI Officer at Darktrace. “But the next best thing is being able to connect through the Marketplace. We’re committed that you won’t be meeting with a salesperson – you’ll be meeting with myself and the Darktrace executive team. You’ve got CIOs and CISOs who will attend these meetings and we would love the opportunity to catch up and strategize together.”



How it Works

After attending an HMG Strategy Executive Leadership Summit, an attendee is redirected to the HMG Marketplace where they are prompted to fill out a short needs analysis survey to indicate their current technology needs. From there, an HMG Strategy customer relationship specialist evaluates the survey information and schedules a meeting between the technology buyer and the most suitable technology partner in the Marketplace based on the buyer’s interests. Practitioners can also enter the HMG Marketplace independent of an HMG Strategy Summit.

While in the Marketplace, the technology buyer is presented with a menu of options to choose from, including an option to view customer testimonials for that vendor and the business problem that was addressed. Sponsor partners receive highly qualified leads because of the strength of relationships inherent in the HMG network combined with the specific technology or service interest indicated by the buyer.



The HMG Marketplace offers multiple benefits to both technology buyers and vendors:

Precision matching of buyer needs with vendor capabilities

Accelerates the sales process for both buyers and sellers - Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials

- Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials Ensures Quality Discussions – CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time

– CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time Drives Higher Conversion and Close Rates for Providers –The HMG Marketplace accelerates high-quality deal flow in challenging times and enables technology providers to lower their customer acquisition costs

To learn more about the HMG Marketplace and explore the digital assets that are available there, click here.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff90fa86-2593-4e7a-8619-d25367d3f4ce