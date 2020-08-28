TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R.W. Tomlinson Ltd. ("Tomlinson") of 100 Citigate Dr., Ottawa, ON K2J 6K7, announced the filing of an updated early warning report with respect to its investment in 9,944,637 common shares of California Gold Mining (“California Gold”).



Tomlinson has engaged, and intends to continue to engage, in discussions with California Gold leadership and looks forward to further dialogue with regards to, among other things, capital allocation, corporate governance and board composition, corporate strategy and opportunities to maximize shareholder value. Further, Tomlinson may from time to time engage with other shareholders of California Gold regarding California Gold, its business and prospects, board composition and potential means for maximizing shareholder value. Tomlinson may also from time to time advocate or oppose one or more courses of action and may take such steps as it deems necessary to alter the board composition.

Depending upon overall market conditions, other investment opportunities available to Tomlinson, and the availability of shares of California Gold at prices that would make the purchase or sale of shares desirable, Tomlinson may endeavour to increase or decrease their position in California Gold through, among other things, the purchase or sale of shares on the open market, in private transactions or otherwise, on such terms and at such times as Tomlinson may deem advisable.

The updated early warning report also indicates that R.W. Tomlinson Limited and William Tomlinson individually may be considered to be acting jointly or in concert depending on the circumstances. William Tomlinson owns and controls 6,250,000 common shares of California Gold, representing approximately 9.60% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of the Corporation and 500,000 options that if exercised, together represent approximately 10.37% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation. R.W. Tomlinson Limited and William Tomlinson together own and control an aggregate of 16,194,637 common shares of the Corporation, representing an aggregate 24.87% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of the Corporation.

The head office of California Gold is 1800, 130 King St. W., Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1E3.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Tomlinson, please see California Gold’s profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com or contact Stephanie Tessier, Tomlinson at (613) 690-3008. This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System. A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with California Gold's documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.