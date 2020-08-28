New York, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "RFID Reader Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05954449/?utm_source=GNW

The study on RFID reader market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on RFID reader market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global RFID reader market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global RFID reader market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, IGR-Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• The increasing demand for RFID systems in healthcare and transport segments and growing need for efficient supply chain management

• Helping businesses to track inventory and equipment, vigorous security, and reading from a greater distance

2) Restraints

• High manufacturing and maintenance costs of RFID readers and tags collisions act as a major barricade

3) Opportunities

• The upsurge in penetration of the RFID sensor in different applications are projected to provide several opportunities



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global RFID reader market is segmented on the basis of product type, frequency band, and industry vertical.



Global RFID Reader Market by Product Type

• Handheld RFID Reader

• Fixed RFID Reader



Global RFID Reader Market by Frequency Band

• Low Frequency

• High Frequency

• Ultra-High Frequency



Global RFID Reader Market by Industry Vertical

• Transportation & Logistics

• Healthcare

• Hospitality

• Food & Beverage

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Government



Company Profiles

• Alien Technology

• Applied Wireless Identifications Group, Inc

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• CAEN RFID S.r.l.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Impinj, Inc.

• Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.

• Motorola Solutions, Inc.

• Zebra Technologies Corp.

• Unitech Electronics Co., Ltd.



What Does This Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the RFID reader market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the RFID reader market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global RFID reader market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR-Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05954449/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001