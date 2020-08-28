Liechtenstein, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAIAC Fund Management AG (“CAIAC”), as portfolio manager for Biotech Opportunity Fund, a Liechtenstein-based Alternative Investment Fund regulated by the Financial Market Authority of Liechtenstein (the “Fund”) announces, pursuant to the Canadian early warning requirements, that on August 27, 2020, it acquired control and direction over, and the Fund acquired ownership of, an aggregate of 26,363,172 common shares (the “Common Shares”) in the capital of Helix BioPharma Corp. (the “Issuer”), in an off-shore transaction (the “Transaction”). The Common Shares were acquired for consideration valued at approximately CAD $0.50 per Common Share, and aggregate consideration value equal to approximately CAD $13,181,586.



Immediately before giving effect to the Transaction, CAIAC did not own, or have control or direction over, any securities of the Issuer. As a result of the Transaction, CAIAC exercises control and direction over the aforementioned Common Shares, which are owned by the Fund and which represents approximately 19.83% of the Issuer’s issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. CAIAC does not itself own any securities of the Issuer, but has authority to exercise control or direction over securities of the Issuer that are held by the Fund. The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes and not for the purpose of exercising control or direction over the Issuer. CAIAC may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease the Fund’s ownership of Common Shares, through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

This press release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62‑103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues and National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids of the Canadian Securities Administrators, which also requires an Early Warning Report to be filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities containing additional information in respect of the foregoing matters. A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear under the Issuer’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com . A copy of the Early Warning Report may also be obtained upon request at the contact details below.

Contact Information

CAIAC Fund Management AG

Haus Atzig

Industriestrasse 2

Postfach 27

9487 Bendern

Principality of Liechtenstein

www.caiac.li