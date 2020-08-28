TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braingrid Limited (CSE: BGRD) (“Braingrid” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrew Parks as the Company’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, who will lead a review of the Company’s business and potential strategic alternatives. Mr. Parks was previously appointed a director of the Company on April 9, 2020. For more information regarding the background and experience of Mr. Parks, please see the Company’s news release disseminated on April 9, 2020.



About Braingrid:

Braingrid is a global technology company committed to the best interests of the precision agriculture industry for the long term. We provide valuable grow analytics by capturing real-time data using our technology platform to increase revenues, reduce costs, risks and improve yield - making it easier for the grower to operate efficiently and effectively. Braingrid is listed on the CSE under the symbol BGRD.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Media Contact: