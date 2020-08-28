Lake Worth Beach, Fla., Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With health and safety top of mind for everyone during the pandemic, cultural destinations in The Palm Beaches are following all necessary protocols to ensure guests feel comfortable and at ease. Many of the area’s cultural institutions are now open with new hours of operation and social distancing guidelines in place. This allows guests to experience the arts while maintaining proper safety precautions. Palm Beach County also has a local ordinance requiring facial coverings in public places – indoors or outdoors – wherever social distancing isn’t possible.
The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County’s cultural partners offer many opportunities for guests to enjoy unique art exhibits, stroll through beautiful botanical gardens and learn about Florida’s wildlife. These institutions are adhering to CDC guidelines, Palm Beach County's mask mandate, and implementing new protocols for guest safety. Below is a sampling of institutions that are currently open, as well as their safety guidelines. For a full list of organizations that are currently open to the public, please see here.
For more information on the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and a full list of virtual and in-person events, please visit events.palmbeachculture.com.
About Florida’s Cultural Capital®
The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.
The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.
Hannah Deadman-Arnst Cultural Council for Palm Beach County 561-471-1602 hannah@palmbeachculture.com
