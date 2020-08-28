VANCOUVER, Washington, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Kelly, M.D., Chairman, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Business Development, and Jacob Lalezari, M.D., Senior Science Advisor, will host an investment community conference call on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, to provide a comprehensive update on the most anticipated timelines for multiple regulatory and clinical initiatives, including COVID-19 potential approval timelines in U.S. and U.K. The conference call will focus on the following key agenda items:



Details of the current discussions with MHRA in regards to fast track approval for COVID-19

Status of Emergency Use Approval for COVID-19, CD10 trial in U.S.

Detail discussions of the cancer results and discussions from invited guest (from Creative MicroTech) on the leronlimab potential in all cancers based on current results in the last 1 year

HIV – BLA submission in U.S. and U.K.

HIV – cure project

NASH timeline

Potential other trials

Scientific Advisory Board

NASDAQ uplist

Management will dedicate approximately 45 minutes to address questions from analysts and investors.

Date: Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Time: 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET

Dial-In: 877-407-8291 U.S. / 201-689-8345 International

A live audio webcast may also be accessed via CytoDyn’s corporate website at www.cytodyn.com under the Investors section/IR Calendar and will be archived for 30 days. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary software. The webcast can also be accessed via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cydy/mediaframe/40466/indexl.html

A replay of the conference call will be available until October 2, 2020. To access the replay, interested parties may dial 877-660-6853 (U.S.) / 201-612-7415 (International) and enter conference identification number 13709272.