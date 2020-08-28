VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pender Growth Fund Inc. (the “Company”) today announced its financial and operational results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020.



Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Net assets per Class C common share (“Share”) as at June 30, 2020 were $4.66 (December 31, 2019 - $4.19).

Management Expense Ratio (“MER”) was 3.26% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an improvement over the 4.47% over same period in the prior year, primarily due to the the increase in the average value of Net Assets in the same quarter of the prior year as a result of the completion of the secondary offering of Class C shares.

The Company’s net assets as at June 30, 2020 were $36.6 million (December 31, 2019 - $33.8 million) as investment performance reflected Q2’s positive market conditions.

Shares outstanding were 7,842,229 (December 31, 2019 – 8,083,329), reflecting a decrease from December 31, 2019 as a result of share repurchases under the Company’s Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) that was launched in Q1 2020.

At June 30, 2020, the Company had a 40.3% weighting in private companies and a 56.0% weighting in publicly-listed companies, with 2.4% cash on hand and 1.3% other assets less liabilities.

Net income per Share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $0.56 (June 30, 2019 – a loss of $0.05), as a result of realized gains from divestments and net unrealized gains on publicly-listed portfolio companies during the period, net of fees and expenses.

PERFORMANCE

(based on Net assets per Share)



3 Month



YTD



1 Year



3 Year



5 Year Since

Inception Class C 14.1% -0.2% 18.3% 0.3% 19.5% 16.2%

Portfolio Highlights

During the second quarter of 2020 we continued to deploy capital into both public and private markets where the significant uncertainty and severe market conditions created what we believe to be strong buying opportunities. We are now almost fully invested. We are also working closely with our private portfolio companies to support them during these times of challenge and opportunity.

We continue to acquire shares of the Company in the market under our NCIB because we believe the shares are trading at a significant discount to intrinsic value. We believe that the Company is particularly well-positioned today to pursue its investment objectives in the context of current market volatility and valuations in micro and small cap stocks in North America.

We encourage you to refer to the Company’s MD&A and quarterly unaudited financial statements for June 30, 2020 and the annual audited financial statements for the year-ended December 31, 2019 and other disclosures available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com for additional information.

About the Company

Pender Growth Fund Inc.’s objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its investors. The Company utilizes its small capital base and long-term horizon to invest in unique situations; primarily small cap, special situations, and illiquid public and private companies. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “PTF”.

Please visit www.pendergrowthfund.com . For further information, please contact:

Tony Rautava

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

(604) 653-9625

Toll Free: (866) 377-4743

