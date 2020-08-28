VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pender Growth Fund Inc. (the “Company”) today announced its financial and operational results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020.
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|PERFORMANCE
(based on Net assets per Share)
|
3 Month
|
YTD
|
1 Year
|
3 Year
|
5 Year
|Since
Inception
|Class C
|14.1%
|-0.2%
|18.3%
|0.3%
|19.5%
|16.2%
Portfolio Highlights
During the second quarter of 2020 we continued to deploy capital into both public and private markets where the significant uncertainty and severe market conditions created what we believe to be strong buying opportunities. We are now almost fully invested. We are also working closely with our private portfolio companies to support them during these times of challenge and opportunity.
We continue to acquire shares of the Company in the market under our NCIB because we believe the shares are trading at a significant discount to intrinsic value. We believe that the Company is particularly well-positioned today to pursue its investment objectives in the context of current market volatility and valuations in micro and small cap stocks in North America.
We encourage you to refer to the Company’s MD&A and quarterly unaudited financial statements for June 30, 2020 and the annual audited financial statements for the year-ended December 31, 2019 and other disclosures available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com for additional information.
About the Company
Pender Growth Fund Inc.’s objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its investors. The Company utilizes its small capital base and long-term horizon to invest in unique situations; primarily small cap, special situations, and illiquid public and private companies. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “PTF”.
Please visit www.pendergrowthfund.com. For further information, please contact:
Tony Rautava
PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.
(604) 653-9625
Toll Free: (866) 377-4743
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of the Company and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “project”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “will”, “may”, “estimate” and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s decreased portfolio risk and future investment opportunities. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions; they are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's annual information form available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward- looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Pender Growth Fund Inc.
