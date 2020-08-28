SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by Hurricane Laura as this dangerous storm brings catastrophic damages to Louisiana and Texas.
If you are an American National policyholder:
There are several ways to report a claim (to ensure efficient claims service, check that your login credentials are up to date):
Filing a Claim:
Resources:
|American Red Cross
|1-800-733-2767
|https://www.redcross.org
|National Flood Insurance
|1-800-759-8656
|https://www.fema.gov/flood-insurance
|FEMA
|1-800-621-3362
|https://www.disasterassistance.gov/
|TWIA – Texas Windstorm Insurance Association
|1-800-788-8247
|https://www.twia.org/
|Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Company
|Claims Line: 888-568-6455 option 3
|https://lacitizens.com/claims-center/report-a-loss
|United Way Helpline – Updated Information on shelters, basic needs, long term recovery support
|2-1-1
|https://www.unitedway.org/
About American National
American National Group, Inc. (American National), headquartered in Galveston, Texas, was founded in 1905 and is licensed in all states except New York. American National and its subsidiaries offer a broad line of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness and certain commercial exposures. American National and its subsidiaries are in all 50 states.
American National established a dedicated property and casualty division in 1973 with American National Property And Casualty Company, Springfield, MO. This company serves 38 states not including NY. To better serve the unique insurance needs of the agricultural market, American National acquired the Farm Family group of insurance companies based in NY in 2001. For corporate and investor relations information, please visit American National’s website at www.AmericanNational.com.
CONTACT: Jeff Mills, Executive Vice President–Chief Claims Officer 417.887.4990, Ext. 2199
