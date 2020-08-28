TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp., (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an energy provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC” or “China”), announces that the Company has filed its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 (“1H 2020”).



Results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020

Against the backdrop of business and economic recovery being at its early stage after the relaxation of quarantine and travel restrictions in China with the abatement of COVID-19, the adverse impact of COVID-19 which affected the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 has continued to affect the overall revenue, gas sales volume and results of the Group for the three-month period ended June 30,2020 (“Q2 2020”).

Revenue in 1H 2020 was RMB155.8 million (approx. CAD30.2 million), a decrease of RMB54.2 million (approx. CAD11.1 million), or 26%, from RMB210.0 million (approx. CAD41.3 million) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 (“1H 2019”). Gross profit for 1H 2020 was RMB55.4 million (approx. CAD10.8 million), a decrease of RMB23.2 million (approx. CAD4.7 million), or 30%, from RMB78.6 million (approx. CAD15.5 million) in 1H 2019. Gross profit margin in 1H 2020 was 35.6%, a decrease of 1.9 percentage points as compared to 37.5% in 1H 2019.

Net profit in 1H 2020 was RMB14.6 million (approx. CAD2.8 million), a decrease of RMB1.5 million (approx. CAD0.3 million), or 9%, from RMB16.1 million (approx. CAD3.1 million) in 1H 2019. EBITDA in 1H 2020 was RMB34.6 million (approx. CAD6.8 million), a decrease of RMB4.4 million (approx. CAD0.9 million), or 11% from RMB39.0 million (approx. CAD7.7 million) in 1H 2019.

Comparison of results for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019

Revenue in Q2 2020 was RMB88.4 million (approx. CAD17.2 million), a decrease of RMB13.8 million (approx. CAD2.9 million), or 14%, from RMB102.2 million (approx. CAD20.1 million) for the second quarter of 2019 (“Q2 2019”). Gross profit for Q2 2020 was RMB28.1 million (approx. CAD10.8 million), a decrease of RMB11.8 million (approx. CAD4.7 million), or 30%, from RMB39.9 million (approx. CAD15.5 million) in Q2 2019. Gross profit margin in Q2 2020 was 31.8%, a decrease of 7.2 percentage points as compared to 39.0% in Q2 2019. Lower gross profit and margin in Q2 2020 were mainly attributable to lower gas revenue and the change in composition of gas demand from residential and commercial customers which saw an increase in demand from residential customers with lower profit margin while cost of gas for both types of customers was the same.

Net loss in Q2 2020 was RMB1.9 million (approx. CAD0.4 million), a decrease of RMB13.2 million (approx. CAD2.6 million), or 117%, from the net profit of RMB11.3 million (approx. CAD2.2 million) for Q2 2019. Net loss in Q2 2020 included a loss in fair value change on derivative financial instrument of RMB10.5 million (approx. CAD2.0 million) in respect of the commitment by the estate of Mr. Lin to subscribe for common shares under a related party loan (please refer to the Related Party Transaction section of the MD&A for more details). On a comparable basis, after excluding the effect of the above-mentioned fair value change on derivative financial instrument, the Company reported a respectable adjusted net profit of RMB8.6 million (approx. CAD1.7 million) in Q2 2020, a decrease of RMB2.7 million (approx. CAD0.5 million), or 24% from RMB11.3 million (approx. CAD2.2 million) in Q2 2019.

On a comparable basis, the adjusted EDITDA in Q2 2020 was RMB18.5 million (approx. CAD3.6 million), a decrease of RMB4.4 million (approx. CAD0.9 million), or 19%, from RMB22.9 million (approx. CAD4.5 million) in Q2 2019.

Chairman statement

We are very encouraged to see the momentum of economic recovery continuing to pick up following the abatement of COVID-19 and the lifting of restrictions and quarantine measures in China. While on the one hand, we welcome government measures to stimulate the economy, on the other, the imposition of regulations on energy prices charged to end users exert additional pressure on the business of the Group.

Our diversification into the sustainable energy as an integrated energy provider with the investment in the Haitang Bay Smart Energy Project and the electric vehicle (EV) battery swap sector in Hainan have proved to be important and timely. These diversifications will lessen the Group’s sole reliance on the natural gas market which is highly susceptible to the ups and downs of the impact of COVID-19 and government regulatory and policy changes such as recent price restrictions and the pronouncement of the policy for the opening up of the energy market in Hainan Province. We will continue to explore opportunities which such policy changes may bring and take proactive actions to mitigate potential challenges which the Company may face for sustained long-term growth and enhancement of return to our shareholders.

About CF Energy Corp. (Formerly “Changfeng Energy Inc.”)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC. In 2009, CF Energy was recognized as being one of China’s the Top Ten Most Influential Brands in the Natural Gas Industry and in 2019, ranked amongst the 2019 TSX Venture 50 top performers on the TSXV for the 2018 year.

