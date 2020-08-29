New York, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Protein Ingredients Market by Source, Form, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05123133/?utm_source=GNW

However, factors such as stringent government regulations on animal-sourced protein are expected to restrain the market growth of animal protein.



The Dry segment for protein ingredients is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020.

The protein ingredients markets, by form, is estimated to be dominated by the dry segment in 2020.The dry form or powder form is extracted through a number of downstream processes, which helps to obtain the desired moisture content and protein concentration in the end products. The dry form of protein ingredients is preferred due to its better stability and ease of handling & storage, as compared to the liquid form. Furthermore, they have a longer shelf life compared to the liquid form



The plant segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025.

The protein ingredients market, by source, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment.The demand for plant-sourced protein has increased due to changing consumer preferences from meat to plant-based protein.



In addition, plant-based protein ingredients are a major source of protein for vegans worldwide.High nutritional profile, low carbon footprint, and low price of plant-sourced protein are driving the consumption of these proteins.



It is also gaining an increasing level of importance due to its lower energy consumption, emissions, land usage, and water consumption; it also offers better input conversion efficiency.



The food & beverages segment for protein ingredients is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020.

The protein ingredients market, by application, is estimated to be dominated by the food & beverage segment in 2020.Growing health consciousness and obesity has compelled consumers to increasingly focus on healthy diets with low-fat and highly nutritive value food, leading to a rise in the consumption of protein ingredients. As a result, the demand for functional and health food is on the rise.



Europe is estimated to lead the protein ingredients market, with the largest share, in 2020.

The European protein ingredients market is estimated to be the largest market in 2020, due to the high consumption of animal protein.Consumption is more than twice the global average.



Moreover, many countries in the Eastern European region are growing rapidly, increasing the protein demand as well as demand for processed food, which is driving the market.

• By Company Type: Tier I: 70%, Tier II: 20%, and Tier III: 10%

• By Designation: C Level: 50%, D Level: 10%, Others: 40%

• By Region:North America: 20%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific:30%, and RoW: 20%



The key protein ingredientsmanufacturing players include the following:

• Cargill (US)

• ADM (US)

• DuPont (US)

• Kerry Group (Ireland)

• Omega Protein Corporation (US)

• Friesland (Netherlands)

• Fonterra (New Zealand)

• Arla Foods (Denmark)

• AMCO (US)

• Roquette (France)

• Gelita AG (Germany)

• Kewpie Corporation (Japan)

• AGARNA (Austria), AMCO Proteins (US)

• Hilmar Ingredients (US)

• Axiom Foods (US)

• BurconNutrascience (Canada)



The key players in the protein ingredientsmarket adopted expansions and product launchesas their key growth strategies to increase their market share and profits. Acquisitions accounted for the second most important growth strategy to be adopted by market players.



Research Coverage

The report analyzes the protein ingredients market along with the protein ingredients market across different types and regions.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as form (dry and liquid);source (plant and animal); application (food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals);and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the global protein ingredients market

• To gain wide-ranging information about top players, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights onmajor countries/regions in which the protein ingredientsmarket is flourishing

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05123133/?utm_source=GNW



