New York, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Construction Projects" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05954820/?utm_source=GNW

The North America region accounts for the highest share, with a combined project pipeline valued at US$159.3 billion, ahead of Asia-Pacific with US$110.3 billion. Western Europe’s pipeline is valued at US$105.9 billion, followed by the Middle East and Africa (US$77.2 billion), Eastern Europe (US$31.9 billion) and Latin America (US$19.9 billion).



This report provides a detailed analysis of healthcare construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by the analyst.



Scope

- The report provides analysis based on construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding. The top 50 global projects are listed giving country, stage, value of projects.

- Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries.



Reasons to Buy

- Gain insight into the development of the healthcare construction sector.

- Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions and top 10 countries to support business development activities.

- Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05954820/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001