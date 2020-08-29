New York, Aug. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Recessionary Consumers in Financial Services" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05954804/?utm_source=GNW





Each consumer will respond in a different way depending on their country, job security, personal situation, and general optimism, as well as the real-life effects they have felt.Countries are now beginning to exit the crisis into a harsh recession; some lockdown behaviors will become embedded, while others will change based on the severity of the economic contraction.



This will impact consumers irrespective of their financial position.



This report details the major enduring changes to consumer spending and banking habits that occur during a recession and recovery. It outlines how banks should tailor their targeting strategies, messaging, and product features to best cope with the precipitous and enduring loss of consumer confidence around the world.



Scope

- Consumer confidence has collapsed and will remain depressed.

- Uncertainty avoidance and risk aversion will be dominant forces.

- Consumers will be streamlining their spending even outside of lockdown periods.

- Switching will decline for core banking products.



