*21Shares erhielten CCP-Clearance mit zusätzlicher Notierung von Short Bitcoin ETP





31. August 2020 - Frankfurt / Zürich - Das Schweizer Fintech Unternehmen 21Shares AG, der weltweit führende Emittent von Krypto Exchange Traded Produkts (ETPs), notiert das erste zentral abgewickelte Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC - WKN A2781V - Kürzel 21XS) am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse Xetra am 1. September 2020. Damit knüpft das Unternehmen an den Erfolg seiner elf bereits existierenden börsengehandelten Kryptoprodukte an und festigt seinen Status als führender Spezialist mit dem umfangreichsten regulierten Produktangebot an Krypto Assets in der Finanzbranche.

SBTC ist eines der innovativsten Finanzinstrumente im Jahr 2020, das es Anlegern ermöglicht, sich der negativen Preisbewegung von Bitcoin zu stellen. SBTC ist das weltweit erste zentral abgewickelte Short Bitcoin ETP, das das Gegenparteirisiko für institutionelle sowie private Anleger beim Handel mit ihren konventionellen Brokern weiter reduziert. Vor zwei Monaten notierte 21Shares das weltweit erste Bitcoin ETP (ABTC) an der Deutschen Börse Xetra und ermöglicht somit internationalen Anlegern, über diesen ETP ein Exposure in dieser neuartigen, aber aufsteigenden Anlageklasse aufzubauen.

Die ETP Struktur - verglichen mit anderen existierenden Finanzprodukten - bietet Anlegern mehrere Vorteile. Am regulierten Markt gehandelt, können Anleger das ETP mit intraday Liquidität kaufen und verkaufen, so wie sie es auch beim Handel mit konventionellen Aktien tun können.



"Wir haben sorgfältig, aber bestimmt bei der Börse Aufklärungsarbeit geleistet, um in der Lage zu sein, das weltweit erste zentral abgewicklelte Short Bitcoin ETP an einem regulierten Handelsplatz zu lancieren. Das bisher einzige fehlende Handelsprodukt auf dem Markt ist ein vollständig transparentes Finanzinstrument, um aus negativen Preisbewegungen Positives Kapital erwirtschaften zu können", sagte Laurent Kssis, Managing Director bei 21Shares, der für den Antrag bei der Deutschen Börse verantwortlich ist.



Alle Krypto-ETP's von 21Shares können problemlos über jeden Broker oder jede Bank mit Zugang zur Börse Frankfurt erworben werden. Historisch gesehen war und ist der direkte Zugang zu Investitionen in krypto-basierte Anlagen oft immer noch unregulierten Krypto-Börsen und mangelhaften Finanzstrukturen ausgesetzt, die zu höheren Spreads, erhöhtem Counterparty Risiko und hohen NAV-Prämien führen. Daher ist die Notierung des ersten zentral abgewickelten Short Bitcoin ETP ein bedeutender Schritt in Richtung einer allgemeinen Akzeptanz von Krypto Assets in traditionellen Finanzportfolios.



"Wie bereits zu Beginn dieses Jahres erwähnt, ist es unsere Mission Innovation im Schnittpunkt zwischen der traditionellen und der Kryptowelt anzutreiben", sagte Hany Rashwan, Geschäftsführer von 21Shares. "Investoren sind jetzt in der Lage, jede Bitcoin-Strategie auf sichere, regulierte und konventionelle Weise umzusetzen, indem sie ein Produkt verwenden, das es ihnen ermöglicht, an der Abwärtsbewegung von Bitcoin positiv zu partizipieren.

Über 21Shares

21Shares macht die Investition in Krypto Assets so einfach wie den Kauf von Aktien über Ihren herkömmlichen Broker oder Ihre Bank. Anleger können dank der ETP Produktpalette von 21Shares einfach, mit absolutem Vertrauen und Sicherheit und kostengünstig in Krypto-Währungen mit einer herkömmlichen ETP-Struktur (oder Tracker) investieren: dem 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC/21XB), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH), 21Shares XRP (AXRP), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB), 21Aktien Tezos ETP (AXTZ), 21Shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON) und 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC/21XS). Die gesamte Suite ist in einem regulierten Rahmen am offiziellen Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss und an der Börse Stuttgart in CHF, USD, GBP und EUR notiert. 21Shares wurde 2018 gegründet und wird von einem Team talentierter Unternehmer und erfahrener Experten aus der Technologie- und Finanzwelt geleitet. Das Unternehmen mit Sitz in Zug, Schweiz und Büros in Zürich und New York hat mehrere Weltneuheiten lanciert, darunter den ersten börsennotierten Krypto-Index (HODL) im November 2018. 21Shares hat heute 11 Krypto-ETPs gelistet und hat in diesen insgesamt über 100 Millionen Dollar an AuM.

Disclaimer

