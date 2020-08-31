New York, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global OTR Tires Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799289/?utm_source=GNW

2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Agriculture Tractor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Construction & Mining Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The OTR Tires market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.



Industrial Equipment Segment to Record 1.9% CAGR



In the global Industrial Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$971.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 276-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bridgestone Corporation

CEAT Ltd.

Continental AG

Hankook Tire Co., Ltd.

Michelin

Nokian Tyres plc

Pirelli & C. SpA

Sumitomo Corporation

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799289/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

OTR Tires Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: OTR Tires Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: OTR Tires Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: OTR Tires Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Agriculture Tractor (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Agriculture Tractor (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Agriculture Tractor (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Construction & Mining Equipment (Application)

Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Construction & Mining Equipment (Application) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Construction & Mining Equipment (Application) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Industrial Equipment (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Industrial Equipment (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Industrial Equipment (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Wheeled (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Wheeled (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Wheeled (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Rubber Track (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Rubber Track (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Rubber Track (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US OTR Tires Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States OTR Tires Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: OTR Tires Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: OTR Tires Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States OTR Tires Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: OTR Tires Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States OTR Tires Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian OTR Tires Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: OTR Tires Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 27: Canadian OTR Tires Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Canadian OTR Tires Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian OTR Tires Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: OTR Tires Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for OTR Tires

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Japanese OTR Tires Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: OTR Tires Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Market for OTR Tires: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: OTR Tires Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese OTR Tires Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Demand for OTR Tires in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: OTR Tires Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese OTR Tires Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Chinese OTR Tires Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: OTR Tires Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese OTR Tires Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European OTR Tires Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European OTR Tires Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: OTR Tires Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: European OTR Tires Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European OTR Tires Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 47: OTR Tires Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European OTR Tires Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European OTR Tires Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: OTR Tires Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European OTR Tires Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: OTR Tires Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: French OTR Tires Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: French OTR Tires Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: OTR Tires Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French OTR Tires Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: French OTR Tires Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: OTR Tires Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: German OTR Tires Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: OTR Tires Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: OTR Tires Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German OTR Tires Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: German OTR Tires Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italian Demand for OTR Tires in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: OTR Tires Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian OTR Tires Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Italian OTR Tires Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: OTR Tires Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian OTR Tires Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for OTR

Tires in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: United Kingdom OTR Tires Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: OTR Tires Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Market for OTR Tires: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: OTR Tires Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom OTR Tires Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish OTR Tires Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: OTR Tires Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 78: Spanish OTR Tires Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Spanish OTR Tires Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish OTR Tires Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: OTR Tires Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian OTR Tires Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: OTR Tires Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 84: OTR Tires Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Russian OTR Tires Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: OTR Tires Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian OTR Tires Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe OTR Tires Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: OTR Tires Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe OTR Tires Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe OTR Tires Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 92: OTR Tires Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe OTR Tires Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific OTR Tires Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: OTR Tires Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific OTR Tires Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: OTR Tires Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific OTR Tires Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific OTR Tires Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: OTR Tires Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific OTR Tires Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific OTR Tires Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: OTR Tires Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian OTR Tires Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: OTR Tires Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: OTR Tires Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Australian OTR Tires Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian OTR Tires Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 109: Indian OTR Tires Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: OTR Tires Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 111: Indian OTR Tires Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Indian OTR Tires Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian OTR Tires Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: OTR Tires Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: OTR Tires Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean OTR Tires Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: OTR Tires Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: OTR Tires Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean OTR Tires Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: OTR Tires Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for OTR Tires in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific OTR Tires Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: OTR Tires Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for OTR Tires: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: OTR Tires Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific OTR Tires Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American OTR Tires Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 128: OTR Tires Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American OTR Tires Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Demand for OTR Tires in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: OTR Tires Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American OTR Tires Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Latin American OTR Tires Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: OTR Tires Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American OTR Tires Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean OTR Tires Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 137: OTR Tires Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Argentinean OTR Tires Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Argentinean OTR Tires Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 140: OTR Tires Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean OTR Tires Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 142: OTR Tires Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian OTR Tires Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian OTR Tires Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: OTR Tires Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian OTR Tires Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian OTR Tires Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 148: OTR Tires Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Mexican OTR Tires Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: OTR Tires Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: OTR Tires Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican OTR Tires Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican OTR Tires Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America OTR Tires Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: OTR Tires Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 156: OTR Tires Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Latin America OTR Tires Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: OTR Tires Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America OTR Tires Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East OTR Tires Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 161: OTR Tires Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: The Middle East OTR Tires Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East OTR Tires Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: OTR Tires Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East OTR Tires Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: The Middle East OTR Tires Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East OTR Tires Historic Market by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: OTR Tires Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for OTR Tires

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Iranian OTR Tires Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 171: OTR Tires Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Iranian Market for OTR Tires: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: OTR Tires Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian OTR Tires Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli OTR Tires Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 176: OTR Tires Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Israeli OTR Tires Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Israeli OTR Tires Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 179: OTR Tires Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli OTR Tires Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for OTR Tires in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: OTR Tires Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian OTR Tires Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Saudi Arabian OTR Tires Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: OTR Tires Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian OTR Tires Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: OTR Tires Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates OTR Tires Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: OTR Tires Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: OTR Tires Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates OTR Tires Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: OTR Tires Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: OTR Tires Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East OTR Tires Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: OTR Tires Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: OTR Tires Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East OTR Tires Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East OTR Tires Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 199: African OTR Tires Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: OTR Tires Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 201: OTR Tires Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: African OTR Tires Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: OTR Tires Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African OTR Tires Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799289/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001