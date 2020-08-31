Launch of a second Employee Share Ownership Plan

Clichy, 31 August 2020 - L’Oréal is announcing the launch of its second Employee Share Ownership Plan.

The plan will be rolled out in 57 countries and will give L’Oréal employees, in France and internationally, the possibility to be even more closely linked to the Group’s development.

With its first worldwide employee Share Ownership Plan in 2018, L’Oréal opened a new chapter in its social policy.

For this second plan, Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman and CEO of L’Oréal, reaffirmed: “This year, after the success of the first plan in 2018, we want to once again involve our employees in the prosperity of our Group. This second Employee Share Ownership Plan is a new opportunity to allow those who wish to do so to support the development of the company and participate in its strategic project. This new plan reaffirms our ambition to unite our employees even more closely with L'Oréal's future.”

The share purchase price will be set on 14 September 2020. It will be equal to the average of the opening price of L’Oréal shares on the Euronext Paris exchange over the twenty trading days preceding the decision, after a 20% discount.

The plan is limited to 500,000 shares (including employer contribution).

The subscription period will run from 17 September to 2 October 2020, and settlement (payment-delivery) is planned for 3 November 2020.

Beneficiaries will have the possibility to purchase L’Oréal shares in a “classic” subscription formula, where the value of their investment will vary with changes in the L’Oréal share price. They will also benefit from an employer contribution, subject to the terms and conditions described in the plan documentation.

Shares purchased in registered form, as well as employee shareholding fund units, will be blocked for a five-year period, subject to early release exceptions defined by applicable regulations in France and the other countries in which the offer is made available.

The application for admission to trading on the Euronext Paris exchange of the shares issued will be filed as soon as possible after the capital increase. They will be listed under the same code as the existing shares (ISIN code: FR0000120321) and will be fungible with those shares from their admission to trading.

