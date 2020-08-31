New York, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799261/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Synthesized Oligonucleotides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.9% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reagents segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $481.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR



The Oligonucleotide Synthesis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$481.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$709.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 8.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.



Equipment Segment to Record 8.3% CAGR



In the global Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$198.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$334.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$479.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 377-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ATDBio Ltd.

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Eurogentec

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

GeneDesign, Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), Inc.

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Merck KgaA

Nitto Denko Avecia Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Set for a Steady Growth

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by End-use: 2018

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Breakdown by Geographic

Region: 2018

Global Competitor Market Shares

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Oligonucleotide-based Drugs to Boost the

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Increased Pharma R&D to Spur the Market Growth

FDA-Approved Oligonucleotide-based Drugs Promise Huge Potential

for Market Growth

Recent Approval of Exondys 51 and Nusinersen Aids in Treatment

of Inherited Diseases

Oligonucleotide Drugs Aid Effective Treatment of

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Inotersen - The Second FDA Approved Drug for Polyneuropathy,

Following Onpattro

Market Outlook and Advancements in Antisense Drugs



