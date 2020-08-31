Ubisoft Appoints Virginie Haas as Chief studios Operating Officer as Christine Burgess-Quémard Retires



Download the Press Release

Paris – August 31st, 2020 – Ubisoft today announced that Virginie Haas, currently a board member of the Company, is appointed Executive Director, Chief studios Operating Officer and joins Ubisoft’s Executive Committee, effective September 1, 2020. Virginie Haas succeeds Christine Burgess-Quémard who will retire by the end of this year after more than thirty successful years at Ubisoft.

Virginie Haas brings to Ubisoft 30+ years of experience in new technologies and IT services industry, combining leadership positions in both Corporate and start-up businesses globally. She has been serving on the Company’s Board of Directors since 2017.

Yves Guillemot, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said: “I have worked closely with Virginie over the past three years, and I am delighted to welcome her to lead our production teams worldwide. She brings to the group proven leadership skills and broad experience in developing, transforming and managing fast-growing businesses. As a board member for the last 3 years, she is already familiar with our industry, our business model and with our culture. She has a strong expertise in the tech fundamentals driving our industry, notably including cloud computing, go-to-market services and digital transformation.”

Virginie Haas said: “It is an honor for me to join Ubisoft, succeeding Christine Burgess-Quémard and working with such talented and dedicated people around the world. I very much look forward to contributing to the next chapter.”

Christine Burgess-Quémard, a member of the Company’s Executive Committee, has been leading Ubisoft’s worldwide production efforts for more than two decades. She has been instrumental in the successful growth and development of Ubisoft, serving as one of the founding members who built it from a regional video game company to a world leader in interactive entertainment and services. Recognizing her contributions to and achievement in the video game industry, in 2018 Ms. Burgess-Quémard was honoured with the Women of the Year 2018 Award by the organization Women in Games.

Yves Guillemot, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said: “After an exemplary career at Ubisoft, we wish Christine Burgess-Quémard all the best in her retirement. She joined us at the very beginning of our journey and has contributed immensely to the development of our group worldwide, to the creation of a unique portfolio of highly respected brands in the videogame industry and the expansion of our international footprint. Christine is an outstanding leader, with deep values and true ethics, a role model for the new generation of women leaders in the creative and tech industry. Everyone at Ubisoft joins me today to thank her deeply for her invaluable contribution to the group. We will miss her dearly”.

Note to Editors - Virginie Haas Biography

Virginie Haas brings Ubisoft 30+ years of experience in the ﬁeld of new technologies and digital services. She spent a large part of her career at IBM, where she held various management positions. In 2006, she joined the Steering Committee of IBM France as Director of Operations, before becoming Vice President, Global Technology Services Sales. In 2010, she is appointed IBM’s Vice President of Worldwide Cloud Services Sales at Global level, driving a fast-growing expansion of the newly built IaaS business. In 2016, Virginie Haas moved to Shift Technology as Chief Revenue Ofﬁcer. In 3 years, this Next-40 series C InsurTech scale-up offering AI-based SaaS solutions became a worldwide leader, with a global presence in more than 25 countries. Since September 2017, Virginie Haas has been a member of the board of Ubisoft, sitting on the Nomination and Compensation Committee since 2018.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed®, Far Cry®, For Honor®, Just Dance®, Watch Dogs®, Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon®, Rainbow Six® and The Division®. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2019-20 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1,534 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

© 2020 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

﻿

Attachment