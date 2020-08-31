New York, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next-Generation Memory Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799233/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 23.7% over the period 2020-2027. Non-volatile Memory, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 25.5% CAGR and reach US$12.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Volatile Memory segment is readjusted to a revised 18.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23% CAGR



The Next-Generation Memory market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.1% and 20% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 167-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

4DS Memory Ltd.

Adesto Technologies Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Avalanche Technology

Crossbar Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Everspin Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microchip Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Nantero, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Open-Silicon, Inc.

Rambus, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SK Hynix, Inc.

Spin Memory

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Viking Technology

Western Digital Corporation







