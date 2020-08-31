New York, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Natural Fiber Composites Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799206/?utm_source=GNW

The manufacturing industry as a result in coming under intense pressure to reduce its carbon footprint and develop a sustainable value chain for raw material supply, while simultaneously meet the challenges of intensifying competition. The industry has made measurable progress in the transition to bio-based products. Several natural and renewable materials have been successfully developed to replace current petroleum-derived products. As the environmental cost of manufacturing using non-renewable resources increase there will be a parallel increase in the commercial value of natural products and feedstocks given their extraordinary value-addition in preserving the environment. As demand for advanced composites in manufacturing grows, natural fiber composites (NFCs) are attractively positioned to tap into this opportunity. Defined as reinforcing fibers derived from natural origin such as wood, plants and animals, NFCs are CO2 neutral. Developments in chemical and physical treatment methods are vital to ensure the efficiency and final performance and properties of the natural fiber composites. To manipulate and customize the properties of NFCs, agro fibers are often integrated with plastics. Synthetic fibers such as glass fibers in polymer composites can be replaced by NFCs to improve their eco-friendly profile.



NFCs are poised to find attractive opportunities in construction materials, insulation, engineering and automotive. The automotive industry in the coming years will emerge into the forefront of application of natural fiber reinforced polymer composites supported by the rise of electric vehicles and legislation of stricter environmental regulations. The abundant availability of natural fiber wastes offer a cheap and low cost resource for developing NFCs. Types of natural fibers include jute, coconut fibers, wood fibers, coir, flax, hemp, kenaf, ramie, horse hair, and lamb wool, among others. Among these, wood fibers remain in the spotlight with over 60% share of the global natural fiber composites market. Classified as a lignocellulosic material, wood fibers feature low density, low cost and low energy benefits. Few of the factors driving the popularity of wood fibers include developments in matrix material & fiber modifications which help optimize mechanical properties & dimensional stability of wood fibers; new applications for wood fiber composites on cards in the field of packaging materials, furniture & non-structural building components; low cost as compared to glass and carbon fibers; biodegradability; and improvements in the effectiveness of chemical modifications which resolve wood-fiber hygroexpansion and interface properties. Other fibers are also attractive subjects for R&D given their beneficial properties i.e. coir is durable and resistant to salt water; cotton fiber possess excellent absorbency; eucalyptus fiber are effective for insulation purposes; flax fiber has superior tensile strength when compared to glass fiber and also has low density, high strength and stiffness; Hemp fiber has excellent mechanical strength and young’s modulus; jute exhibits high aspect ratio. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 55.7% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period supported by the country’s policy making reforms in favor of utilization of renewable/natural resources.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799206/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs)

Key Technical Features of Select Natural Fibers

Chemical Composition by Fiber Type

Natural Fiber Composites: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

World Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market by Region:

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions for the Years 2019 and 2025

Global NFC Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value)

for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle

East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Global GDP Growth and Natural Fiber Composites Market Dynamics

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/

Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Aqvacomp Oy (Finland)

Bcomp Ltd. (Switzerland)

Fiberon, Inc. (USA)

GreenGran B.V.(The Netherlands)

JELU-WERK Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Plasthill Oy (Finland)

PolyOne Corporation (USA)

Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)

Procotex Corp SA (Belgium)

TECNARO GmbH (Germany)

Tekle Technical Services, Inc. (Canada)

Trex Company, Inc. (USA)

UPM Biocomposites (Finland)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Wood fiber Composites Drive Overall Momentum in NFCs Market

Share of Wood Fibers in the World Natural Fiber Composites

Market (in %) for the Years 2019 and 2025

Non-Wood Fibers Gain Traction

Building & Construction: Dominant End-Use Sector for NFCs

Global Construction Market by Region (2017 & 2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe,

North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and

Middle East

Upward Movement in Construction Activity in Asian Countries to

Drive Strong Market Gains

Major Construction Markets Worldwide (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020,

2025, and 2030): Market Size ($ Billion) for China, India,

Indonesia, Japan, USA, and Western Europe

Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and

Sector (2016-2024)

High Growth Opportunities Identified in Automotive Sector

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Aerospace Emerges as Niche Application Domain

Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by Region

(in Units)

Compression Molding Technology Augments NFC Production Landscape

Resin-Transfer Molding Process Remains a Major Production

Technology Type

Growing Relevancy of Eco-Friendly Composite Materials Gives

Edge to Natural Fibers

Sustained Focus on Enhancing the Properties of Natural Fibers

Augments Market Prospects

Increased Reliance on Synthetic Fibers Amid Scarcity and

Volatility of Natural Fibers: The Key Issue



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Natural Fiber Composites Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Natural Fiber Composites Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Wood Fiber (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Wood Fiber (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Wood Fiber (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Non-Wood Fiber (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Non-Wood Fiber (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Non-Wood Fiber (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Compression Molding (Manufacturing Process)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to

2027



Table 11: Compression Molding (Manufacturing Process) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012

to 2019



Table 12: Compression Molding (Manufacturing Process) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Injection Molding (Manufacturing Process) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Injection Molding (Manufacturing Process) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Injection Molding (Manufacturing Process) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Manufacturing Processes (Manufacturing Process)

World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Manufacturing Processes (Manufacturing Process)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Manufacturing Processes (Manufacturing Process)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Building & Construction (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: Building & Construction (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Building & Construction (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Automotive (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Automotive (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 31: United States Natural Fiber Composites Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United States

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Natural Fiber Composites Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing

Process: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United States

by Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 36: United States Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Natural Fiber Composites Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 39: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 42: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2020 to

2027



Table 44: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market

Review by Manufacturing Process in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 45: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Manufacturing Process for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 46: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 48: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Natural Fiber Composites: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Market for Natural Fiber Composites: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Manufacturing Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Analysis by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Natural

Fiber Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Japanese Natural Fiber Composites Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Natural Fiber Composites Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Natural Fiber Composites Market by

Manufacturing Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 64: Chinese Demand for Natural Fiber Composites in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Natural Fiber Composites Market Review in China in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Table 67: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 68: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 71: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process:

2020-2027



Table 74: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Natural Fiber Composites Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 77: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: Natural Fiber Composites Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: French Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Natural Fiber Composites Market in France by

Manufacturing Process: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: French Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis

by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Natural Fiber Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 86: French Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: German Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Manufacturing Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: German Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2012-2019



Table 93: German Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Natural Fiber Composites Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 96: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italian Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Natural Fiber Composites Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Italian Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Natural Fiber Composites Market by

Manufacturing Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 103: Italian Demand for Natural Fiber Composites in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Natural Fiber Composites Market Review in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Natural Fiber Composites:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: United Kingdom Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Natural Fiber Composites:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Manufacturing Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Manufacturing Process for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: United Kingdom Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Analysis by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Natural Fiber Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 113: United Kingdom Natural Fiber Composites Market in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 117: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2020 to

2027



Table 119: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market

Review by Manufacturing Process in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 120: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Manufacturing Process for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 121: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 123: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 124: Russian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 126: Russian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Russian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2020

to 2027



Table 128: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Russia by

Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 129: Russian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Russian Natural Fiber Composites Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 132: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 134: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing

Process: 2020-2027



Table 137: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 140: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 143: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Asia-Pacific by

Manufacturing Process: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process:

2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Analysis by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Natural Fiber Composites Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Australian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Manufacturing Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Australian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2012-2019



Table 159: Australian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Australian Natural Fiber Composites Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution

in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 163: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 165: Natural Fiber Composites Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market

Review by Manufacturing Process in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 168: Natural Fiber Composites Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Manufacturing Process for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 169: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Natural Fiber Composites Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 171: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Natural Fiber Composites Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Natural Fiber Composites Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 174: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Natural Fiber Composites Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Manufacturing Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Natural Fiber Composites Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process:

2012-2019



Table 177: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Natural Fiber Composites Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Natural Fiber Composites Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 180: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Natural Fiber

Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Natural Fiber

Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Manufacturing Process for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market

Share Analysis by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Natural Fiber Composites in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 191: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 193: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 194: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process:

2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market by

Manufacturing Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 199: Latin American Demand for Natural Fiber Composites

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Natural Fiber Composites Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 203: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing

Process: 2020-2027



Table 206: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 207: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 209: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 211: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Brazil by

Manufacturing Process: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Analysis by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Natural Fiber Composites Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 218: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 219: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 220: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Mexican Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 222: Mexican Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Manufacturing Process for the Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Mexican Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2012-2019



Table 225: Mexican Natural Fiber Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 227: Mexican Natural Fiber Composites Market in



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799206/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001