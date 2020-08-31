New York, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Natural Fiber Composites Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799206/?utm_source=GNW
The manufacturing industry as a result in coming under intense pressure to reduce its carbon footprint and develop a sustainable value chain for raw material supply, while simultaneously meet the challenges of intensifying competition. The industry has made measurable progress in the transition to bio-based products. Several natural and renewable materials have been successfully developed to replace current petroleum-derived products. As the environmental cost of manufacturing using non-renewable resources increase there will be a parallel increase in the commercial value of natural products and feedstocks given their extraordinary value-addition in preserving the environment. As demand for advanced composites in manufacturing grows, natural fiber composites (NFCs) are attractively positioned to tap into this opportunity. Defined as reinforcing fibers derived from natural origin such as wood, plants and animals, NFCs are CO2 neutral. Developments in chemical and physical treatment methods are vital to ensure the efficiency and final performance and properties of the natural fiber composites. To manipulate and customize the properties of NFCs, agro fibers are often integrated with plastics. Synthetic fibers such as glass fibers in polymer composites can be replaced by NFCs to improve their eco-friendly profile.
NFCs are poised to find attractive opportunities in construction materials, insulation, engineering and automotive. The automotive industry in the coming years will emerge into the forefront of application of natural fiber reinforced polymer composites supported by the rise of electric vehicles and legislation of stricter environmental regulations. The abundant availability of natural fiber wastes offer a cheap and low cost resource for developing NFCs. Types of natural fibers include jute, coconut fibers, wood fibers, coir, flax, hemp, kenaf, ramie, horse hair, and lamb wool, among others. Among these, wood fibers remain in the spotlight with over 60% share of the global natural fiber composites market. Classified as a lignocellulosic material, wood fibers feature low density, low cost and low energy benefits. Few of the factors driving the popularity of wood fibers include developments in matrix material & fiber modifications which help optimize mechanical properties & dimensional stability of wood fibers; new applications for wood fiber composites on cards in the field of packaging materials, furniture & non-structural building components; low cost as compared to glass and carbon fibers; biodegradability; and improvements in the effectiveness of chemical modifications which resolve wood-fiber hygroexpansion and interface properties. Other fibers are also attractive subjects for R&D given their beneficial properties i.e. coir is durable and resistant to salt water; cotton fiber possess excellent absorbency; eucalyptus fiber are effective for insulation purposes; flax fiber has superior tensile strength when compared to glass fiber and also has low density, high strength and stiffness; Hemp fiber has excellent mechanical strength and young’s modulus; jute exhibits high aspect ratio. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 55.7% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period supported by the country’s policy making reforms in favor of utilization of renewable/natural resources.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799206/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs)
Key Technical Features of Select Natural Fibers
Chemical Composition by Fiber Type
Natural Fiber Composites: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth
World Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market by Region:
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions for the Years 2019 and 2025
Global NFC Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value)
for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle
East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Global GDP Growth and Natural Fiber Composites Market Dynamics
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Aqvacomp Oy (Finland)
Bcomp Ltd. (Switzerland)
Fiberon, Inc. (USA)
GreenGran B.V.(The Netherlands)
JELU-WERK Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Plasthill Oy (Finland)
PolyOne Corporation (USA)
Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)
Procotex Corp SA (Belgium)
TECNARO GmbH (Germany)
Tekle Technical Services, Inc. (Canada)
Trex Company, Inc. (USA)
UPM Biocomposites (Finland)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Wood fiber Composites Drive Overall Momentum in NFCs Market
Share of Wood Fibers in the World Natural Fiber Composites
Market (in %) for the Years 2019 and 2025
Non-Wood Fibers Gain Traction
Building & Construction: Dominant End-Use Sector for NFCs
Global Construction Market by Region (2017 & 2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe,
North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and
Middle East
Upward Movement in Construction Activity in Asian Countries to
Drive Strong Market Gains
Major Construction Markets Worldwide (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020,
2025, and 2030): Market Size ($ Billion) for China, India,
Indonesia, Japan, USA, and Western Europe
Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and
Sector (2016-2024)
High Growth Opportunities Identified in Automotive Sector
Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
Aerospace Emerges as Niche Application Domain
Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by Region
(in Units)
Compression Molding Technology Augments NFC Production Landscape
Resin-Transfer Molding Process Remains a Major Production
Technology Type
Growing Relevancy of Eco-Friendly Composite Materials Gives
Edge to Natural Fibers
Sustained Focus on Enhancing the Properties of Natural Fibers
Augments Market Prospects
Increased Reliance on Synthetic Fibers Amid Scarcity and
Volatility of Natural Fibers: The Key Issue
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Natural Fiber Composites Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Natural Fiber Composites Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Wood Fiber (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Wood Fiber (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Wood Fiber (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Non-Wood Fiber (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Non-Wood Fiber (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Non-Wood Fiber (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Compression Molding (Manufacturing Process)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to
2027
Table 11: Compression Molding (Manufacturing Process) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012
to 2019
Table 12: Compression Molding (Manufacturing Process) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Injection Molding (Manufacturing Process) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Injection Molding (Manufacturing Process) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Injection Molding (Manufacturing Process) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Manufacturing Processes (Manufacturing Process)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Manufacturing Processes (Manufacturing Process)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Manufacturing Processes (Manufacturing Process)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Building & Construction (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: Building & Construction (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Building & Construction (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Automotive (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Automotive (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 31: United States Natural Fiber Composites Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Natural Fiber Composites Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing
Process: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United States
by Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 36: United States Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Natural Fiber Composites Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 39: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 42: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2020 to
2027
Table 44: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Review by Manufacturing Process in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 45: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Manufacturing Process for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 46: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Natural Fiber Composites: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Market for Natural Fiber Composites: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Manufacturing Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Natural
Fiber Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Japanese Natural Fiber Composites Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Natural Fiber Composites Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Natural Fiber Composites Market by
Manufacturing Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Natural Fiber Composites in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Natural Fiber Composites Market Review in China in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Table 67: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 68: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 71: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process:
2020-2027
Table 74: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Natural Fiber Composites Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 77: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: Natural Fiber Composites Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: French Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Natural Fiber Composites Market in France by
Manufacturing Process: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: French Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis
by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Natural Fiber Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 86: French Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: German Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: German Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Manufacturing Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: German Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2012-2019
Table 93: German Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German Natural Fiber Composites Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italian Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Italian Natural Fiber Composites Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Italian Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Natural Fiber Composites Market by
Manufacturing Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 103: Italian Demand for Natural Fiber Composites in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Natural Fiber Composites Market Review in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Natural Fiber Composites:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: United Kingdom Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Natural Fiber Composites:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Manufacturing Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Manufacturing Process for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: United Kingdom Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Natural Fiber Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 113: United Kingdom Natural Fiber Composites Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 115: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 117: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2020 to
2027
Table 119: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Review by Manufacturing Process in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 120: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Manufacturing Process for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 121: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 123: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 124: Russian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 126: Russian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Russian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2020
to 2027
Table 128: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Russia by
Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 129: Russian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Russian Natural Fiber Composites Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 132: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 134: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing
Process: 2020-2027
Table 137: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 140: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 143: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Asia-Pacific by
Manufacturing Process: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process:
2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Natural Fiber Composites Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 154: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Australian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Australian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Manufacturing Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Australian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2012-2019
Table 159: Australian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Australian Natural Fiber Composites Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 163: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 165: Natural Fiber Composites Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Review by Manufacturing Process in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: Natural Fiber Composites Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Manufacturing Process for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 169: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Natural Fiber Composites Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 171: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 172: Natural Fiber Composites Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: South Korean Natural Fiber Composites Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 174: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Natural Fiber Composites Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Manufacturing Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: South Korean Natural Fiber Composites Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process:
2012-2019
Table 177: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Natural Fiber Composites Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean Natural Fiber Composites Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 180: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Natural Fiber
Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Natural Fiber
Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Manufacturing Process for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market
Share Analysis by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Natural Fiber Composites in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 190: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 191: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 193: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 194: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process:
2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market by
Manufacturing Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 199: Latin American Demand for Natural Fiber Composites
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Natural Fiber Composites Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 202: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 203: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 204: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing
Process: 2020-2027
Table 206: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 209: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 210: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 211: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 212: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 213: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Brazil by
Manufacturing Process: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2012-2019
Table 216: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Natural Fiber Composites Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 218: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 219: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 220: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 221: Mexican Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 222: Mexican Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Manufacturing Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Mexican Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2012-2019
Table 225: Mexican Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 227: Mexican Natural Fiber Composites Market in
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799206/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: