Brooklyn, NY, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Before making a decision, it is important to understand that there is a lot riding on the choice made. No matter if purchasing PPE to protect yourself or your team from Covid-19 or work-related injuries, purchasing the wrong kind of PPE can cost you a lot. The decision you need to make does not only depend upon the price of the products but also several other factors. Buying the cheap kind of PPE in the hope of saving a few pennies, could end up costing you a lot more, in terms of infected staff, injuries, and medical bills.



We can understand how choosing a safety solution partner is not easy. But, in order to make a sound decision, you need to consider the following factors:

Product Quality- You would want to buy PPE without compromising on its quality. Quality of personal protective equipment cannot be disregarded, especially when the question is of human life and safety. The best way to check the quality of the PPE is to make sure it is FDA approved.

Reliability- This factor is as important as any. Make sure to research about the reliability of the PPE seller before finalizing them as your safety solution partner. Ask yourself questions like: Do they ship the orders on time? What about their customer service? How easy it is to replace a defective item? Will the quality of products be as promised? Are there any hidden costs?

You can get the answer to all these questions by looking for customer feedback. You can check the google reviews of the company and make sure they offer complete customer satisfaction.

Fast Delivery- Delivery is an important criteria to consider. If a company is locally-based, it will be able to provide faster delivery. Also, in case you forgot to order the right amount of PPE and wish to get more in a short time, a local company might be able to deliver the same in a day or two.

Competitive Pricing- Although the price isn’t the only factor, it sure is an important one. Needless to say, a seller who offers a cheaper price along with quality and good customer service, is the one you should go for. For comparing the pricing model of the PPE Sellers, we will analyze the different price each seller offers for the same product like an N95 face mask.

Website design- Since we are talking about buying PPE online, it is important to remember that the seller company you choose should have a user-friendly website. It should have a fast load time, mobile compatibility, well-formatted content, effective navigation, etc. There are various tools to measure the different aspects of a website design. The aspect that we are going to check for the Top 5 PPE sellers’ list is website speed. A user-friendly website, as discussed above, should be able to load faster.

Location- Despite being an online PPE seller, it is imperative to note the advantages a local PPE seller can offer. He can provide faster shipping and easy replacements. Also, partnering with a local seller can save you from enormous shipping costs.

Variety of products- It is always favourable to opt for a PPE seller who deals in a wide range of PPE products. What is better than a one-stop-shop for all your PPE requirements?

Now that we have established the basis on which we will make a decision, let us look at the top 5 online PPE sellers.

Brooklyn Equipment, a Brooklyn-based PPE focused company, ranks first in this list and is the best overall choice for all your PPE requirements. They stand out for the largest selection at very competitive pricing with amazing customer support and fast shipping. They offer a large variety of wipes, aerosols, N95 face masks, face shield, gloves, hand sanitizers, kids products, etc. Brooklyn Equipment provides complete transparency of the stocks and ships all the orders usually the same day but always within 2-days in most of the continental US. They also offer customer support from Brooklyn, NY via chat, email , phone or SMS. Customer satisfaction is their topmost priority which is evident from their 5/5 customer rating on Google ratings.

PPE USA Supply is run by Zev Supplies Corp, a leading provider of medical supplies to the health-care industry. The company sources PPE from products from established US, European, and FDA approved Chinese factories and sells it to businesses that are committed to protecting their employees and parties. Their product range includes but is not limited to test kits, face shields, masks, gloves, sanitizers, thermometers, etc.

PPE MPlus LLC is a New Jersey-based company that was established in 2009. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company reactivated its long-standing relationships to meet PPE demands in such trying times. The company sells N95 masks, disposable face masks and disposable isolation gowns. MPlus’s customer reviews show the elation of customers for the company’s quality products, free shipping and the delivery of products within 48 hours.

McKesson is one of the world’s largest healthcare companies. are collaborating closely with the federal government and other healthcare stakeholders to get more critical personal protective equipment (PPE) to the U.S. As a leading PPE distributor, they offer reliable delivery options as well as business resources to get their clients the supplies they need.

Saturn Five Health LLC is a Colorado-based Limited Liability Company that provides quality personal protective equipment to frontline healthcare workers. They provide N95 masks, KN95 masks, 3 ply surgical masks, gowns, booties, and caps. Their entire line is FDA-certified and trusted by customers all over the United States. Saturn Five Health LLC provides samples and references to customers on request.



Comparison table





Brooklyn Equipment PPE USA Supply PPE MPlus LLC McKesson Saturn Five Health LLC Shipping time 1-2 business days (often same day) Details only available for logged-in users Less than 48 hours Details only available for logged-in users Contact for details Pricing (N95 Face mask) Box of 40 units- $240 Box of 960 units- $3696 Box of 240 units- $1560 Details only available for logged-in users Contact for details PageSpeed Score (Optimal is 75%) 68% 60% 4% 57% 97% Quality check FDA , NIOSH, EPA items NIOSH items NIOSH items Items that meet CDC Guidelines FDA items Customer Rating 5/5



Source- Google Reviews 3/5



Source- Google Reviews 27 positive reviews on the company website 1.5/5



Source- Yelp No reviews/rating available Location Brooklyn Florida New Jersey North America Colorado Wide range of Products Yes Yes

Only disposable masks, N95 masks and disposable Yes Gloves, masks, and isolation gowns available.



Finding vendors of reliable personal protective equipment (PPE) during the Covid-19 pandemic has been an extremely challenging task for providers. Which is why, Brooklyn Equipment, a Brooklyn-based PPE marketplace, makes sure that availability of reliable PPE like N95 face masks, face shield, gloves, hand sanitizers, etc, is never a problem. Brooklyn Equipment provides complete transparency of the stocks and ships all the orders for free, with 2-days shipping in most of the continental US. Brooklyn Equipment is focused on providing support and agility, which is important to the providers and works to ensure that their services and solutions cater to customer’s needs.



Contact:

Shazir Mucklai

Imperium Group

shazir@imperium-pr.com

shazirm@aol.com











