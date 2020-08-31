SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuVector, a leader in Full Lifecycle Container Security, today announced security platform support for organizations leveraging Bottlerocket , the new Linux-based open source operating system that is purpose-built by Amazon Web Services (AWS) to run containers. NeuVector, one of the only container firewalls able to block zero-days and other security threats in runtime, is a Select Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network ( APN ).



Bottlerocket is fully optimized for container deployments; the operating system uses only software components required to run containers. This streamlined, single-purpose design improves resource usage while reducing management requirements. Developers and DevOps teams can automate updates to their container infrastructure on AWS, improving the availability of containerized deployments and cutting operational expenses. As a result, Bottlerocket provides a best-in-class experience, running containerized applications with higher availability and lower costs.

The NeuVector container security platform, which deploys as a container itself, is fully tested and compatible to run on AWS Bottlerocket. NeuVector scans and secures all container workloads running on Bottlerocket, providing effective protections across the entire application development lifecycle – including at run-time. NeuVector also monitors and ensures security for orchestration platforms running on Bottlerocket, such as Kubernetes, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service, (Amazon EKS) and Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), and AWS App Mesh.

“We’re excited to announce support for the Bottlerocket OS built by AWS,” said Fei Huang, Chief Strategy Officer, NeuVector. “Security and availability are absolutely essential to any business-critical container workloads. With Bottlerocket, NeuVector provides enhanced, in-depth defense required to detect and prevent attacks, malware, crypto-mining, ransomware, zero-days, and other threats. The container-optimized and robust Bottlerocket OS provides a foundation upon which security platforms like NeuVector can further extend robust security to applications and container networks.”

About NeuVector

NeuVector, a leader in Full Lifecycle Container Security, delivers uncompromising end-to-end security for modern container infrastructures. NeuVector offers a cloud-native Kubernetes security platform with end-to-end vulnerability management, automated CI/CD pipeline security, and complete run-time security – including the industry’s only container firewall to block zero-day attacks and other threats. NeuVector customers include global leaders in financial services, healthcare, transportation, government and other industries. For customers in highly regulated industries, NeuVector simplifies compliance for PCI, GDPR, HIPAA, and other stringent data security mandates. NeuVector integrates with leading cloud platforms, CI/CD tools, and monitoring tools. Founded by industry veterans from Fortinet, VMware, and Trend Micro, NeuVector has developed patented behavioral learning for container security.

Press Contact Kyle Peterson