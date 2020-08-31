New York, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mulch Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799188/?utm_source=GNW

To ensure enough food to feed a growing population, governments worldwide are extending financial support in addition to easing restrictions on farming, food production and distribution. Agricultural productivity cannot be undermined without serious implications to food security even amidst a public health crisis. Already, regional and international food supply chains are coming under severe pressure with movement of goods facing disruptions as a result of transport restrictions. Protectionist trade measures banning food exports is additionally aggravating global food security. Demand for food in global markets is witnessing massive spikes as consumers stockpile and hoard essentials to survive the lockdowns. Rising food prices and a possible famine can very likely confront the world if immediate remedial measures are not taken. As a result, safeguarding food security has suddenly shot into the spotlight as a priority for governments as they seek to mitigate impact of COVID-19 on food production, transport, distribution and trade. Given their role in improving crop quality, minimizing weed spread, ensuring soil temperature control and water retention, mulch films will continue to remain in demand among farmers worldwide.



Mulches are applied to the surface of the soil, and around flower beds, trees, and paths, for preventing soil erosion from slopes, and in growing areas for vegetable and flower crops. Layers of mulch are normally applied 2 inches or more deep. Depending on their intended use, mulches are applied at several times during the year. Towards the start of the cultivation season, mulches are initially applied for warming the soil by preventing loss of heat during the night. The prevention of heat loss, while enabling early transplanting and seeding of certain crops, encourages faster growth. Plastic mulch, which is used by large-scale commercial farms, is spread across the field either in the form a standalone plastic mulch layer or with the help of a tractor. Plastic mulch generally forms a part of a high-end mechanical process, in which raised beds covered with plastic are created, and seedlings transplanted into the soil through holes in made the plastic. Since the plastic mulch is impervious to water, drip tapes are laid under the mulch for providing drip irrigation. A key trend in the market is the growing preference for biodegradable mulch film. With agriculture contributing to over 20. 4% of global man made greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions worldwide, pressure is mounting on the agricultural sector to minimize its role in climate change. Biodegradable mulch offers several benefits such as eco-friendliness and sustainability when compared to polyethylene (PE) mulch; least impact on soil biological and biogeochemical processes; reduced risk of microbial community changes and functioning via microclimate modification; elimination of labor costs and landfill disposal fees associated with removing and disposing PE mulch; lower environmental burden when compared to on-farm burning and stockpiling issues associated with PE mulches; cost effective, easy application, zero toxic residues in the soil and ensures agro ecosystem sustainability.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Mulch and Mulch Films

Materials Commonly Used as Mulches

Organic Mulches

Colored Mulch

Anaerobic or Sour Mulch

Groundcovers

Polyethylene and Polypropylene Mulch

Biodegradable Mulch

Rising Need to Increase Agricultural Yield Fuels Growth in the

Mulch Films Market

Black Mulch Films Continue to Dominate Mulch Films Market

LLDPE and LDPE Mulch Films Hold an Edge in the Market

Agricultural Farms Lead Applications of Mulch Films

Developing Economies Emerge as Major Regional Markets for Mulch

Films

COVID-19 Impact on Agriculture Industry

Competition

Biodegradable Mulch Film Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of

Expanding Global Population to Bolster Market Demand

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes

for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-

2017 and 2018-2027

Shrinking Arable Land and the Need to Improve Agricultural

Efficiency and Yield Enhances Significance of Mulch Films

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:

Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for

the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years

1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Despite Concerns over Environmental Degradation, Plastic Mulch

Film Continues to be Widely Used

Growing Significance of Plastic Mulch in Commercial Vegetable

Production

Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: Extensive Use in Agriculture

Sector to Fuel Demand

Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Breakdown of Value Sales

(in %) by Crop Type for 2019 and 2025

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Raw Material for 2019

Environmental Concerns Related to Use of Plastic Mulch Films

Fuels Shift towards Biodegradable Alternatives

Agricultural Waste Accumulation: A Major Issue with Plastic

Mulching

Concerns over Increasing Agricultural Plastic Waste Turns

Attention to Biodegradable Variants: Global Percentage

Breakdown of Plastic Waste Generation by End-Use Sector for

2019

Global Man Made GHG Emissions: Percentage Breakdown of GHG

Emissions by Sector

New EU Standard to Steer Use of Biodegradable Mulch Films in

Agriculture

Impact of Biodegradable Plastic Mulch Films on Soil Microbial

Communities and Ecosystem Functions

Shift towards Controlled-Environment Agriculture as a Means to

Improve Crop Production and Yield Drives Demand for Mulching

Films

Global Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Size (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Rising Adoption of Mulching Technology to Create Congenial

Environment for Crop Growth Augurs Well for the Mulching Films

Market

Mulch Films Aid in Significant Water Savings

Growing Importance of Mulching for Weed Management in Organic

Vegetable Farming: A Business Case for Mulching Films Market

Organic Farming: A Potential Opportunity for Biodegradable

Mulch Films

Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the

Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Rising Use of Mulch Films for Landscapes

Expanding Greenhouse Market Presents Growth Potential for Mulch

Films

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Revenues in US$ Billion for

the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Differently Colored Mulches: Critical Impact on Maintaining

Soil Temperature and Mulch Performance

Rising Popularity of Organic Mulches

Paper Mulch Emerges as a Promising BDM to Control Nutsedge Weed

in Vegetable Production

Concerns over Entry of Carcinogens into Food Chain: A Major

Restraining Factor Affecting Plastic Mulch Market

Government Funding, Research and Technological Advancements

Accelerate Market Growth

Innovations & Advancements

Starch-Based Antibacterial Nanocomposites Hold Promise as

Biodegradable Mulch Films

Grow Bioplastics to Develop Lignin-based Mulch Films

Ukrainian Researchers Develop Biodegradable Mulch Film

Solar Shrink Mulch Film: Helping Reduce Wastage and Protect

Environment



