To ensure enough food to feed a growing population, governments worldwide are extending financial support in addition to easing restrictions on farming, food production and distribution. Agricultural productivity cannot be undermined without serious implications to food security even amidst a public health crisis. Already, regional and international food supply chains are coming under severe pressure with movement of goods facing disruptions as a result of transport restrictions. Protectionist trade measures banning food exports is additionally aggravating global food security. Demand for food in global markets is witnessing massive spikes as consumers stockpile and hoard essentials to survive the lockdowns. Rising food prices and a possible famine can very likely confront the world if immediate remedial measures are not taken. As a result, safeguarding food security has suddenly shot into the spotlight as a priority for governments as they seek to mitigate impact of COVID-19 on food production, transport, distribution and trade. Given their role in improving crop quality, minimizing weed spread, ensuring soil temperature control and water retention, mulch films will continue to remain in demand among farmers worldwide.
Mulches are applied to the surface of the soil, and around flower beds, trees, and paths, for preventing soil erosion from slopes, and in growing areas for vegetable and flower crops. Layers of mulch are normally applied 2 inches or more deep. Depending on their intended use, mulches are applied at several times during the year. Towards the start of the cultivation season, mulches are initially applied for warming the soil by preventing loss of heat during the night. The prevention of heat loss, while enabling early transplanting and seeding of certain crops, encourages faster growth. Plastic mulch, which is used by large-scale commercial farms, is spread across the field either in the form a standalone plastic mulch layer or with the help of a tractor. Plastic mulch generally forms a part of a high-end mechanical process, in which raised beds covered with plastic are created, and seedlings transplanted into the soil through holes in made the plastic. Since the plastic mulch is impervious to water, drip tapes are laid under the mulch for providing drip irrigation. A key trend in the market is the growing preference for biodegradable mulch film. With agriculture contributing to over 20. 4% of global man made greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions worldwide, pressure is mounting on the agricultural sector to minimize its role in climate change. Biodegradable mulch offers several benefits such as eco-friendliness and sustainability when compared to polyethylene (PE) mulch; least impact on soil biological and biogeochemical processes; reduced risk of microbial community changes and functioning via microclimate modification; elimination of labor costs and landfill disposal fees associated with removing and disposing PE mulch; lower environmental burden when compared to on-farm burning and stockpiling issues associated with PE mulches; cost effective, easy application, zero toxic residues in the soil and ensures agro ecosystem sustainability.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Mulch and Mulch Films
Materials Commonly Used as Mulches
Organic Mulches
Colored Mulch
Anaerobic or Sour Mulch
Groundcovers
Polyethylene and Polypropylene Mulch
Biodegradable Mulch
Rising Need to Increase Agricultural Yield Fuels Growth in the
Mulch Films Market
Black Mulch Films Continue to Dominate Mulch Films Market
LLDPE and LDPE Mulch Films Hold an Edge in the Market
Agricultural Farms Lead Applications of Mulch Films
Developing Economies Emerge as Major Regional Markets for Mulch
Films
COVID-19 Impact on Agriculture Industry
Competition
Biodegradable Mulch Film Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of
Expanding Global Population to Bolster Market Demand
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes
for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-
2017 and 2018-2027
Shrinking Arable Land and the Need to Improve Agricultural
Efficiency and Yield Enhances Significance of Mulch Films
Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:
Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for
the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years
1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Despite Concerns over Environmental Degradation, Plastic Mulch
Film Continues to be Widely Used
Growing Significance of Plastic Mulch in Commercial Vegetable
Production
Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: Extensive Use in Agriculture
Sector to Fuel Demand
Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Breakdown of Value Sales
(in %) by Crop Type for 2019 and 2025
Biodegradable Mulch Films Market in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Raw Material for 2019
Environmental Concerns Related to Use of Plastic Mulch Films
Fuels Shift towards Biodegradable Alternatives
Agricultural Waste Accumulation: A Major Issue with Plastic
Mulching
Concerns over Increasing Agricultural Plastic Waste Turns
Attention to Biodegradable Variants: Global Percentage
Breakdown of Plastic Waste Generation by End-Use Sector for
2019
Global Man Made GHG Emissions: Percentage Breakdown of GHG
Emissions by Sector
New EU Standard to Steer Use of Biodegradable Mulch Films in
Agriculture
Impact of Biodegradable Plastic Mulch Films on Soil Microbial
Communities and Ecosystem Functions
Shift towards Controlled-Environment Agriculture as a Means to
Improve Crop Production and Yield Drives Demand for Mulching
Films
Global Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Size (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Rising Adoption of Mulching Technology to Create Congenial
Environment for Crop Growth Augurs Well for the Mulching Films
Market
Mulch Films Aid in Significant Water Savings
Growing Importance of Mulching for Weed Management in Organic
Vegetable Farming: A Business Case for Mulching Films Market
Organic Farming: A Potential Opportunity for Biodegradable
Mulch Films
Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the
Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Rising Use of Mulch Films for Landscapes
Expanding Greenhouse Market Presents Growth Potential for Mulch
Films
Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Revenues in US$ Billion for
the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Differently Colored Mulches: Critical Impact on Maintaining
Soil Temperature and Mulch Performance
Rising Popularity of Organic Mulches
Paper Mulch Emerges as a Promising BDM to Control Nutsedge Weed
in Vegetable Production
Concerns over Entry of Carcinogens into Food Chain: A Major
Restraining Factor Affecting Plastic Mulch Market
Government Funding, Research and Technological Advancements
Accelerate Market Growth
Innovations & Advancements
Starch-Based Antibacterial Nanocomposites Hold Promise as
Biodegradable Mulch Films
Grow Bioplastics to Develop Lignin-based Mulch Films
Ukrainian Researchers Develop Biodegradable Mulch Film
Solar Shrink Mulch Film: Helping Reduce Wastage and Protect
Environment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
