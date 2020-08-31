New York, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mooring Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799179/?utm_source=GNW

6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Floating Production Storage & Offloading (FPSO), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2% CAGR and reach US$697.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tension Leg Platform (TLP) segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $476.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR



The Mooring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$476.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$377.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.



SPAR, Semi-Submersible Segment to Record 0.7% CAGR



In the global SPAR, Semi-Submersible segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$301.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$311.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$261.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 378-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bluewater Holding B.V.

Bw Offshore Ltd.

Cargotec Corporation

Delmar Systems, Inc.

Grup Servicii Petroliere S.A. (Romania)

Koninklijke Volker Wessels Stevin nv (VolkerWessels)

Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V.

MODEC

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

SBM Offshore NV

Timberland Equipment Limited

Trelleborg AB

Usha Martin Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799179/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mooring Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Mooring Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Mooring Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Mooring Systems Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Floating Production Storage & Offloading (FPSO)

(Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Floating Production Storage & Offloading (FPSO)

(Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Floating Production Storage & Offloading (FPSO)

(Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Tension Leg Platform (TLP) (Application) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Tension Leg Platform (TLP) (Application) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Tension Leg Platform (TLP) (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: SPAR, Semi-Submersible (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: SPAR, Semi-Submersible (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: SPAR, Semi-Submersible (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) (Application)

Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 14: Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) (Application)

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 15: Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) (Application)

Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Single Point (Mooring type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Single Point (Mooring type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Single Point (Mooring type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Spread Mooring (Mooring type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Spread Mooring (Mooring type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Spread Mooring (Mooring type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Dynamic Positioning (Mooring type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Dynamic Positioning (Mooring type) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Dynamic Positioning (Mooring type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Tendon (Mooring type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Tendon (Mooring type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Tendon (Mooring type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Shallow (<1000 m) (Depth) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Shallow (<1000 m) (Depth) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Shallow (<1000 m) (Depth) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Deep/Ultra-deep (>1000 m) (Depth) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Deep/Ultra-deep (>1000 m) (Depth) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 33: Deep/Ultra-deep (>1000 m) (Depth) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Mooring Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Mooring Systems Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Mooring Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 36: Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Mooring Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Mooring Systems Market in the United States by

Mooring type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Mooring Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Mooring Systems Market in the United States by Depth:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Mooring Systems Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Mooring Systems Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Canadian Mooring Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Mooring Systems Historic Market Review by

Mooring type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 48: Mooring Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mooring type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Canadian Mooring Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Canadian Mooring Systems Historic Market Review by

Depth in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 51: Mooring Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Depth for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mooring

Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Japanese Mooring Systems Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Mooring Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Market for Mooring Systems: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Mooring type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Mooring Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mooring type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by

Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Japanese Market for Mooring Systems: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Depth for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Mooring Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Depth for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Japanese Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by

Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 61: Chinese Demand for Mooring Systems in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Mooring Systems Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Chinese Mooring Systems Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Mooring type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Mooring Systems Market by Mooring type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Chinese Mooring Systems Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Depth for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Depth: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Mooring Systems Market by Depth: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Mooring Systems Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 70: European Mooring Systems Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 71: Mooring Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: European Mooring Systems Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Mooring Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 74: Mooring Systems Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: European Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Mooring Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2020-2027



Table 77: Mooring Systems Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Mooring type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Mooring Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2020-2027



Table 80: Mooring Systems Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Depth: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: European Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: Mooring Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: French Mooring Systems Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Mooring Systems Market in France by Mooring type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: French Mooring Systems Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by

Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Mooring Systems Market in France by Depth: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: French Mooring Systems Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Depth: 2012-2019



Table 90: French Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by

Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 91: Mooring Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 92: German Mooring Systems Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Mooring Systems Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Mooring Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mooring type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2012-2019



Table 96: German Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Mooring Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Depth for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: German Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Depth: 2012-2019



Table 99: German Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italian Demand for Mooring Systems in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Mooring Systems Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Italian Mooring Systems Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Mooring type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Mooring Systems Market by Mooring type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 106: Italian Mooring Systems Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Depth for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Depth: 2012-2019



Table 108: Italian Mooring Systems Market by Depth: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Mooring Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: United Kingdom Mooring Systems Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Mooring Systems Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Mooring Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Mooring type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Mooring Systems Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mooring type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 114: United Kingdom Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis

by Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Mooring Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Depth for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Mooring Systems Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Depth for the Period

2012-2019



Table 117: United Kingdom Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis

by Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 118: Spanish Mooring Systems Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Mooring Systems Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 120: Spanish Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Spanish Mooring Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Spanish Mooring Systems Historic Market Review by

Mooring type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 123: Mooring Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mooring type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Spanish Mooring Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Spanish Mooring Systems Historic Market Review by

Depth in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 126: Mooring Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Depth for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 127: Russian Mooring Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Mooring Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 129: Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Russian Mooring Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Mooring Systems Market in Russia by Mooring type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 132: Russian Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Russian Mooring Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Mooring Systems Market in Russia by Depth:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 135: Russian Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 136: Rest of Europe Mooring Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 137: Mooring Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Europe Mooring Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2020-2027



Table 140: Mooring Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Mooring type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Mooring Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Europe Mooring Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2020-2027



Table 143: Mooring Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Depth: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Europe Mooring Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 145: Asia-Pacific Mooring Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 146: Mooring Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Mooring Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Mooring Systems Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 151: Mooring Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Mooring

type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Mooring Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis

by Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Mooring Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Depth:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Asia-Pacific Mooring Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis

by Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 157: Mooring Systems Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Australian Mooring Systems Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mooring Systems Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Mooring Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mooring type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Australian Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Australian Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Mooring Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Depth for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Australian Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2012-2019



Table 165: Australian Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 166: Indian Mooring Systems Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Mooring Systems Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 168: Indian Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Indian Mooring Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Indian Mooring Systems Historic Market Review by

Mooring type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: Mooring Systems Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mooring type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: Indian Mooring Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Indian Mooring Systems Historic Market Review by

Depth in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 174: Mooring Systems Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Depth for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 175: Mooring Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Mooring Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: Mooring Systems Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Mooring Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mooring type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Mooring Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2012-2019



Table 180: Mooring Systems Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Mooring Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Depth for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: South Korean Mooring Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2012-2019



Table 183: Mooring Systems Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Mooring Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mooring Systems Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Mooring Systems Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mooring Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Mooring type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Mooring Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mooring type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mooring Systems Market Share

Analysis by Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mooring Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Depth

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Mooring Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Depth for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mooring Systems Market Share

Analysis by Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 193: Latin American Mooring Systems Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 194: Mooring Systems Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Mooring Systems Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Latin American Demand for Mooring Systems in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Mooring Systems Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Mooring Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Latin American Mooring Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Mooring type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 200: Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Mooring Systems Market by Mooring

type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 202: Latin American Mooring Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Depth for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2012-2019



Table 204: Latin American Mooring Systems Market by Depth:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 205: Argentinean Mooring Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 206: Mooring Systems Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 207: Argentinean Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Argentinean Mooring Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2020-2027



Table 209: Mooring Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Mooring type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Argentinean Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Argentinean Mooring Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2020-2027



Table 212: Mooring Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Depth: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 213: Argentinean Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 214: Mooring Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Mooring Systems Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 217: Mooring Systems Market in Brazil by Mooring type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 218: Brazilian Mooring Systems Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2012-2019



Table 219: Brazilian Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by

Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Mooring Systems Market in Brazil by Depth: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Brazilian Mooring Systems Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2012-2019



Table 222: Brazilian Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by

Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 223: Mooring Systems Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Mexican Mooring Systems Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 225: Mooring Systems Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Mooring Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mooring type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 227: Mexican Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2012-2019



Table 228: Mexican Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Mooring Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Depth for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 230: Mexican Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Depth: 2012-2019



Table 231: Mexican Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Mooring Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 233: Mooring Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 234: Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Rest of Latin America Mooring Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2020

to 2027



Table 236: Mooring Systems Market in Rest of Latin America by

Mooring type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 237: Rest of Latin America Mooring Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Rest of Latin America Mooring Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2020 to

2027



Table 239: Mooring Systems Market in Rest of Latin America by

Depth: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 240: Rest of Latin America Mooring Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 241: The Middle East Mooring Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 242: Mooring Systems Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 243: The Middle East Mooring Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 244: The Middle East Mooring Systems Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 245: Mooring Systems Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 246: The Middle East Mooring Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 247: The Middle East Mooring Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2020 to 2027



Table 248: The Middle East Mooring Systems Historic Market by

Mooring type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 249: Mooring Systems Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mooring type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 250: The Middle East Mooring Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2020 to 2027



Table 251: The Middle East Mooring Systems Historic Market by

Depth in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 252: Mooring Systems Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Depth for 2012,2020, and

2027



IRAN

Table 253: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mooring

Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 254: Iranian Mooring Systems Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 255: Mooring Systems Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 256: Iranian Market for Mooring Systems: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Mooring type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 257: Mooring Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mooring type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 258: Iranian Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by

Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 259: Iranian Market for Mooring Systems: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Depth for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 260: Mooring Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Depth for the Period 2012-2019



Table 261: Iranian Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by

Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 262: Israeli Mooring Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 263: Mooring Systems Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 264: Israeli Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 265: Israeli Mooring Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2020-2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799179/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001