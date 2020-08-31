New York, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mooring Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799179/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Floating Production Storage & Offloading (FPSO), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2% CAGR and reach US$697.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tension Leg Platform (TLP) segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $476.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR

The Mooring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$476.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$377.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.

SPAR, Semi-Submersible Segment to Record 0.7% CAGR

In the global SPAR, Semi-Submersible segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$301.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$311.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$261.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 378-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Bluewater Holding B.V.
  • Bw Offshore Ltd.
  • Cargotec Corporation
  • Delmar Systems, Inc.
  • Grup Servicii Petroliere S.A. (Romania)
  • Koninklijke Volker Wessels Stevin nv (VolkerWessels)
  • Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V.
  • MODEC
  • National Oilwell Varco, Inc.
  • SBM Offshore NV
  • Timberland Equipment Limited
  • Trelleborg AB
  • Usha Martin Ltd.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799179/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mooring Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mooring Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Mooring Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Mooring Systems Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Floating Production Storage & Offloading (FPSO)
(Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 5: Floating Production Storage & Offloading (FPSO)
(Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 6: Floating Production Storage & Offloading (FPSO)
(Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Tension Leg Platform (TLP) (Application) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 8: Tension Leg Platform (TLP) (Application) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 9: Tension Leg Platform (TLP) (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: SPAR, Semi-Submersible (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 11: SPAR, Semi-Submersible (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 12: SPAR, Semi-Submersible (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) (Application)
Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 14: Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) (Application)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2012-2019

Table 15: Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) (Application)
Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Single Point (Mooring type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Single Point (Mooring type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 18: Single Point (Mooring type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Spread Mooring (Mooring type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Table 20: Spread Mooring (Mooring type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Spread Mooring (Mooring type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 22: Dynamic Positioning (Mooring type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027

Table 23: Dynamic Positioning (Mooring type) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019

Table 24: Dynamic Positioning (Mooring type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 25: Tendon (Mooring type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Tendon (Mooring type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 27: Tendon (Mooring type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: Shallow (<1000 m) (Depth) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Shallow (<1000 m) (Depth) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 30: Shallow (<1000 m) (Depth) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Deep/Ultra-deep (>1000 m) (Depth) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 32: Deep/Ultra-deep (>1000 m) (Depth) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019

Table 33: Deep/Ultra-deep (>1000 m) (Depth) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mooring Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Mooring Systems Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Mooring Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 36: Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 37: United States Mooring Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: Mooring Systems Market in the United States by
Mooring type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 39: United States Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 40: United States Mooring Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Mooring Systems Market in the United States by Depth:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 42: United States Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Mooring Systems Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Mooring Systems Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019

Table 45: Canadian Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 46: Canadian Mooring Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2020 to 2027

Table 47: Canadian Mooring Systems Historic Market Review by
Mooring type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 48: Mooring Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Mooring type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 49: Canadian Mooring Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Canadian Mooring Systems Historic Market Review by
Depth in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 51: Mooring Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Depth for 2012, 2020, and 2027

JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mooring
Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 53: Japanese Mooring Systems Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 54: Mooring Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: Japanese Market for Mooring Systems: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Mooring type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 56: Mooring Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mooring type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 57: Japanese Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by
Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 58: Japanese Market for Mooring Systems: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Depth for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 59: Mooring Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Depth for the Period 2012-2019

Table 60: Japanese Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by
Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Mooring Systems in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 62: Mooring Systems Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 63: Chinese Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 64: Chinese Mooring Systems Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Mooring type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 65: Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2012-2019

Table 66: Chinese Mooring Systems Market by Mooring type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 67: Chinese Mooring Systems Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Depth for the Period 2020-2027

Table 68: Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Depth: 2012-2019

Table 69: Chinese Mooring Systems Market by Depth: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mooring Systems Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European Mooring Systems Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 71: Mooring Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 72: European Mooring Systems Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 73: European Mooring Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 74: Mooring Systems Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 75: European Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 76: European Mooring Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2020-2027

Table 77: Mooring Systems Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Mooring type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 78: European Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: European Mooring Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2020-2027

Table 80: Mooring Systems Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Depth: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 81: European Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 82: Mooring Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 83: French Mooring Systems Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 84: French Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 85: Mooring Systems Market in France by Mooring type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 86: French Mooring Systems Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2012-2019

Table 87: French Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by
Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 88: Mooring Systems Market in France by Depth: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

Table 89: French Mooring Systems Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Depth: 2012-2019

Table 90: French Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by
Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GERMANY
Table 91: Mooring Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 92: German Mooring Systems Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 93: Mooring Systems Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 94: Mooring Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mooring type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 95: German Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2012-2019

Table 96: German Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 97: Mooring Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Depth for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 98: German Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Depth: 2012-2019

Table 99: German Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 100: Italian Demand for Mooring Systems in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 101: Mooring Systems Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 102: Italian Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 103: Italian Mooring Systems Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Mooring type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 104: Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2012-2019

Table 105: Italian Mooring Systems Market by Mooring type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 106: Italian Mooring Systems Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Depth for the Period 2020-2027

Table 107: Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Depth: 2012-2019

Table 108: Italian Mooring Systems Market by Depth: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Mooring Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 110: United Kingdom Mooring Systems Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 111: Mooring Systems Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Mooring Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Mooring type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 113: Mooring Systems Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mooring type for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 114: United Kingdom Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis
by Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Mooring Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Depth for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 116: Mooring Systems Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Depth for the Period
2012-2019

Table 117: United Kingdom Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis
by Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 118: Spanish Mooring Systems Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 119: Mooring Systems Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019

Table 120: Spanish Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 121: Spanish Mooring Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2020 to 2027

Table 122: Spanish Mooring Systems Historic Market Review by
Mooring type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 123: Mooring Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Mooring type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 124: Spanish Mooring Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2020 to 2027

Table 125: Spanish Mooring Systems Historic Market Review by
Depth in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 126: Mooring Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Depth for 2012, 2020, and 2027

RUSSIA
Table 127: Russian Mooring Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 128: Mooring Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 129: Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 130: Russian Mooring Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2020 to 2027

Table 131: Mooring Systems Market in Russia by Mooring type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 132: Russian Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Russian Mooring Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2020 to 2027

Table 134: Mooring Systems Market in Russia by Depth:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 135: Russian Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 136: Rest of Europe Mooring Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 137: Mooring Systems Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 138: Rest of Europe Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 139: Rest of Europe Mooring Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2020-2027

Table 140: Mooring Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Mooring type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 141: Rest of Europe Mooring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 142: Rest of Europe Mooring Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2020-2027

Table 143: Mooring Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Depth: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 144: Rest of Europe Mooring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Asia-Pacific Mooring Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 146: Mooring Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 148: Mooring Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Mooring Systems Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 151: Mooring Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Mooring
type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Mooring Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2012-2019

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis
by Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 154: Mooring Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Depth:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Mooring Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2012-2019

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis
by Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 157: Mooring Systems Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 158: Australian Mooring Systems Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 159: Mooring Systems Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 160: Mooring Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mooring type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 161: Australian Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2012-2019

Table 162: Australian Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 163: Mooring Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Depth for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 164: Australian Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2012-2019

Table 165: Australian Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 166: Indian Mooring Systems Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 167: Mooring Systems Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019

Table 168: Indian Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 169: Indian Mooring Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2020 to 2027

Table 170: Indian Mooring Systems Historic Market Review by
Mooring type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 171: Mooring Systems Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Mooring type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 172: Indian Mooring Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2020 to 2027

Table 173: Indian Mooring Systems Historic Market Review by
Depth in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 174: Mooring Systems Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Depth for 2012, 2020, and 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 175: Mooring Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 176: South Korean Mooring Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 177: Mooring Systems Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 178: Mooring Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mooring type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 179: South Korean Mooring Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2012-2019

Table 180: Mooring Systems Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 181: Mooring Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Depth for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 182: South Korean Mooring Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2012-2019

Table 183: Mooring Systems Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Mooring Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027

Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mooring Systems Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 186: Mooring Systems Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mooring Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Mooring type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 188: Mooring Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mooring type for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mooring Systems Market Share
Analysis by Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mooring Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Depth
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 191: Mooring Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Depth for the Period
2012-2019

Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mooring Systems Market Share
Analysis by Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 193: Latin American Mooring Systems Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

Table 194: Mooring Systems Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 195: Latin American Mooring Systems Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 196: Latin American Demand for Mooring Systems in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 197: Mooring Systems Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 198: Latin American Mooring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 199: Latin American Mooring Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Mooring type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 200: Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2012-2019

Table 201: Latin American Mooring Systems Market by Mooring
type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 202: Latin American Mooring Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Depth for the Period 2020-2027

Table 203: Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2012-2019

Table 204: Latin American Mooring Systems Market by Depth:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 205: Argentinean Mooring Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 206: Mooring Systems Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 207: Argentinean Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 208: Argentinean Mooring Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2020-2027

Table 209: Mooring Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
by Mooring type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 210: Argentinean Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 211: Argentinean Mooring Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2020-2027

Table 212: Mooring Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
by Depth: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 213: Argentinean Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 214: Mooring Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 215: Brazilian Mooring Systems Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 216: Brazilian Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 217: Mooring Systems Market in Brazil by Mooring type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 218: Brazilian Mooring Systems Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2012-2019

Table 219: Brazilian Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by
Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 220: Mooring Systems Market in Brazil by Depth: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

Table 221: Brazilian Mooring Systems Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2012-2019

Table 222: Brazilian Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by
Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MEXICO
Table 223: Mooring Systems Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 224: Mexican Mooring Systems Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 225: Mooring Systems Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 226: Mooring Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mooring type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 227: Mexican Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2012-2019

Table 228: Mexican Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 229: Mooring Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Depth for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 230: Mexican Mooring Systems Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Depth: 2012-2019

Table 231: Mexican Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Mooring Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 233: Mooring Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 234: Mooring Systems Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Mooring Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2020
to 2027

Table 236: Mooring Systems Market in Rest of Latin America by
Mooring type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 237: Rest of Latin America Mooring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Mooring Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2020 to
2027

Table 239: Mooring Systems Market in Rest of Latin America by
Depth: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 240: Rest of Latin America Mooring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 241: The Middle East Mooring Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 242: Mooring Systems Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 243: The Middle East Mooring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 244: The Middle East Mooring Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 245: Mooring Systems Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 246: The Middle East Mooring Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 247: The Middle East Mooring Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2020 to 2027

Table 248: The Middle East Mooring Systems Historic Market by
Mooring type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 249: Mooring Systems Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mooring type for
2012,2020, and 2027

Table 250: The Middle East Mooring Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2020 to 2027

Table 251: The Middle East Mooring Systems Historic Market by
Depth in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 252: Mooring Systems Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Depth for 2012,2020, and
2027

IRAN
Table 253: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mooring
Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 254: Iranian Mooring Systems Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 255: Mooring Systems Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 256: Iranian Market for Mooring Systems: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Mooring type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 257: Mooring Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mooring type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 258: Iranian Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by
Mooring type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 259: Iranian Market for Mooring Systems: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Depth for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 260: Mooring Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Depth for the Period 2012-2019

Table 261: Iranian Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by
Depth: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 262: Israeli Mooring Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 263: Mooring Systems Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 264: Israeli Mooring Systems Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 265: Israeli Mooring Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mooring type: 2020-2027

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799179/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001