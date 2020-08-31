HONG KONG, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, August 27, the Chairman of Good Neighbors Global Impact Foundation, Hae Won Chung and the Founder of GG56 Ltd., Dr. Han Seung-soo, signed a Memorandum of Agreement aiming at developing and promoting the social economy. The signing ceremony took place at Good Neighbors’ headquarter situated at the heart of Seoul.

Along with signing the MOA, GG56 Ltd. donated 10,000 masks to social workers and less-favored households in South Korea, and 10,000 masks for the low-income families in Nepal. The mask to Nepal will be sent to the prime minister of Nepal, K. P. Sharma Oli through the overseas office of Good Neighbors Global Impact Foundation.



Through this agreement, Good Neighbors and GG56 Ltd. plans to start an economic platform based on the technologies of 4th industrial revolution (i.e. Big Data, Artificial Intelligence AI) to support the local communities in developing countries. Additionally, by establishing a mutually cooperative network, and new joint business plans, both parties will make an effort to vitalize the life of the residents of those developing countries. In addition, Good Neighbors and GG56 Ltd. also agrees to build a global donation system that improves the life of the people from developing countries.



The founder of GG56 ltd., and the former Prime Minister of South Korea, Dr. Han Seung-soo said, "The development of a transparent and reliable donation culture by introducing a trust system to the donation culture in the 4th industrial era, GG56 and Good Neighbors will help making a reliable donation system that people will believe and participate in ".



Good Neighbors Global Impact Foundation is a Good Neighbors Global Impact Foundation(GNGIF) is a specialized foundation that designs and implements social and economic projects to reduce poverty and promote independence of communities overseas to achieve SDGs.



GG56 Ltd. (Global Good 5 Ocean 6 Continents), is a Hong Kong-based global tourism company that aims to provide information and access to the tourism market by using smart devices (Satisfaction of everything SoeT, FingeRate app, smart Kiosk etc). Its goal is to advance the global tourism industry to the fourth industrial revolutionary technology and realize the Global Good Tourism Ecosystem by returning part of the profits from it to society through donations.





