New York, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Miticides Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799140/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027. Dry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $326 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Miticides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$326 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$332.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 470-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Miticides to Witness Significant Growth Due to Increasing
Demand for Insecticides and Pesticides Worldwide
Competition
Global Household Miticides Market: Percentage Share Breakdown
Volume Sales by Leading Company for the year 2019
Global Competitor Market Shares
Miticides Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth in Agricultural Productivity and Declining Rate of
Arable Land Creates Demand for Miticides for Protecting Plants
from Mites
Global Agricultural Land: Percentage Share of Arable Land for
the Years 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020
Arable Land in India: Percentage Share Breakdown for the Years
2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2019
Advancements in Gardening and Farming Technologies Propel
Market Growth
Global Indoor Farming Technology Market: Revenues in US$
Million by Growing System for the year 2019
Growth in Organic Agriculture and Increasing Need for
Biopesticides Drives Demand for Miticides
Global Organic Farming Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Organic Farming Select Region for the Year 2019
Land Under Organic Farming By Countries for the Year 2019
Global Biopesticides Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Global Organic Farming Market: Breakdown of Number of Producers
in Select Countries for the Year 2018
Increasing Adoption of Integrated Pest Management Bodes Well
for Miticides Market
Global Integrated Pest Management Market: Breakdown of Revenues
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Ongoing Innovations in Miticides Market Supports Growth
Resistance of Mites, Increasing Acceptance of GM Crops and
Stringent Government Regulations to Hamper Market Growth
Product Overview
Miticides: Introduction
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Miticides Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Miticides Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Miticides Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Dry (Formulation) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Dry (Formulation) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Dry (Formulation) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Liquid (Formulation) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Liquid (Formulation) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Liquid (Formulation) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Biological (Source) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Biological (Source) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Biological (Source) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Chemical (Source) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Chemical (Source) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Chemical (Source) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Foliar Spray (Mode of Application) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Foliar Spray (Mode of Application) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Foliar Spray (Mode of Application) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Soil Treatment (Mode of Application) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Soil Treatment (Mode of Application) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Soil Treatment (Mode of Application) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 22: Other Mode of Applications (Mode of Application)
Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Other Mode of Applications (Mode of Application)
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012
to 2019
Table 24: Other Mode of Applications (Mode of Application)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Fruits & Vegetables (Crop Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Fruits & Vegetables (Crop Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Fruits & Vegetables (Crop Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 28: Cereals & Grains (Crop Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Cereals & Grains (Crop Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Cereals & Grains (Crop Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Oilseeds & Pulses (Crop Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Oilseeds & Pulses (Crop Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 33: Oilseeds & Pulses (Crop Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 34: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 36: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Miticides Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Miticides Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Formulation: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Miticides Market in the United States by Formulation:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Miticides Market Share Breakdown by
Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Miticides Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Miticides Market in the United States by Source:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Miticides Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Miticides Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Mode of Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 44: Miticides Market in the United States by Mode of
Application: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 45: United States Miticides Market Share Breakdown by
Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States Miticides Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Miticides Market in the United States by Crop Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 48: United States Miticides Market Share Breakdown by
Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Miticides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Formulation: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Canadian Miticides Historic Market Review by
Formulation in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 51: Miticides Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Formulation for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Canadian Miticides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Canadian Miticides Historic Market Review by Source
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 54: Miticides Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Canadian Miticides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Mode of Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Canadian Miticides Historic Market Review by Mode of
Application in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 57: Miticides Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Application for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 58: Canadian Miticides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Canadian Miticides Historic Market Review by Crop
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 60: Miticides Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Market for Miticides: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Formulation for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: Miticides Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Formulation for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: Japanese Miticides Market Share Analysis by
Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Japanese Market for Miticides: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: Miticides Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Japanese Miticides Market Share Analysis by Source:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Japanese Market for Miticides: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Mode of Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Miticides Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Mode of Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Japanese Miticides Market Share Analysis by Mode of
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Japanese Market for Miticides: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Crop Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: Miticides Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Crop Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Japanese Miticides Market Share Analysis by Crop
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 73: Chinese Miticides Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Formulation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Miticides Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Formulation: 2012-2019
Table 75: Chinese Miticides Market by Formulation: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Chinese Miticides Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Miticides Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Source: 2012-2019
Table 78: Chinese Miticides Market by Source: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Chinese Miticides Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Mode of Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Miticides Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Mode of Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Chinese Miticides Market by Mode of Application:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Chinese Miticides Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Miticides Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Chinese Miticides Market by Crop Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Miticides Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 85: European Miticides Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 86: Miticides Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: European Miticides Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: European Miticides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Formulation: 2020-2027
Table 89: Miticides Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Formulation: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: European Miticides Market Share Breakdown by
Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: European Miticides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Source: 2020-2027
Table 92: Miticides Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Source:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: European Miticides Market Share Breakdown by Source:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: European Miticides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Mode of Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: Miticides Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Mode of
Application: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: European Miticides Market Share Breakdown by Mode of
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: European Miticides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Miticides Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Crop
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: European Miticides Market Share Breakdown by Crop
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 100: Miticides Market in France by Formulation: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: French Miticides Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Formulation: 2012-2019
Table 102: French Miticides Market Share Analysis by
Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Miticides Market in France by Source: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: French Miticides Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Source: 2012-2019
Table 105: French Miticides Market Share Analysis by Source:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Miticides Market in France by Mode of Application:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: French Miticides Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Mode of Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: French Miticides Market Share Analysis by Mode of
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Miticides Market in France by Crop Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: French Miticides Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: French Miticides Market Share Analysis by Crop Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 112: Miticides Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Formulation for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: German Miticides Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Formulation: 2012-2019
Table 114: German Miticides Market Share Breakdown by
Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Miticides Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period
2020-2027
Table 116: German Miticides Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Source: 2012-2019
Table 117: German Miticides Market Share Breakdown by Source:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Miticides Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mode of Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: German Miticides Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Mode of Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: German Miticides Market Share Breakdown by Mode of
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Miticides Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Crop Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 122: German Miticides Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: German Miticides Market Share Breakdown by Crop
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 124: Italian Miticides Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Formulation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Miticides Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Formulation: 2012-2019
Table 126: Italian Miticides Market by Formulation: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Italian Miticides Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Miticides Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Source: 2012-2019
Table 129: Italian Miticides Market by Source: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Italian Miticides Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Mode of Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Miticides Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Mode of Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Italian Miticides Market by Mode of Application:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Italian Miticides Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Crop Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Miticides Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 135: Italian Miticides Market by Crop Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 136: United Kingdom Market for Miticides: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Formulation for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Miticides Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Formulation for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: United Kingdom Miticides Market Share Analysis by
Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: United Kingdom Market for Miticides: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Miticides Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: United Kingdom Miticides Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Miticides: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Mode of
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Miticides Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mode of Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 144: United Kingdom Miticides Market Share Analysis by
Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Miticides: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Crop Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Miticides Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Crop Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: United Kingdom Miticides Market Share Analysis by
Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 148: Spanish Miticides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Formulation: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: Spanish Miticides Historic Market Review by
Formulation in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 150: Miticides Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Formulation for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 151: Spanish Miticides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Spanish Miticides Historic Market Review by Source
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 153: Miticides Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 154: Spanish Miticides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Mode of Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Spanish Miticides Historic Market Review by Mode of
Application in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 156: Miticides Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Application for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 157: Spanish Miticides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Spanish Miticides Historic Market Review by Crop
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 159: Miticides Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 160: Russian Miticides Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Formulation: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Miticides Market in Russia by Formulation:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 162: Russian Miticides Market Share Breakdown by
Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Russian Miticides Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Miticides Market in Russia by Source: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 165: Russian Miticides Market Share Breakdown by Source:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Russian Miticides Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Mode of Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Miticides Market in Russia by Mode of Application:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 168: Russian Miticides Market Share Breakdown by Mode of
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Russian Miticides Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Miticides Market in Russia by Crop Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 171: Russian Miticides Market Share Breakdown by Crop
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 172: Rest of Europe Miticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Formulation: 2020-2027
Table 173: Miticides Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Formulation: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Europe Miticides Market Share Breakdown by
Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Rest of Europe Miticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Source: 2020-2027
Table 176: Miticides Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Rest of Europe Miticides Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Rest of Europe Miticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Mode of Application: 2020-2027
Table 179: Miticides Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Mode of Application: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of Europe Miticides Market Share Breakdown by
Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Rest of Europe Miticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: Miticides Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of Europe Miticides Market Share Breakdown by
Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 184: Asia-Pacific Miticides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 185: Miticides Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Asia-Pacific Miticides Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Miticides Market in Asia-Pacific by Formulation:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 188: Asia-Pacific Miticides Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Formulation: 2012-2019
Table 189: Asia-Pacific Miticides Market Share Analysis by
Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Miticides Market in Asia-Pacific by Source:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 191: Asia-Pacific Miticides Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019
Table 192: Asia-Pacific Miticides Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Miticides Market in Asia-Pacific by Mode of
Application: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Asia-Pacific Miticides Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Mode of Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Asia-Pacific Miticides Market Share Analysis by Mode
of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Miticides Market in Asia-Pacific by Crop Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 197: Asia-Pacific Miticides Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Asia-Pacific Miticides Market Share Analysis by Crop
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 199: Miticides Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Formulation for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Australian Miticides Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Formulation: 2012-2019
Table 201: Australian Miticides Market Share Breakdown by
Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Miticides Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period
2020-2027
Table 203: Australian Miticides Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Source: 2012-2019
Table 204: Australian Miticides Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Miticides Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mode of Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Australian Miticides Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Mode of Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Australian Miticides Market Share Breakdown by Mode
of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Miticides Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Crop Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 209: Australian Miticides Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Australian Miticides Market Share Breakdown by Crop
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 211: Indian Miticides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Formulation: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Indian Miticides Historic Market Review by
Formulation in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 213: Miticides Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Formulation for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 214: Indian Miticides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Indian Miticides Historic Market Review by Source in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 216: Miticides Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 217: Indian Miticides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Mode of Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Indian Miticides Historic Market Review by Mode of
Application in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 219: Miticides Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Application for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 220: Indian Miticides Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: Indian Miticides Historic Market Review by Crop Type
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 222: Miticides Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 223: Miticides Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Formulation for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 224: South Korean Miticides Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Formulation: 2012-2019
Table 225: Miticides Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Miticides Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 227: South Korean Miticides Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019
Table 228: Miticides Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Miticides Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mode of
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 230: South Korean Miticides Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Mode of Application: 2012-2019
Table 231: Miticides Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Miticides Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Crop Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 233: South Korean Miticides Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Crop Type: 2012-2019
Table 234: Miticides Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 235: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Miticides: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Formulation
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 236: Miticides Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Formulation for the Period
2012-2019
Table 237: Rest of Asia-Pacific Miticides Market Share Analysis
by Formulation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Miticides: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Source for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 239: Miticides Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Source for the Period
2012-2019
Table 240: Rest of Asia-Pacific Miticides Market Share Analysis
by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 241: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Miticides: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Mode of
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 242: Miticides Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Mode of Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 243: Rest of Asia-Pacific Miticides Market Share Analysis
by Mode of Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Miticides: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Crop Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 245: Miticides Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Crop Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 246: Rest of Asia-Pacific Miticides Market Share Analysis
by Crop Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 247: Latin American Miticides Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 248: Miticides Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 249: Latin American Miticides Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 250: Latin American Miticides Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Formulation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 251: Miticides Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Formulation: 2012-2019
Table 252: Latin American Miticides Market by Formulation:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 253: Latin American Miticides Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 254: Miticides Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Source: 2012-2019
Table 255: Latin American Miticides Market by Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 256: Latin American Miticides Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Mode of Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 257: Miticides Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Mode of Application: 2012-2019
Table 258: Latin American Miticides Market by Mode of
Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 259: Latin American Miticides Market Growth Prospects in
