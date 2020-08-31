SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), a leading provider of video-first unified communications, today announced financial results for the quarter ended July 31, 2020.
“Organizations are shifting from addressing their immediate business continuity needs to supporting a future of working anywhere, learning anywhere, and connecting anywhere on Zoom's video-first platform. At Zoom, we strive to deliver a world-class, frictionless, and secure communication experience for our customers across locations, devices, and use cases,” said Zoom founder and CEO, Eric S. Yuan. “Our ability to keep people around the world connected, coupled with our strong execution, led to revenue growth of 355% year-over-year in Q2 and enabled us to increase our revenue outlook to approximately $2.37 billion to $2.39 billion for FY21, or 281% to 284% increase year-over-year.”
Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights:
Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $274.8 million, after adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, expenses related to charitable donation of common stock, acquisition-related expenses, and undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.92. In the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, non-GAAP net income was $24.0 million, or $0.08 per share.
Customer Metrics: Drivers of total revenue include acquiring new customers and expanding across existing customers. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, Zoom had:
Financial Outlook: Zoom is providing the following guidance for its third quarter fiscal year 2021 and its full fiscal year 2021.
Additional information on Zoom's reported results, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP results to their most comparable GAAP measures, is included in the financial tables below. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future.
A supplemental financial presentation and other information can be accessed through Zoom’s investor relations website at investors.zoom.us.
Zoom Video Earnings Call
Zoom will host a Zoom Video Webinar for investors on August 31, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results and business highlights. Investors are invited to join the Zoom Video Webinar by visiting: https://investors.zoom.us/
About Zoom
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements may relate to our market size and trends, our growth strategy, and our financial outlook, including our guidance for the third quarter fiscal year 2021 and full fiscal year 2021. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements. These assumptions, uncertainties and risks include that, among others, our business, financial results and prospects would be harmed by any decline in new customers and hosts, renewals or upgrades, our limited operating history makes it difficult to evaluate our prospects and future results of operations, we operate in competitive markets, we do not expect to sustain our revenue growth rate in the future, there is continued uncertainty regarding the extent and duration of the impact of COVID-19 and the responses of government and private industry thereto, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on the overall economic environment, any or all of which will have an impact on demand for remote work solutions for businesses as well as overall distributed, face-to-face interactions and collaboration using Zoom, our business would be harmed by any significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our co-located data centers, and failures in internet infrastructure or interference with broadband access could cause current or potential users to believe that our systems are unreliable. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2020. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Zoom at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Zoom assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Zoom has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Zoom uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing Zoom’s financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with Zoom’s condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of Zoom’s historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.
Non-GAAP Income From Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margins. Zoom defines non-GAAP income from operations as income from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, acquisition-related expenses, and expenses related to charitable donation of common stock. Zoom excludes stock-based compensation expense and expenses related to charitable donation of common stock because they are non-cash in nature and excluding these expenses provides meaningful supplemental information regarding Zoom’s operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between Zoom’s operating results and those of other companies. Zoom excludes the amount of employer payroll taxes related to employee stock plans, which is a cash expense, because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, this expense is dependent on the price of our common stock and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. Zoom views acquisition-related expenses when applicable, such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, transaction costs, and acquisition-related retention payments that are directly related to business combinations as events that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. In particular, Zoom believes the consideration of measures that exclude such expenses can assist in the comparison of operational performance in different periods which may or may not include such expenses and assist in the comparison with the results of other companies in the industry.
Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Basic and Diluted. Zoom defines non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, as GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, respectively, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, acquisition-related expenses, expenses related to charitable donation of common stock, and undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities. Zoom excludes undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities because they are considered by management to be outside of Zoom’s core operating results, and excluding them provides investors and management with greater visibility to the underlying performance of Zoom’s business operations, facilitates comparison of its results with other periods and may also facilitate comparison with the results of other companies in the industry.
In order to calculate non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, Zoom uses a non-GAAP weighted-average share count. Zoom defines non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, as GAAP weighted average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, adjusted to reflect the common stock issued in connection with the IPO, including the concurrent private placement, that are outstanding as of the end of the period as if they were outstanding as of the beginning of the period for comparability.
Free Cash Flow. Zoom defines free cash flow as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Zoom considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors regarding net cash provided by operating activities and cash used for investments in property and equipment required to maintain and grow the business.
Customer Metrics
Zoom defines a customer as a separate and distinct buying entity, which can be a single paid host or an organization of any size (including a distinct unit of an organization) that has multiple paid hosts.
Zoom calculates net dollar expansion rate as of a period end by starting with the annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) from all customers with more than 10 employees as of 12 months prior (“Prior Period ARR”). Zoom defines ARR as the annualized revenue run rate of subscription agreements from all customers at a point in time. We then calculate the ARR from these customers as of the current period end (“Current Period ARR”), which includes any upsells, contraction, and attrition. Zoom divides the Current Period ARR by the Prior Period ARR to arrive at the net dollar expansion rate. For the trailing 12 months calculation, Zoom takes an average of the net dollar expansion rate over the trailing 12 months.
Public Relations
Colleen Rodriguez
Global Public Relations Lead for Zoom
press@zoom.us
Investor Relations
Tom McCallum
Head of Investor Relations for Zoom
investors@zoom.us
|Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands)
|As of
|July 31, 2020
|January 31, 2020
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|748,944
|$
|283,134
|Marketable securities
|732,995
|572,060
|Accounts receivable, net
|295,330
|120,435
|Deferred contract acquisition costs, current
|111,545
|44,885
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|343,288
|75,008
|Total current assets
|2,232,102
|1,095,522
|Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent
|152,595
|46,245
|Property and equipment, net
|91,291
|57,138
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|65,295
|68,608
|Goodwill
|24,340
|—
|Other assets, noncurrent
|59,318
|22,332
|Total assets
|$
|2,624,941
|$
|1,289,845
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|12,615
|$
|1,596
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|560,188
|122,692
|Deferred revenue, current
|714,523
|209,542
|Total current liabilities
|1,287,326
|333,830
|Deferred revenue, noncurrent
|28,090
|20,994
|Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|63,105
|64,792
|Other liabilities, noncurrent
|47,608
|36,286
|Total liabilities
|1,426,129
|455,902
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock
|—
|—
|Common stock
|283
|277
|Additional paid-in capital
|982,541
|832,705
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|2,772
|809
|Retained earnings
|213,216
|152
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,198,812
|833,943
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|2,624,941
|$
|1,289,845
|Note: The amount of unbilled accounts receivable included within accounts receivable, net on the condensed consolidated balance sheets was $20.5 million and $12.5 million as of July 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively.
|Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended July 31,
|Six Months Ended July 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|$
|663,520
|$
|145,826
|$
|991,687
|$
|267,814
|Cost of revenue
|192,271
|27,900
|295,978
|52,004
|Gross profit
|471,249
|117,926
|695,709
|215,810
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|42,734
|15,054
|69,123
|28,837
|Sales and marketing
|159,173
|79,652
|280,729
|143,693
|General and administrative
|81,238
|20,955
|134,368
|39,458
|Total operating expenses
|283,145
|115,661
|484,220
|211,988
|Income from operations
|188,104
|2,265
|211,489
|3,822
|Interest income and other, net
|2,081
|4,492
|7,871
|5,465
|Net income before provision for income taxes
|190,185
|6,757
|219,360
|9,287
|Provision for income taxes
|4,196
|1,216
|6,296
|1,532
|Net income
|185,989
|5,541
|213,064
|7,755
|Undistributed earnings attributable to participating
securities
|(247
|)
|(20
|)
|(305
|)
|(2,794
|)
|Net income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|185,742
|$
|5,521
|$
|212,759
|$
|4,961
|Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.03
|Diluted
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.02
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per
share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic
|282,850,805
|271,813,141
|281,394,901
|192,130,510
|Diluted
|297,162,309
|292,185,665
|296,408,229
|215,774,619
|Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)
|Three Months Ended July 31,
|Six Months Ended July 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|185,989
|$
|5,541
|$
|213,064
|$
|7,755
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|56,855
|18,075
|85,632
|24,737
|Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs
|24,494
|8,607
|40,781
|16,026
|Charitable donation of common stock
|22,312
|—
|23,312
|—
|Provision for accounts receivable allowances
|11,091
|1,865
|14,959
|2,693
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,475
|3,850
|11,814
|7,174
|Non-cash operating lease cost
|2,349
|1,583
|4,597
|3,116
|Remeasurement gain on equity investment
|—
|—
|(2,538
|)
|—
|Other
|911
|(771
|)
|2,028
|(514
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(54,425
|)
|(19,258
|)
|(196,926
|)
|(35,361
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(4,649
|)
|(14,980
|)
|(53,729
|)
|(23,597
|)
|Deferred contract acquisition costs
|(88,936
|)
|(19,266
|)
|(213,790
|)
|(33,700
|)
|Accounts payable
|9,115
|(7,156
|)
|10,871
|(2,783
|)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|34,744
|22,700
|202,066
|34,923
|Deferred revenue
|196,287
|32,677
|519,149
|56,234
|Operating lease liabilities, net
|(1,266
|)
|(2,295
|)
|(979
|)
|(3,295
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|401,346
|31,172
|660,311
|53,408
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(277,336
|)
|(455,175
|)
|(484,882
|)
|(478,487
|)
|Maturities of marketable securities
|150,324
|22,050
|287,338
|50,940
|Sales of marketable securities
|10,284
|—
|36,897
|—
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(27,981
|)
|(14,040
|)
|(35,253
|)
|(20,937
|)
|Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired
|(26,486
|)
|—
|(26,486
|)
|—
|Purchase of equity investment
|—
|—
|(8,000
|)
|—
|Purchase of convertible promissory note
|—
|—
|(5,000
|)
|—
|Purchase of intangible assets
|(1,332
|)
|—
|(1,494
|)
|—
|Collections of employee loans
|—
|—
|1,319
|—
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(172,527
|)
|(447,165
|)
|(235,561
|)
|(448,484
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from employee equity transactions to be remitted to
employees and tax authorities, net
|15,925
|—
|234,465
|—
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock
purchase plan
|20,760
|—
|20,760
|—
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net of repurchases
|7,831
|410
|17,417
|2,191
|Proceeds from initial public offering and private placement,
net of underwriting discounts and commissions and other
offering costs
|—
|(524
|)
|—
|542,947
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|44,516
|(114
|)
|272,642
|545,138
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|273,335
|(416,107
|)
|697,392
|150,062
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period
|758,139
|632,137
|334,082
|65,968
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period
|$
|1,031,474
|$
|216,030
|$
|1,031,474
|$
|216,030
|Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended July 31,
|Six Months Ended July 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|GAAP income from operations
|$
|188,104
|$
|2,265
|$
|211,489
|$
|3,822
|Add:
|Stock-based compensation expense and related
payroll taxes
|61,602
|18,469
|91,848
|25,131
|Charitable donation of common stock
|22,312
|—
|23,312
|—
|Acquisition-related expenses
|4,942
|—
|4,942
|—
|Non-GAAP income from operations
|$
|276,960
|$
|20,734
|$
|331,591
|$
|28,953
|GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|185,742
|$
|5,521
|$
|212,759
|$
|4,961
|Add:
|Stock-based compensation expense and related
payroll taxes
|61,602
|18,469
|91,848
|25,131
|Charitable donation of common stock
|22,312
|—
|23,312
|—
|Acquisition-related expenses
|4,942
|—
|4,942
|—
|Undistributed earnings attributable to participating
securities
|247
|20
|305
|2,794
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|274,845
|$
|24,010
|$
|333,166
|$
|32,886
|Net income per share - basic and diluted:
|GAAP net income per share - basic
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.03
|GAAP net income per share - diluted
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.02
|Non-GAAP net income per share - basic
|$
|0.97
|$
|0.09
|$
|1.18
|$
|0.12
|Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.08
|$
|1.12
|$
|0.11
|GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net
income per share - basic
|282,850,805
|271,813,141
|281,394,901
|192,130,510
|Add:
|Non-GAAP unweighted adjustment for common
stock issued in connection with IPO
|—
|—
|—
|75,590,307
|Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute
net income per share - basic
|282,850,805
|271,813,141
|281,394,901
|267,720,817
|GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute
net income per share - diluted
|297,162,309
|292,185,665
|296,408,229
|215,774,619
|Add:
|Non-GAAP unweighted adjustment for common
stock issued in connection with IPO
|—
|—
|—
|75,590,307
|Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute
net income per share - diluted
|297,162,309
|292,185,665
|296,408,229
|291,364,926
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|401,346
|$
|31,172
|$
|660,311
|$
|53,408
|Less:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(27,981
|)
|(14,040
|)
|(35,253
|)
|(20,937
|)
|Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|$
|373,365
|$
|17,132
|$
|625,058
|$
|32,471
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(172,527
|)
|$
|(447,165
|)
|$
|(235,561
|)
|$
|(448,484
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|$
|44,516
|$
|(114
|)
|$
|272,642
|$
|545,138
Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
San Jose, California, UNITED STATES
Zoom_logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: