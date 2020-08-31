MT. LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets, including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences: (i) LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference, (ii) 2020 Colliers Virtual Institutional Investor Conference, and (iii) Lake Street Capital Markets 2020 Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Virtual Conference.



Richard N. “Nick” Grant, Jr., President & CEO, and Hugh Regan, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating on behalf of the Company. The presentation materials utilized during the conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of inTEST’s website at www.intest.com .

LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference / September 2-4, 2020

inTEST management will give a virtual corporate presentation at the LD Micro 500 taking place online on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at 1:20 PM ET, followed by a live Q&A session with registered investors and other conference attendees.

A live webcast of the presentation, along with the presentation materials, will be available on the investor relations section of inTEST’s website at www.intest.com or the following URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36279 .

In addition, Mr. Grant and Mr. Regan will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings from September 2-4, 2020. To schedule a meeting please contact Eric Lahiji at eric@ldmicro.com .

2020 Colliers Virtual Institutional Investor Conference/ September 10, 2020

inTEST management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the 2020 Colliers Virtual Institutional Investor Conference, to be held online on Thursday September 10, 2020.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with inTEST management, please contact your Colliers representative.

Lake Street Capital Markets 2020 Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Virtual Conference / September 17, 2020

inTEST management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lake Street Capital Markets 2020 Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Virtual Conference, to be held online on Thursday September 17, 2020.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with inTEST management, please contact your Lake Street Capital Markets representative.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, we solve difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. Our strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase stockholder value by maximizing our businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses. For more information visit www.intest.com .

