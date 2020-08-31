New York, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Milk Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799133/?utm_source=GNW
7 Million Tonnes by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 223 Million Tonnes, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.8% CAGR
The Milk market in the U.S. is estimated at 223 Million Tonnes in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 168.7 Million Tonnes by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 337-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799133/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Milk Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &
2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Milk Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand
Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Milk Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand
Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Milk Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Milk Market Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Milk Market in the United States: A Historic Review in
Thousand Tons for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Milk Historic Market Review in Thousand Tons:
2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Milk: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period 2020-2027
Table 9: Milk Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
Thousand Tons for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Milk Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Milk Historic Market Analysis in China in Thousand
Tons: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Milk Market Demand Scenario in Thousand Tons
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Milk Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective
in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European Milk Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Milk Market in France: Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Tons for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Milk Historic Market Scenario in Thousand
Tons: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Milk Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period 2020-2027
Table 18: German Milk Historic Market Analysis in Thousand
Tons: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Milk Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Milk Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Thousand
Tons: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Milk: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period
2020-2027
Table 22: Milk Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period 2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Milk Historic Market Review in Thousand Tons:
2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Milk Market Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Milk Market in Russia: A Historic Review in Thousand
Tons for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons: 2020-2027
Table 28: Milk Market in Rest of Europe in Thousand Tons:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 30: Milk Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis
in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Milk Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Milk Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period 2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Milk Historic Market Analysis in Thousand
Tons: 2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian Milk Historic Market Review in Thousand Tons:
2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Milk Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period 2020-2027
Table 37: South Korean Milk Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Tons: 2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Milk: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period
2020-2027
Table 39: Milk Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales
Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period 2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Milk Market Trends by Region/Country
in Thousand Tons: 2020-2027
Table 41: Milk Market in Latin America in Thousand Tons by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Milk Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons: 2020-2027
Table 44: Milk Market in Argentina in Thousand Tons: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Milk Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Tons for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Milk Historic Market Scenario in Thousand
Tons: 2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Milk Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Milk Historic Market Analysis in Thousand
Tons: 2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Milk Market Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Milk Market in Rest of Latin America: A Historic
Review in Thousand Tons for 2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 52: Milk Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in
Thousand Tons: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Milk Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Milk: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period 2020-2027
Table 55: Milk Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
Thousand Tons for the Period 2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Tons: 2020-2027
Table 57: Milk Market in Israel in Thousand Tons: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Milk Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand Tons for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Milk Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
Thousand Tons: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Milk Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period
2020-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Milk Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Tons: 2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Milk Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period
2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Milk Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Tons: 2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Milk Market Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Milk Market in Africa: A Historic Review in Thousand
Tons for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 241
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799133/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: