New York, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Milk Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799133/?utm_source=GNW

7 Million Tonnes by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 223 Million Tonnes, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.8% CAGR



The Milk market in the U.S. is estimated at 223 Million Tonnes in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 168.7 Million Tonnes by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 337-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Almarai Company

Arla Foods Amba

Armor Proteines SAS

Dairy Farmers of America

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

Foremost Farms USA

Glanbia PLC

Groupe Lactalis

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (AMUL)

Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.

HP Hood LLC

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Kerry Group PLC

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

MILEI GmbH

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.

Namyang Dairy Products Co., Ltd.

Nestle SA

Saputo, Inc.

Valio Oy

Want Want China Holdings Ltd.

Warrnambool Cheese & Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd.

Wimm-Bill-Dann Foods OJSC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799133/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Milk Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Milk Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand

Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Milk Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand

Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Milk Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Milk Market Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Milk Market in the United States: A Historic Review in

Thousand Tons for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Milk Historic Market Review in Thousand Tons:

2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Milk: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 9: Milk Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

Thousand Tons for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Milk Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Milk Historic Market Analysis in China in Thousand

Tons: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Milk Market Demand Scenario in Thousand Tons

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Milk Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective

in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Milk Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Milk Market in France: Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French Milk Historic Market Scenario in Thousand

Tons: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Milk Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 18: German Milk Historic Market Analysis in Thousand

Tons: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Milk Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Milk Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Thousand

Tons: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Milk: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 22: Milk Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period 2012-2019



SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Spanish Milk Historic Market Review in Thousand Tons:

2012-2019



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Milk Market Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Milk Market in Russia: A Historic Review in Thousand

Tons for 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Tons: 2020-2027



Table 28: Milk Market in Rest of Europe in Thousand Tons:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 30: Milk Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis

in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 31: Asia-Pacific Milk Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Milk Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 33: Australian Milk Historic Market Analysis in Thousand

Tons: 2012-2019



INDIA

Table 34: Indian Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Indian Milk Historic Market Review in Thousand Tons:

2012-2019



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Milk Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 37: South Korean Milk Historic Market Analysis in

Thousand Tons: 2012-2019



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Milk: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 39: Milk Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales

Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period 2012-2019



LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Milk Market Trends by Region/Country

in Thousand Tons: 2020-2027



Table 41: Milk Market in Latin America in Thousand Tons by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Latin American Milk Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Tons: 2020-2027



Table 44: Milk Market in Argentina in Thousand Tons: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



BRAZIL

Table 45: Milk Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Brazilian Milk Historic Market Scenario in Thousand

Tons: 2012-2019



MEXICO

Table 47: Milk Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Mexican Milk Historic Market Analysis in Thousand

Tons: 2012-2019



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Milk Market Estimates and

Projections in Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Milk Market in Rest of Latin America: A Historic

Review in Thousand Tons for 2012-2019



MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 52: Milk Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in

Thousand Tons: 2012-2019



Table 53: The Middle East Milk Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Milk: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 55: Milk Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

Thousand Tons for the Period 2012-2019



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Milk Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Tons: 2020-2027



Table 57: Milk Market in Israel in Thousand Tons: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Milk Market Growth Prospects in

Thousand Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Milk Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

Thousand Tons: 2012-2019



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Milk Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 61: United Arab Emirates Milk Historic Market Analysis in

Thousand Tons: 2012-2019



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Milk Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Milk Historic Market Analysis in

Thousand Tons: 2012-2019



AFRICA

Table 64: African Milk Market Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Milk Market in Africa: A Historic Review in Thousand

Tons for 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 241

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799133/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001