OMER, Israel, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (“Medigus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MDGS) (TASE: MDGS), a medical device company developing minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and an innovator in direct visualization technology, announced today its financial results for the first half-year period ended June 30, 2020.
The Company reported IFRS loss of $3.6 million and non-IFRS net loss of $3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Recent Highlights:
Six months Financial Results:
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|(thousands of U.S. dollars)
|2020
|2019
|IFRS Results
|Loss for the year
|$
|(3,599
|)
|$
|(1,804
|)
|Non-IFRS Results
|Loss for the year
|$
|(2,962
|)
|$
|(1,645
|)
Balance Sheet Highlights:
A reconciliation between IFRS equity results and non-IFRS equity results is provided following the financial statements that are part of this release. Non-IFRS results exclude revaluation of warrants at fair value, amortization of excess purchase price of associate and listing expenses.
Use of Non-IFRS Financial Results
In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, this press release contains non-IFRS financial measures of net loss for the periods presented that exclude the effect of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of excess purchase price of associate and listing expenses. The Company’s management believes the non-IFRS financial information provided in this release is useful to investors’ understanding and assessment of the Company’s ongoing operations. Management also uses both IFRS and non-IFRS information in evaluating and operating its business internally, and as such deemed it important to provide this information to investors. The non-IFRS financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS, and the financial results calculated in accordance with IFRS and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures provided in the financial statement tables herein.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that are “Forward-Looking Statements,” which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions and expectations of the Company’s management and its knowledge of the relevant market. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” “contemplate” and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements represent Medigus’ expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. By their nature, Forward-Looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause future results of the Company’s activity to differ significantly from the content and implications of such statements. Other risk factors affecting the Company are discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Neither the Company nor its shareholders, officers and employees, shall be liable for any action and the results of any action taken by any person based on the information contained herein, including without limitation the purchase or sale of company securities. Nothing in this press release should be deemed to be medical or other advice of any kind.
|MEDIGUS LTD.
|INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Unaudited
|Audited
|USD in thousands
|Assets
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|10,172
|7,036
|Accounts receivables - trade
|26
|22
|Inventory
|1,239
|900
|Other current assets
|616
|321
|12,053
|8,279
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|Property and equipment, net
|332
|137
|Right-of-use assets, net
|135
|153
|Investments accounted for using the equity method
|2,069
|1,149
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|3,309
|3,616
|5,845
|5,055
|TOTAL ASSETS
|17,898
|13,334
|MEDIGUS LTD.
|INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Unaudited
|Audited
|USD in thousands
|Liabilities and equity
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payables – trade
|311
|75
|Lease liabilities
|85
|119
|Warrants at fair value
|588
|1,459
|Contract liability
|2,472
|502
|Accrued compensation expenses
|497
|607
|Other current liabilities
|450
|603
|4,403
|3,365
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Lease liabilities
|53
|33
|Contract liability
|-
|1,800
|Retirement benefit obligation, net
|5
|5
|58
|1,838
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|4,461
|5,203
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|Share capital – ordinary shares of NIS 1.00 par value: authorized – June 30, 2020 and December 31,2019 – 250,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - June 30, 2020 – 128,818,758 shares December 31, 2019 – 82,598,738 shares
|36,014
|22,802
|Share premium
|38,210
|47,873
|Other capital reserves
|13,430
|12,492
|Warrants
|1,802
|197
|Accumulated deficit
|(79,210
|)
|(76,657
|)
|Equity attributable to owners of Medigus Ltd.
|10,246
|6,707
|Non-controlling interests
|3,191
|1,424
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|13,437
|8,131
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|17,898
|13,334
|MEDIGUS LTD.
|INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|Six months ended
|Year ended
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Unaudited
|Audited
|USD in thousands
|Revenues:
|Products
|69
|59
|188
|Services
|4
|85
|85
|73
|144
|273
|Cost of revenues:
|Products
|276
|157
|370
|Services
|-
|85
|85
|276
|242
|455
|Gross Loss
|(203
|)
|(98
|)
|(182
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(356
|)
|(471
|)
|(609
|)
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(213
|)
|(232
|)
|(326
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(2,639
|)
|(1,168
|)
|(3,081
|)
|Net change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|(323
|)
|-
|92
|Share of net loss of associate accounted for using the equity method
|(138
|)
|-
|(216
|)
|Amortization of excess purchase price of associate
|(546
|)
|-
|-
|Listing expenses
|-
|-
|(10,098
|)
|Operating loss
|(4,418
|)
|(1,969
|)
|(14,420
|)
|Changes in fair value of warrants issued to investors
|789
|7
|142
|Financial income in respect of deposits, bank commissions and exchange differences, net
|30
|154
|99
|Financial income, net
|819
|161
|241
|Loss before taxes on income
|(3,599
|)
|(1,808
|)
|(14,179
|)
|Taxes benefit (Taxes on income)
|-
|4
|1
|Total comprehensive loss for the period
|(3,599
|)
|(1,804
|)
|(14,178
|)
|MEDIGUS LTD.
|INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Unaudited
|USD in thousands
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Cash flows used in operations (see Appendix)
|(2,907
|)
|(2,013
|)
|Interest received
|13
|56
|Interest paid
|(8
|)
|-
|Income tax paid
|-
|(3
|)
|Net cash flow used in operating activities
|(2,902
|)
|(1,960
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(233
|)
|(1
|)
|Payments for acquisitions of associate and financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|(1,616
|)
|-
|Net cash flow generated from (used in) investing activities
|(1,849
|)
|(1
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants, net of issuance costs of Subsidiary
|2,858
|-
|Principal elements of lease liability
|(60
|)
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants and from exercise of warrants, net of issuance costs
|5,044
|-
|Net cash flow generated from financing activities
|7,842
|-
|INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|3,091
|(1,961
|)
|BALANCE OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
|7,036
|10,625
|GAIN FROM EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|45
|123
|BALANCE OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
|10,172
|8,787
|MEDIGUS LTD.
|INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Appendix to the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Unaudited
|USD in thousands
|Net cash used in operations:
|Loss for the period before taxes on income
|(3,599
|)
|(1,808
|)
|Adjustment in respect of:
|Retirement benefit obligation, net
|-
|(74
|)
|Gain from exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents
|(45
|)
|(123
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|102
|11
|Interest received
|(13
|)
|(56
|)
|Interest expenses
|8
|-
|Profit on change in the fair value of warrants issued to investors
|(789
|)
|(7
|)
|Stock-based compensation in connection with options granted to employees and service providers
|880
|166
|Net change in the fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|323
|-
|Share of losses of associate company
|138
|-
|Amortization of excess purchase price of associate
|546
|-
|Changes in operating asset and liability items:
|Increase in accounts receivable - trade
|(4
|)
|(4
|)
|Decrease (increase) in other current assets
|(295
|)
|39
|Increase (decrease) in accounts payables - trade and customer advance payment
|236
|(161
|)
|Decrease in accrued compensation expenses
|(110
|)
|(181
|)
|Increase in contract liabilities
|170
|583
|Decrease in other current liabilities
|(153
|)
|(90
|)
|Increase in inventory
|(302
|)
|(308
|)
|Net cash used in operations
|(2,907
|)
|(2,013
|)
|MEDIGUS LTD.
|SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATION OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS EQUITY
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|As of
|As of
|As of
|June 30,
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|IFRS equity
|13,437
|6,441
|8,131
|Revaluation of warrants at fair value
|(789
|)
|(7
|)
|(142
|)
|Amortization of excess purchase price of associate
|546
|-
|-
|Listing expenses
|-
|-
|10,098
|Non-IFRS equity
|13,194
|6,434
|18,087
|MEDIGUS LTD.
|SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATION OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS RESULTS
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|IFRS operating loss
|(4,418
|)
|(1,969
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|880
|166
|Amortization of excess purchase price of associate
|546
|-
|Non-IFRS operating loss
|(3,014
|)
|(1,803
|)
|IFRS Financing income, net
|819
|161
|Revaluation of warrants at fair value
|(789
|)
|(7
|)
|Non-IFRS Financing income (expenses), net
|30
|(154
|)
|IFRS loss for the year
|(3,599
|)
|(1,804
|)
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|880
|166
|Amortization of excess purchase price of associate
|546
|-
|Revaluation of warrants at fair value
|(789
|)
|(7
|)
|Non-IFRS net loss
|(2,962
|)
|(1,645
|)
Medigus Ltd
