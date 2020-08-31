VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Technologies Inc. (“Fortress” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FORT), a well-capitalized company currently evaluating emerging opportunities in technology sectors, reports its results of operations for the second quarter and six months period ended June 30, 2020 (“Q2 2020”). For the full condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management discussion & analysis for the Q2 2020, please visit the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com.



Six-Months Ended June 30, 2020

“We are pleased to report revenue of $572,046 and net income of $95,188 for the first six months of 2020,” said Aydin Kilic, CEO of Fortress.

“Fortress is in a strong financial position, with $10,487,777 of fiat, digital currency, and accrued interest with a cash value per Share of $0.15 as of June 30, 2020,” said Aydin Kilic, CEO. “By running a lean operation, the Company has been able to maintain its cash position through treasury management and revenue from the Grant County Sublease with WeHash.”

Financial Position

Fortress holds an inventory of 74.05 Bitcoin, comprised of 30.4 Bitcoin retained from the Grant County Sublease Amendment with WeHash (the “Sublease”) and 39.6 Bitcoin which were acquired in the first week of May 2020. The 74.05 Bitcoin are worth approximately $1,098,186 based on the Bitcoin price of US$11,320 and USD CAD exchange rate of 1.31. In addition to this, as of August 27, the Company held $9,389,591 in cash and GICs, for a total of approximately $10,488,000 held in fiat and digital currencies, with pending payments to purchase the Company’s shares under the NCIB.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

(All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified)

Fortress had a net loss of $545,078 during the Q2 2020, mainly attributed to foreign exchange.



The Company reported total revenue of $255,235 from the Sublease with WeHash during Q2 2020, along with a loss of $313,860 from foreign exchange due to the decrease in the US dollars to Canadian dollars value from $1.4187 to $1.3628, in addition to accrued payments being (including audit fees) of approximately $160,000.



The Company had gross mining margin of $7,298 during Q2 2020, which the Company notes is still positive despite challenging economics in the Bitcoin halving event, which significantly reduced revenues from the Grant County facility Sublease.



As operator of the Grant County flagship facility under the Sublease, WeHash mined 22.06 Bitcoin on behalf of Fortress during Q2 2020.





Production cost of US$8,251 per Bitcoin mined (based on quantity of Bitcoin produced divided by incurred “ Monthly Cash Operating Expenses ”, which include lease, electrical cost, internet, insurance, staff and costs directly relating to operating the facility). Fortress enjoys one of the lowest per Bitcoin costs of production among digital currency mining companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“ TSX-V ”).



The average Bitcoin price for the three months ended Q2 2020 is US$8,630. The average Bitcoin mined per day during Q2 2020 was 0.24.



Fortress had gross mining margin of $7,298 during the quarter. The Company defines gross mining margin (a non-IFRS measure) as the revenue generated from mining activities less operating costs. Operating costs include Monthly Cash Operating Expenses, as well as incidental or accrued expenses. Depreciation, being a non-cash cost, is not deducted to arrive at the gross mining margin. Gross mining margin is a non-standard measure of mining efficiency and should not be considered as a substitute for other IFRS operating and profitability measures of performance. The table below reconciles gross mining margin for the respective periods to gross margin in the income statement.

Calculation of gross mining margin Q2 2020 ($) Q1 2020 ($) Q4 2019 ($) Q3 2019 ($) Q2 2019 ($) Q1 2019 ($) Q4 2018 ($) Q3 2018 ($) Revenue 255,235 316,811 364,028 616,341 372,743 262,980 439,028 617,034 Less: Operating costs 247,937 243,446 236,384 241,841 130,431 199,441 258,652 232,760 Gross mining margin 7,298 73,365 127,644 374,500 242,312 63,539 180,376 384,274 Gross mining margin (%) 3% 23% 35% 61% 65% 24% 41% 62% Less: Depreciation 87,994 85,331 92,756 92,784 93,990 57,390 1,743,741 284,893 Less: B&O taxes 4,192 9,162 10,582 19,078 16,278 - - - Less: WeHash Consulting fees - 3,237 6,539 29,794 21,717 - - - Net mining margin (84,888) (24,365) 17,767 232,844 110,327 6,149 (1,563,365) 99,381 Sublease revenue (April/May flat fee) - - - - 67,093 - - - Total Sublease margin (%) - - - - 40% - - - Gross margin per Income Statement (84,888) (34,390) 17,595 266,769 138,618 6,384 (1,563,365) 99,381 Gross margin (%) (33%) (11%) 5% 43% 31% (0%) (356%) 16%

Outlook



“The Company continues to review numerous technology projects (unrelated to crypto-currency mining) that would provide an accretive path forward for shareholders,” said Aydin Kilic, CEO. The Company commenced a NCIB on July 27, 2020, as it believes the current market price does not reflect the underlying value of the Company. Thus far the company has purchased 1,006,000 shares. Further details are available on SEDI.

About Fortress Technologies

Fortress Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: FORT) is a well-capitalized company currently evaluating emerging opportunities in technology sectors. Fortress is focused on developing projects where access to growth capital is highly valued.

