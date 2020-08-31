Company Named Among North Bay Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work,” Lands Boeing’s Silver Performance Excellence Award and Nominated for “Supplier of the Year Award” from Southern CA Minority Supplier Development Council

PETALUMA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GC Micro Corporation , a minority- and woman-owned hardware and software integration and services company based in Petaluma, Calif., has been selected to the North Bay Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” list for six consecutive years. In addition, The Boeing Company announced GC Micro earned its 2019 Silver Boeing Performance Excellence Award, marking another repeat accolade for the company. Moreover, GC Micro has been nominated for the “Supplier of the Year Award” from the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council (SCMSDC).



“We are honored to be nominated and selected for these awards. Such recognition goes hand-in-hand with building and fostering an inviting workplace and empowering employees to grow and succeed, which enables us to meet and exceed customer expectations,” said Belinda Guadarrama, CEO of GC Micro. “As GC Micro celebrates its 34th anniversary in the North Bay community, these acknowledgments are another validation of our success, our outstanding reputation and our dedication to our talented team members and customers.”



North Bay Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work”

Now in its 15th year, the “Best Places to Work” award recognizes exceptional North Bay employers and highlights the best workplace practices.



In making its decision, the North Bay Business Journal highlighted GC Micro’s outstanding workplace culture. GC Micro will be honored at the virtual awards celebration on Sept. 23.



Boeing Performance Excellence Award

Supplier performance excellence is fundamental to Boeing's success, and The Boeing Performance Excellence Award recognizes suppliers that achieve the high-performance standards necessary to meet customer expectations and remain competitive in the global economy. Evaluation criteria for the award includes delivery of high-quality products, services and value for Boeing and its customers.

SCMSDC’s “Supplier of the Year Award”

One of the most prestigious honors that can be bestowed upon a minority business enterprise, the Supplier of the Year Award celebrates the contributions of minority businesses to their corporate partners. Out of nearly 1,300 candidates, only a maximum of 30 are nominated each year.



About GC Micro

GC Micro is a Value-Added Reseller providing hardware and software integration services and software management services to the Federal Government and Fortune 500 companies. In addition to fulfilling information technology hardware and software requirements, the business offers more than 220,000 products from over 1,500 software and hardware manufacturers with access to more than $5 billion in product inventory across 14 national warehouses. For more information, visit www.gcmicro.com .

Contact:

Belinda Guadarrama

GC Micro

707.789.0600

bg@gcmicro.com