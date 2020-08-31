New York, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microwave Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799119/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027. Active Microwave Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Passive Microwave Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Microwave Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Microwave Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increase in Commercial Drones & UAVs Drive Growth Opportunities
for Microwave Technology in Airborne Telemetry
Microwave Technology is Optimally Poised to Leverage the
Projected Opportunity in Airborne Telemetry: Global Airborne
Telemetry Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 &
2022
Progress Towards 5G Commercialization to Drive Opportunities
for Microwave Devices
As the Key Enabler of Backhaul Networks in 5G, Microwave
Devices to Find Lucrative Growth in the Telecom End-Use
Industry: Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
A Peek Into the Growth Dynamics in the Military End-Use Sector
Faster Communication Needs Drives Demand for Microwave
Technology in Military Communications
Healthy Outlook for Military Communication Technologies Bodes
Well for Growth in the Market: Global Military Communications
Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 & 2024
Growing Interest in Microwave Based Weapons Opens Up Lucrative
Opportunities
Emerging Reality of Drone Strikes & Drone Warfare Drives
Interest in Directed Energy Weapons (DEW), Expanding the
Addressable Opportunity for High-Power Microwave Weapons:
Global DEW Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,
2019 & 2022
High Power Microwave to Emerge Into One of the Leading
Technologies in the DEW Market: Global DEW Market Revenue
Breakdown by Technology Type for the Years 2019 & 2024
Strong Military Budgets Worldwide Bodes Well for Growth in the
Military & Defense Sector
Modernizing Military Tactical-Level Communications Systems &
Weapon Systems Become Top Priority of Military Budgets: Global
Military Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2012, 2014,
2017, 2019, and 2022
Microwave Energy to Revolutionize Healthcare from Microwave
Imaging, Therapy Equipment to Medical Waste Management
With Diagnostic Imaging Need Poised to Reach Over US$30 Billion
by 2025, Microwave Imaging as a New Imaging Modality Stands to
Gain: Global Diagnostic Imaging Opportunity (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
