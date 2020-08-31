TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrolympic Ltd. (TSX-V: PCQ) (the “Company”), wishes to announce that the Company is postponing the reporting of its second quarter Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) as a result of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company aims to file these documents by the end of September 2020 under the terms of the 45-day extension announced by the Ontario Securities Commission under the “Ontario Instrument 51-505”, dated May 20, 2020.



The Company ratifies that management and the Company's insiders remain subject to the Company's Insider Trading Policy and confirms that there have been no material business developments since June 2020 when the Company filed its interim financial results other than as announced.

