New York, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microcarrier Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799109/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027. Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$424.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $335.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Microcarrier market in the U.S. is estimated at US$335.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$351.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 373-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Corning, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

GE Healthcare

HiMedia Laboratories

Lonza Group AG

Merck KgaA

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799109/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Microcarrier Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With Gradual Transition to Cell Based Production, Growing

Demand for Cell Based Vaccines Fuels Market Growth

Vaccines Crucial Role in Tackling Rising Incidences of

Infectious Diseases Presents Demand Opportunities in the

Market: Global Vaccines Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017, 2020 & 2022

Strong Demand for Biologics and Emerging Opportunities for

Biosimilars Influence Market Prospects

Increasing Demand for Biologics Driven by Continuous

Investments Extends Growth in the Market: Global Biologics

Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2023

Expanding Biosimilars Capabilities in Asia Pacific Triggers

Demand in the Market

Rising Demand for Biosimilars in Asia Ramps up Market

Prospects: Total Number of Biosimilars in Pipeline by Country

(2018)

Pressing Need for Cost Effective Cell Production in Stem Cell

and Gene Therapies Boosts Market Demand

With Cancer Related Conditions on the Rise in Asia, Ensuing

Demand for Stem Cell and Gene Therapies Spurs Growth in the

Global Market: Percentage (In %) Breakdown of New Cancer

Cases by Geographic Region for the Year 2018

Ballooning VC Investments in the Biotech Space Drives Growth in

the Market

Global Investment (In US$ Billion) in Biotech Space for the

Years 2016, 2017 & 2018

Technological Advancements and New Product Launches Promise

Cost Effective Cell Production



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Microcarrier Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Microcarrier Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Microcarrier Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Equipment (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Equipment (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Equipment (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Consumables (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Consumables (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Consumables (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Vaccine Manufacturing (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Vaccine Manufacturing (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Vaccine Manufacturing (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Cell Therapy (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Cell Therapy (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Cell Therapy (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)

Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)

Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 22: Research Institutes (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Research Institutes (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Research Institutes (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: CROs (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: CROs (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: CROs (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Microcarrier Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Microcarrier Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Microcarrier Market in the United States by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Microcarrier Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Microcarrier Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Microcarrier Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 33: Microcarrier Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Microcarrier Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Microcarrier Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 36: Microcarrier Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Microcarrier Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Microcarrier Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 39: Microcarrier Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Microcarrier Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Microcarrier Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Microcarrier Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Canadian Microcarrier Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Microcarrier Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Microcarrier Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Microcarrier: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Microcarrier Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Microcarrier Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Microcarrier in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Microcarrier Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Microcarrier Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Microcarrier in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Japanese Microcarrier Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Microcarrier Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Microcarrier Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Microcarrier Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Microcarrier Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Chinese Demand for Microcarrier in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Microcarrier Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Microcarrier Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Chinese Demand for Microcarrier in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Microcarrier Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Microcarrier Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Microcarrier Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 64: European Microcarrier Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 65: Microcarrier Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Microcarrier Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Microcarrier Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 68: Microcarrier Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Microcarrier Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Microcarrier Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 71: Microcarrier Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: European Microcarrier Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Microcarrier Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 74: Microcarrier Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: European Microcarrier Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: Microcarrier Market in France by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: French Microcarrier Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Microcarrier Market Share Analysis by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Microcarrier Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: French Microcarrier Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Microcarrier Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Microcarrier Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 83: French Microcarrier Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Microcarrier Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 85: Microcarrier Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: German Microcarrier Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 87: German Microcarrier Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Microcarrier Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Microcarrier Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Microcarrier Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Microcarrier Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 92: German Microcarrier Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: Microcarrier Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 94: Italian Microcarrier Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Microcarrier Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 96: Italian Microcarrier Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Italian Demand for Microcarrier in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Microcarrier Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Microcarrier Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Italian Demand for Microcarrier in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Microcarrier Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Microcarrier Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Microcarrier: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Microcarrier Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: United Kingdom Microcarrier Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Microcarrier in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: United Kingdom Microcarrier Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Microcarrier Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Microcarrier in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: United Kingdom Microcarrier Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Microcarrier Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 112: Spanish Microcarrier Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Spanish Microcarrier Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 114: Microcarrier Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Spanish Microcarrier Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Microcarrier Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 117: Spanish Microcarrier Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Spanish Microcarrier Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Microcarrier Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 120: Spanish Microcarrier Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 121: Russian Microcarrier Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Microcarrier Market in Russia by Product: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 123: Russian Microcarrier Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Russian Microcarrier Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Microcarrier Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 126: Microcarrier Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Russian Microcarrier Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Microcarrier Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 129: Microcarrier Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 130: Rest of Europe Microcarrier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 131: Microcarrier Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Europe Microcarrier Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Microcarrier Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 134: Microcarrier Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Microcarrier Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Microcarrier Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 137: Microcarrier Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe Microcarrier Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Asia-Pacific Microcarrier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 140: Microcarrier Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Asia-Pacific Microcarrier Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Microcarrier Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Microcarrier Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Microcarrier Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Microcarrier Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Microcarrier Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Microcarrier Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Microcarrier Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Microcarrier Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Microcarrier Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 151: Microcarrier Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Australian Microcarrier Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 153: Australian Microcarrier Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Microcarrier Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Microcarrier Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Microcarrier Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Microcarrier Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Australian Microcarrier Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Microcarrier Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 160: Indian Microcarrier Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Indian Microcarrier Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 162: Microcarrier Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: Indian Microcarrier Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Microcarrier Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 165: Indian Microcarrier Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Indian Microcarrier Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Microcarrier Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 168: Indian Microcarrier Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 169: Microcarrier Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: South Korean Microcarrier Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 171: Microcarrier Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Microcarrier Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Microcarrier Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 174: Microcarrier Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Microcarrier Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Microcarrier Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 177: Microcarrier Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Microcarrier: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Microcarrier Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microcarrier Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Microcarrier in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microcarrier Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Microcarrier Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Microcarrier in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microcarrier Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Microcarrier Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 187: Latin American Microcarrier Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 188: Microcarrier Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Latin American Microcarrier Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Latin American Microcarrier Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Microcarrier Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Microcarrier Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Latin American Demand for Microcarrier in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Microcarrier Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Microcarrier Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Latin American Demand for Microcarrier in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Microcarrier Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Microcarrier Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 199: Argentinean Microcarrier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 200: Microcarrier Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Argentinean Microcarrier Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Argentinean Microcarrier Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 203: Microcarrier Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Microcarrier Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Argentinean Microcarrier Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 206: Microcarrier Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 207: Argentinean Microcarrier Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 208: Microcarrier Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Brazilian Microcarrier Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 210: Brazilian Microcarrier Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Microcarrier Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Microcarrier Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Microcarrier Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 214: Microcarrier Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Microcarrier Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Microcarrier Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 217: Microcarrier Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 218: Mexican Microcarrier Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 219: Mexican Microcarrier Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Microcarrier Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Mexican Microcarrier Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 222: Microcarrier Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Microcarrier Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Mexican Microcarrier Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 225: Microcarrier Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 226: Rest of Latin America Microcarrier Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 227: Microcarrier Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 228: Rest of Latin America Microcarrier Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Rest of Latin America Microcarrier Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 230: Microcarrier Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 231: Microcarrier Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Rest of Latin America Microcarrier Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 233: Microcarrier Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 234: Microcarrier Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 235: The Middle East Microcarrier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 236: Microcarrier Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 237: The Middle East Microcarrier Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 238: The Middle East Microcarrier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 239: The Middle East Microcarrier Historic Market by

Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 240: Microcarrier Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 241: The Middle East Microcarrier Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 242: Microcarrier Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 243: The Middle East Microcarrier Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 244: The Middle East Microcarrier Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 245: Microcarrier Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 246: The Middle East Microcarrier Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 247: Iranian Market for Microcarrier: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 248: Microcarrier Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 249: Iranian Microcarrier Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 250: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Microcarrier in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 251: Iranian Microcarrier Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 252: Microcarrier Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 253: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Microcarrier in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 254: Iranian Microcarrier Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 255: Microcarrier Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 256: Israeli Microcarrier Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 257: Microcarrier Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 258: Israeli Microcarrier Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 259: Israeli Microcarrier Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 260: Microcarrier Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 261: Israeli Microcarrier Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 262: Israeli Microcarrier Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 263: Microcarrier Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 264: Israeli Microcarrier Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 265: Saudi Arabian Microcarrier Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 266: Microcarrier Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 267: Saudi Arabian Microcarrier Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799109/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001