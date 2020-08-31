

According to the current regulations, Sword Group announces that its 2020 Interim Financial Report has been made available to the public.



It was sent to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and was also filed with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.



It can be viewed and downloaded on the website of the company: H1 2020 Financial Report







About Sword Group

Sword has 2,300+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has since 2000 acquired a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

With Sword you have the guarantee of strong close and qualified local commitment, the aim of which is to optimise your processes and data.

Contact InvestorsRelations : Stéphanie Desmaris

Attachment