Dominican Republic, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dominican Republic Minister of Tourism, David Collado, met this Monday with the board of directors and former presidents of the National Association of Hotels and Tourism (ASONAHORES), to examine the details and progress made on the Responsible Tourism Recovery Plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic presented by President Luis Abinader last week.

The plan seeks to minimize the effects of the pandemic and promote a responsible recovery that prioritizes health, maximizes the potential for job creation and economic growth, and encourages the sector to continue developing in a sustainable way.

During the meeting, Minister Collado reported on the current status of each of the sections of the announced plan - governance, risk management, communication, and financial support for the private sector - and confirmed that everything is progressing so that each of the initiatives can be implemented by September 15, 2020.

"We have been working on identifying and undertaking each of the elements that need to be adjusted and addressed so that the plan continues to progress,” said Minister Collado. “Likewise, we are also working on strengthening our tourism offerings to ensure as a destination we are prepared for success in both the short and long term."

According to the Plan, the promotion and financing investment will be $28 million. The Government will also invest $7.1 million in other programs to guarantee air routes, through an agreement with the airlines.

The Responsible Tourism Recovery Plan also allows for loosening of fiscal policies, monetary measures, a loan guarantee program, credit help for small and medium-sized businesses, and the creation of a health insurance provided by the Dominican government, for tourists who may be affected by COVID-19.

Among the Plan measures with the greatest impact to be implemented on September 15, are the following:

Travelers will not be asked for any type of test prior to entering the country, nor will massive tests be carried out upon arrival, but rather random quick tests will be performed.

There will be a temporary, free travel assistance plan until December 2020 to all tourists visiting a hotel, that, in addition to emergency coverage, includes COVID-19 tests and cost coverage for long-term stay.

The Ministry has already started the process of certifying the new protocol with better international practices with Buró Veritas, a European company that specializes in quality for the tourism industry.

Meetings were held last Friday with the Inter-American Development Bank, in order to outline the implementation of the credit-risk transfer program, whose objective is to expand the sector's portfolio with favorable conditions.

The Tourism Minister guaranteed that he will work "shoulder to shoulder" with the private sector to achieve the full recovery of the industry that generates the most foreign currency for the country's economy and begin a new stage in 2021.

####

About Dominican Republic

Well known for off-the-beaten-path excursions, rich culture, endless amenities and year-round perfect climate, Dominican Republic is a place like no other. Easily accessible via a direct flight from most major airports, it is an ideal oasis for celebrities, couples and families alike. From hiking trails to undiscovered beaches and world-class golf courses, here you can renew in our luxurious and diverse accommodations, explore ancient relics of centuries past, revel in Dominican fare, or enjoy ecotourism adventures in our magnificent national parks, mountain ranges and rivers.

Surrounded by the Caribbean Sea on the south and the Atlantic Ocean on the north, Dominican Republic features a variety of sports, recreation and entertainment options, exclusive cultural experiences like dancing, carnival festivities, plus Dominican specialties such as cigars, rum, chocolate, coffee, amber and larimar. Between adventurous Puerto Plata, lush Samaná, historic Santo Domingo, sunny Punta Cana, luxe La Romana, bustling Barahona and more, each area has something for every type of traveler and budget.

In addition to its uncharted experiences coast to coast, the country has also generated a worldwide reputation for its warm, and hospitable people. With eight international airports and nine distinct ecological zones it has never been more accessible or appealing to explore Dominican Republic. To learn more and begin planning your trip visit the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism’s official website at: https://www.godominicanrepublic.com/

Download the Go Dominican Republic App, available in the App Store and Google Play

Follow us on Twitterand Instagram Like us on Facebook GoDominicanRepublic

Callie Murphy Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism (414) 247-3897 callie.murphy@bvk.com