Under the liquidity contract awarded by Sword Group to ODDO BHF, as of 30/06/2020, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:
9,051 shares
€389,423 in cash
Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 964
Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 979
Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 62,167 shares for an amount of €1,867,242.50
Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 52,156 shares for an amount of €1,677,380.10
As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 31/12/2019, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:
4,040 shares
€579,285.79 in cash
The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.
Attachment
Sword Group
GD LUXEMBURG, LUXEMBOURG
SwordGroup_H2LiquidityReport_2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Sword Group LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: