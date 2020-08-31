Under the liquidity contract awarded by Sword Group to ODDO BHF, as of 30/06/2020, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:

9,051 shares

€389,423 in cash



Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 964



Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 979



Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 62,167 shares for an amount of €1,867,242.50



Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 52,156 shares for an amount of €1,677,380.10



As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 31/12/2019, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:



4,040 shares

€579,285.79 in cash



The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.



