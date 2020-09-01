New York, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Machine Safety Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799035/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Presence-Sense Safty Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Safety PLCs segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Machine Safety market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
Safety Modules/Controllers/Relays Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR
In the global Safety Modules/Controllers/Relays segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$639.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$846.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$834.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799035/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Machine Safety Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Machine Safety Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Machine Safety Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Machine Safety Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Presence-Sense Safty Sensors (Component) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Presence-Sense Safty Sensors (Component) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Presence-Sense Safty Sensors (Component) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Safety PLCs (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Safety PLCs (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Safety PLCs (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Safety Modules/Controllers/Relays (Component)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Safety Modules/Controllers/Relays (Component) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 12: Safety Modules/Controllers/Relays (Component) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 13: E-Stop Devices (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: E-Stop Devices (Component) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: E-Stop Devices (Component) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Tow-Hand Safety Controls (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Tow-Hand Safety Controls (Component) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Tow-Hand Safety Controls (Component) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Assembly (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Assembly (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Assembly (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Material Handling (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Material Handling (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Material Handling (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Packaging (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Packaging (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Packaging (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Robotics (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Robotics (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Robotics (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Machine Safety Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Machine Safety Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Machine Safety Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Machine Safety Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Machine Safety Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Machine Safety Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: Machine Safety Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Machine Safety Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Machine Safety Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Machine Safety Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Machine Safety Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Machine Safety Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Machine Safety Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Machine Safety: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Machine Safety Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Machine Safety Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Machine
Safety in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Japanese Machine Safety Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Machine Safety Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Machine Safety Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Machine Safety Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Machine Safety Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Machine Safety in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Machine Safety Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Machine Safety Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Machine Safety Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Machine Safety Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Machine Safety Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Machine Safety Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Machine Safety Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 62: Machine Safety Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Machine Safety Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Machine Safety Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: Machine Safety Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: European Machine Safety Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: Machine Safety Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: French Machine Safety Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Machine Safety Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Machine Safety Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 71: French Machine Safety Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Machine Safety Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 73: Machine Safety Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Machine Safety Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 75: German Machine Safety Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Machine Safety Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Machine Safety Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Machine Safety Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Machine Safety Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Machine Safety Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Machine Safety Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Italian Demand for Machine Safety in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Machine Safety Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Machine Safety Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Machine Safety: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Machine Safety Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Machine Safety Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Machine Safety in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: United Kingdom Machine Safety Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Machine Safety Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Machine Safety Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Spanish Machine Safety Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Machine Safety Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Spanish Machine Safety Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Machine Safety Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 96: Spanish Machine Safety Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Machine Safety Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Machine Safety Market in Russia by Component:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Russian Machine Safety Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Russian Machine Safety Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Machine Safety Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 102: Machine Safety Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Machine Safety Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 104: Machine Safety Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Machine Safety Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Rest of Europe Machine Safety Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 107: Machine Safety Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe Machine Safety Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Machine Safety Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 110: Machine Safety Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Machine Safety Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Machine Safety Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Machine Safety Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Machine Safety Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Machine Safety Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Machine Safety Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Machine Safety Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Machine Safety Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Machine Safety Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 120: Australian Machine Safety Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Machine Safety Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Australian Machine Safety Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Machine Safety Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Machine Safety Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Indian Machine Safety Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Machine Safety Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Indian Machine Safety Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Machine Safety Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 129: Indian Machine Safety Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Machine Safety Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Machine Safety Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 132: Machine Safety Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Machine Safety Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Machine Safety Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Machine Safety Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Machine Safety:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Machine Safety Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Machine Safety Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Machine Safety in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Machine Safety Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: Machine Safety Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Machine Safety Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 143: Machine Safety Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Machine Safety Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Machine Safety Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Machine Safety Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Machine Safety Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Latin American Demand for Machine Safety in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: Machine Safety Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Machine Safety Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Machine Safety Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 152: Machine Safety Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Machine Safety Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Argentinean Machine Safety Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Machine Safety Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean Machine Safety Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 157: Machine Safety Market in Brazil by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Machine Safety Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Machine Safety Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Machine Safety Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Machine Safety Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Machine Safety Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 163: Machine Safety Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Machine Safety Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 165: Mexican Machine Safety Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Machine Safety Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican Machine Safety Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 168: Machine Safety Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Machine Safety Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 170: Machine Safety Market in Rest of Latin America by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Machine Safety Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Machine Safety Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Machine Safety Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 174: Machine Safety Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Machine Safety Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 176: Machine Safety Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Machine Safety Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Machine Safety Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: The Middle East Machine Safety Historic Market by
Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Machine Safety Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 181: The Middle East Machine Safety Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Machine Safety Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Machine Safety Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Machine Safety: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Machine Safety Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Iranian Machine Safety Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Machine
Safety in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Iranian Machine Safety Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Machine Safety Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Machine Safety Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 191: Machine Safety Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Machine Safety Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Israeli Machine Safety Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 194: Machine Safety Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli Machine Safety Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Machine Safety Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Machine Safety Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Machine Safety Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Machine Safety in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Machine Safety Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Machine Safety Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Machine Safety Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Machine Safety Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 204: Machine Safety Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Machine Safety Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Machine Safety Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Machine Safety Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Machine Safety Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Machine Safety Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Machine Safety Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Machine Safety Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Machine Safety Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 213: Machine Safety Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 214: African Machine Safety Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Machine Safety Market in Africa by Component:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: African Machine Safety Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: African Machine Safety Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Machine Safety Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 219: Machine Safety Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799035/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: