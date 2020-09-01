New York, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799028/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.5% over the period 2020-2027. Intelligent, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Conventional segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $952 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Low Voltage Motor Control Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$952 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$968 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 377-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

General Electric Company

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

LSIS Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Technical Control Systems, Ltd.

WEG SA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799028/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Increase in Industrial Automation and Rising Use of Low Voltage

Electric Motors Drives Growth in the Low Voltage Motor Control

Centers Market

Global Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales by Application for 2019 and 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares

Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Industrial Automation Gathers Pace, Growth Opportunities in

Store for LV MCCs Market

Global Industrial Automation Market: Revenues in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Growing Use of Low Voltage Electric Motors in Major End-Use

Industries Drives Demand for LV Motor Control Centers

Global Low Voltage Motors Market Size in $ Billion for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Need to Increase Industrial Plant Uptime Sustains Demand for LV

MCCs

Intelligent Motor Control Center Market: An Overview

LV Motor Control Centers Improve Smart Pumping Systems

Safety Concerns with LV MCCs in Industrial Power Distribution

Systems: LV Motor Overload Relay Comes to the Rescue

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

What is Motor Control Center?

Types of Motor Control Centers

Low Voltage Motor Control Centers: An Introduction



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Intelligent (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Intelligent (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Intelligent (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Conventional (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Conventional (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Conventional (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Industrial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Commercial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Commercial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Busbars (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Busbars (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Busbars (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Overload Relays (Component) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Overload Relays (Component) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Overload Relays (Component) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: VSDS (Component) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: VSDS (Component) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: VSDS (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Soft Starters (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Soft Starters (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Soft Starters (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Components (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Other Components (Component) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Other Components (Component) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 32: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in the

United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 33: United States Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 36: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:

2020 to 2027



Table 38: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in the

United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 43: Canadian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 44: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Canadian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: Canadian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic

Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,

2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Low Voltage Motor Control

Centers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Low

Voltage Motor Control Centers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 53: Japanese Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share Shift

in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Market for Low Voltage Motor Control

Centers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Demand for Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Review in

China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Chinese Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 67: European Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 68: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 71: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 74: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 77: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: European Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: French Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 83: French Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 85: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: French Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: German Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: German Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 96: German Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Italian Demand for Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Italian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Low Voltage Motor Control

Centers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: United Kingdom Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Low Voltage Motor Control Centers in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 110: United Kingdom Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Low Voltage Motor Control

Centers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: United Kingdom Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Spanish Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 118: Spanish Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 119: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 120: Spanish Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Spanish Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 122: Spanish Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic

Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,

2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 124: Russian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Russia

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 126: Russian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Russian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 129: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Russian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 131: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Russia

by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 132: Russian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:

2020-2027



Table 134: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 137: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Europe Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2020-2027



Table 140: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 143: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 151: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in

Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Australian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Australian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Australian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 162: Australian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 163: Indian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Indian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 166: Indian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 168: Indian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Indian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: Indian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic

Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,

2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 174: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 177: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 180: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Low Voltage Motor

Control Centers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Motor Control

Centers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Low Voltage Motor Control Centers in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Motor Control

Centers Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share Shift

in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Low Voltage Motor

Control Centers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Motor Control

Centers Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 191: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 193: Latin American Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 194: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 196: Latin American Demand for Low Voltage Motor Control

Centers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Latin American Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Component:

2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 203: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Argentinean Low Voltage Motor Control Centers

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 206: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 207: Argentinean Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Argentinean Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 209: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Argentinean Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 211: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Brazil

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 217: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Brazil

by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Brazilian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 219: Brazilian Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 220: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Mexican Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 222: Mexican Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Mexican Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 225: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 227: Mexican Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 228: Mexican Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Low Voltage Motor Control

Centers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 230: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market in Rest of

Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 231: Rest of Latin America Low Voltage Motor Control

Centers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Rest of Latin America Low Voltage Motor Control

Centers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 233: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799028/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001