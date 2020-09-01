ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (1 September 2020) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that it has successfully signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in the South African distributor Siyeza Fine Chem Propriety Limited ("Siyeza").

Siyeza, based in Johannesburg, was founded in 2007 and is a leading distributor of pharmaceutical, veterinary, food, and personal care speciality chemical ingredients in South Africa. The company has 27 employees and generated a revenue of €11.7 million in 2019 through its representation of world-leading producers from Europe and Asia.



Ryan Harrison, Managing Director IMCD South Africa, comments: “For almost 15 years, IMCD South Africa has shown steady growth. As a leading speciality chemical company for the Sub-Saharan Africa market, we are focused on bringing added value to our customers and principals. I’m delighted with the acquisition of Siyeza as it solidifies IMCD's pharmaceutical business. It also places us in an ideal position to keep supporting our suppliers’ growth and continue offering solutions to our customers.”



Sungie Moodley, Managing Director Siyeza says: “We are very pleased to become part of the IMCD family and excited about the potential of combining our knowledge of the South African market with IMCD's global reach and strong formulation and technical know-how.”



The company will continue with its present management and staff.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory review and is expected in December 2020.

- xxx -

About IMCD N.V.

IMCD is a market leader in the sales, marketing, and distribution of speciality chemicals and food ingredients. Its result-driven professionals provide market-focused solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Americas, offering a range of comprehensive product portfolios, including innovative formulations that embrace industry trends.



Listed at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD), IMCD realised revenues of EUR 2,690 million in 2019 with nearly 3,000 employees in over 50 countries on 6 continents. IMCD's dedicated team of technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor best in class solutions and provide value through expertise for around 49,000 customers and a diverse range of world-class suppliers.

To find out more about IMCD, please visit www.imcdgroup.com .

Attached, please find the press release.

Media contact

IMCD Group

Maribel Rodriguez

Senior Group Communications Manager

+31 6 1479 6610

mediarelations@imcdgroup.com

Attachment