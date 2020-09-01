PRESS RELEASE : 1 September 2020, 07:00 CEST



Biocartis Expands Collaboration with LifeArc

Mechelen, Belgium, and London, UK, 1 September 2020 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces the expansion of its collaboration with LifeArc, a UK based independent medical research charity, with a new agreement aimed at the development of highly innovative prototype assays in the field of infectious and immune related diseases on Biocartis’ fully automated molecular diagnostics platform Idylla™.

The new licence and development agreement is an extension of the existing partnership1 between LifeArc and Biocartis, which is today focused on the development and the commercialization of the Idylla™ ABC (Advanced Breast Cancer) assay2. This assay is positioned to target a multi-gene panel of predictive and resistance-inducing mutations based on an FFPE3 sample type. Under the new agreement, LifeArc obtains a non-exclusive licence to use the Idylla™ platform for the development of Idylla™ assays in the area of infectious and immune related diseases, aimed at supporting patient stratification and treatment monitoring of patients with, amongst others, bacterial, fungal and viral infections.

Today even more than ever, there is a clear need for improved diagnostics and monitoring of infectious and immune related disease. Central labs struggle to meet the growing demand, which is driven by rising incidence and prevalence of communicable diseases as well as a growing elderly population, who generally have a weaker immune response.

Herman Verrelst, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis, commented: “Although our focus remains in oncology, we know the Idylla™ platform to have a much broader capability such as in infectious disease testing. We have always said we were keen on exploring opportunities there together with partners. LifeArc is one of the largest UK charitable medical research institutions and an organization that works with some of the most advanced and comprehensive technologies available today. Adding to the ongoing development of our proprietary Idylla™ SARS-CoV-2 Test and to our collaboration with Immunexpress on sepsis testing, this collaboration will further help build an innovative Idylla™ test pipeline in the area of infectious and immune related diseases with high clinical need. We’re pleased to see our partnering activities continue to add to the test menu and attractiveness of the Idylla™ platform.”

Michael Dalrymple, Executive Director, Diagnostics & Science Foresight at LifeArc, said: “Based on our experience with Idylla™ as a great sample-to-result platform for rapid molecular diagnostics, we believe the technology can deliver patient benefit beyond oncology. Through this additional licence and development agreement, we can explore the development of highly innovative assays, and ultimately develop new tests that benefit patients.”

Financial details of the agreement are not disclosed.

----- END ----

More information:

Biocartis: Renate Degrave, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

e-mail rdegrave@biocartis.com

mobile +32 471 53 60 64

LifeArc: Janet Morgan, Head of Corporate Affairs, or Surinder Maan, Communications Manager

e-mail info@lifearc.org

mobile +44 (0) 7889 591935 or +44 (0) 7970 293826

About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla™ platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis is developing and marketing a continuously expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology, which represents the fastest growing segment of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal and lung cancer. More information: www.biocartis.com . Follow us on Twitter : @Biocartis_.

About LifeArc

LifeArc is a self-funded medical research charity. Our mission is to advance translation of early science into health care treatments or diagnostics that can be taken through to full development and made available to patients. We have been doing this for more than 25 years and our work has resulted in a diagnostic for antibiotic resistance and four licensed medicines. Our success allows us to explore new approaches to stimulate and fund translation. We have our own drug discovery and diagnostics development facilities, supported by experts in technology transfer and intellectual property who also provide services to other organizations. Our model is built on collaboration, and we partner with a broad range of groups including medical research charities, research organizations, industry and academic scientists. We are motivated by patient need and scientific opportunity. Two funds help us to invest in external projects for the benefit of patients: our Philanthropic Fund provides grants to support medical research projects focused on the translation of rare diseases research and our Seed Fund is aimed at start-up companies focused on developing new therapeutics and biological modalities. Find out more about our work by following us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Biocartis and Idylla™ are registered trademarks in Europe, the United States and other countries. The Biocartis and Idylla™ trademark and logo are used trademarks owned by Biocartis. This press release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. Any persons reading this press release should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions. Biocartis takes no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person. Please refer to the product labeling for applicable intended uses for each individual Biocartis product. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction. No securities of Biocartis may be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, the Company directors' or managements' current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. No representations and warranties are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.







1 In June 2017, Biocartis announced a partnership with LifeArc to develop selected molecular diagnostic tests for use on the Idylla™ platform. For each selected test, LifeArc will act as a development contractor, whereas Biocartis will be responsible for the commercialization of the tests under its own label. More info on www.biocartis.com/partners . On 15 June 2017, MRC Technology changed its name to LifeArc. LifeArc has been involved in helping deliver a number of therapies including Keytruda® (pembrolizumab, marketed by Merck) which is an important immunotherapy treatment for various cancers

2 LifeArc is responsible for developing the test as development subcontractor whereas Biocartis as legal manufacturer is responsible for the commercialization of the assay

3 Formalin fixed, paraffin embedded



